The British establishment has learnt how to crush the SNP

At long last a British institution has challenged Scotland’s arrogant SNP government and started trying to put an end to the cult of secrecy that has been the hallmark of its years in power. Under former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, the nationalists so cowed their potential critics, as well as successive UK governments, that they managed to evade proper scrutiny. But through repeated demands and possible legal action, the official UK Covid Inquiry is finally forcing the SNP administration to provide details of its controversial handling of the pandemic.

While the public has been horrified and angered by astonishing details of the behaviour of senior officials, advisors and ministers in dealing with the Covid pandemic, these have related only to England. The official UK Covid Inquiry’s terms of reference may state that it is to “consider and report on the preparations and response to the pandemic in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland”, but thus far there’s been a stunning silence from north of the border.

That may soon be about to change. Sturgeon’s one-woman lockdown show, with daily television appearances – nicknamed the “Zooms of Doom” – often heralded much tougher restrictions than were imposed in the rest of the UK. She has gained an unwarranted reputation for having had a “better pandemic” than the Government in London.

And that might have remained the case had it not been for the determination of the team under Lady Hallett, the High Court judge in charge of the Inquiry, to uncover what actually happened. No thanks to the SNP government itself, of course. It hasn’t been easy to find out what was contained in both official and unofficial messages between Sturgeon, her Scottish ministers and advisors.

The UK Inquiry’s legal team clearly believes that a lot of the WhatsApp messages it seeks may not have been retained. Although the current first minister Humza Yousaf insists that 19,000 documents and 14,000 WhatsApp messages have been handed over, it’s not known whether any of these have come from Sturgeon. Furthermore, reports that she’s deleted all of hers have not been confirmed.

The extent of the battle to force compliance on the SNP government has only now been revealed when, in a somewhat humiliating move, the Inquiry ordered Yousaf to produce a timeline of how often, and when, it had been asked for crucial pandemic information. The upshot is that he has been accused by Tory leader Douglas Ross of misleading the Scottish Parliament through his claim that the WhatsApp messages had only been demanded in September, when they had actually been requested in February, twice more in August and again two months ago. Yousaf insists the earlier demands were for information about the messages, not the messages themselves.

The latest missive warned of possible legal action if the required information was not forthcoming – a warning that applies to everyone.

It is all a ludicrous result of Labour’s flawed devolution settlement which the present Tory government sought to remedy through its veto of Sturgeon’s gender reform measure. And now a UK institution like the Covid Inquiry has followed suit.

It’s taken too long but it seems that the UK political establishment has at last remembered the dictum that “power devolved, is power retained” and is learning how to deal with the SNP.

