British expat dies in Cancun after execution-style attack in front of his daughter

A British man from Cornwall was shot dead in Mexico in front of his teenage daughter after reportedly receiving threats from a cartel.

Estate agent Chris Cleave, 54, had stopped at traffic lights as he was driving through the resort of Playa del Carmen near Cancun in his red Audi on Saturday when he was shot by two men on a motorbike.

His 14-year-old daughter was sitting next to him at the time of the attack. She was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

The British expat, who had lived and worked in Mexico for more than a decade, died instantly from a bullet to the head and police are investigating whether he was murdered by drug dealers.

‘We are coming for you’

Local reports said a man thought to be Mr Cleave was threatened earlier this month along with two other men with a so-called “narcomanta” – a message left by a drug cartel on a cloth banner.

The message, written in Spanish and left in an upmarket beach area of Playa del Carmen, said: “This is for you Filipp and Jack from Playacar, with Range Rover and Porsche cars and the secret partners of Bistro, Playacar.

“We are coming for you and the sale of your s--t. Also for you Cris, with the red Audi.”

The message was removed by the police soon after it appeared on March 5 and local reports suggested that it had been left by someone involved with selling drugs.

There is no suggestion that Mr Cleave was involved in drugs, but police are carrying out an investigation into why he was the subject of an execution-style killing.

Prosecutors confirmed on Sunday that two arrests had been made over the attack - an 18-year-old man, identified as Lenin N, and a 30-year-old man named Jose N.

One of the suspects was stopped on the motorbike used in the attack shortly after, while the other alleged killer tried to flee on foot after getting off the bike during a police chase and hiding in undergrowth. The gun believed to have been used to shoot the British expat was recovered nearby.

A spokesman for Quintana Roo’s State Prosecution Service said: “We can confirm the arrest of two men who probably participated in the incident that took place on Saturday morning in which a foreigner living in the area lost his life.

“The weapon that was used has been recovered.”

Mr Cleave, from Truro in Cornwall, worked as an estate agent and property manager.

He is believed to have been followed as he left his home before being assassinated as he stopped in traffic.

Friends on Sunday night paid tribute to Mr Cleave, describing him as a “gentleman and an amazing father”.

“When there was something or whatever I needed he was the one I was calling first. Always reliable and trusty. Honest with a golden heart,” one friend said.

Other deadly attacks

Last month, two men were shot dead and a third injured at a nearby popular tourist restaurant after a group of gunmen opened fire at the Art Beach restaurant in Tulum where celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Demi Moore and Sting have holidayed.

Survivors dining at the upmarket eatery reported hearing at least 20 gunshots.

One month earlier two Canadians were gunned down and a third was wounded in Playa del Carmen at the luxury Hotel Xcaret. Two people including a Mexican hitman initially hired to kill the victims were arrested.