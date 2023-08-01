British expat guilty of mercy killing in Cyprus visits wife's grave for first time

David Hunter, 76, was released from custody on Monday after being sentenced to two years in jail for manslaughter - VICTORIA JONES/PA

A retired miner who killed his seriously ill wife to end her suffering has visited her grave for the first time, the day after being freed from prison in Cyprus.

David Hunter, a British expat, was released from custody on Monday after a court sentenced him to two years in jail for the manslaughter of Janice, his wife of 52 years.

After her death in December 2021, Mrs Hunter was buried at a cemetery minutes from the couple’s home in Tremithousa - a small village near the coastal resort town of Paphos.

But Mr Hunter, 76, had been unable to visit the grave as he was admitted to hospital immediately after Mrs Hunter’s death following a failed suicide attempt, after which he was taken into custody and prosecuted for murder.

The pensioner spent 19 months in prison before being cleared of premeditated murder, but found guilty of manslaughter by a three-judge panel.

He was jailed for two years but allowed to walk free within 15 minutes of being sentenced at Paphos District Court because of time already served and good behaviour.

On Tuesday morning, he paid an emotional first visit to Mrs Hunter’s grave.

Mr Hunter could not initially find the grave and was guided to it by Michael Polak of Justice Abroad, which represented him during his trial.

Carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and yellow flowers, he immediately knelt down by the grave and appeared to be silently shaking. He stayed at the site for around half an hour.

The couple’s daughter, Lesley Cawthorne, said previously that she believed her father would choose to temporarily remain in Cyprus to be near his late wife’s grave and “say his goodbyes properly”.

Mr Hunter, from Ashington, Northumberland, said at his trial that his wife “cried and begged” him to end her life as she suffered from blood cancer.

He broke down in tears as he said he would “never in a million years” have taken Mrs Hunter’s life unless she had asked him to.

He showed the court how he held his hands over his wife’s mouth and nose and said he eventually decided to grant her wish after she became “hysterical”.

Judges heard he then tried to kill himself by taking an overdose, but medics arrived in time to save him.

