British exports worth billions have faced EU tariffs since Brexit

Faisal Islam - Economics editor
·4 min read
Lorries at Dover, 20 April 2021
Lorries at Dover, 20 April 2021

British exports worth billions of pounds have faced tariffs on trade with the EU since Brexit, according to an analysis of official EU statistics.

Despite the tariff-free deal agreed with the EU, a study by the University of Sussex found up to £3.5bn of British exports had taxes applied.

That accounts for about 10% of British goods exports to the EU.

Some firms paid due to the complexity of claiming zero tariffs, or said they planned to reclaim the fees later.

For exporters, maintaining zero tariffs under the post-Brexit deal is not automatic: it needs to be claimed on customs declarations that from January have had to accompany every export to the European Union.

An analysis for the BBC, by the University of Sussex's Trade Policy Observatory, used European customs data from these declarations.

The figures indicated that between £2.5bn and £3.5bn of British exports faced a tariff in the first three months of 2021.

The European Commission confirmed that according to data collected by its customs authorities, €2.5bn of eligible UK exports did not use the zero-tariff agreement.

"Tariff-free trade is only tariff-free if firms not only meet the rules of origin criteria, but also can deal with the necessary bureaucracy and paperwork," said Prof Michael Gasiorek, trade expert at the University of Sussex.

"What this analysis shows is that in the first quarter, around 27% of trade that could have entered tariff-free did not do so.

"In some sectors and for some firms, this will no doubt improve, but it reflects the reality that leaving the EU has imposed real costs on firms, with long-term implications for trade and production."

The data covers all British exports to the EU in January and February, and some reporting nations in March.

Individual businesses and groups told the BBC of instances where millions of pounds in tariffs had been paid.

Most put this down to complex arrangements for claiming zero tariffs, difficulties over the re-export to the EU of goods processed in Britain, and an expectation that some of these fees could eventually be recovered. Some of the world's biggest multinationals have paid seven-figure tariff bills.

Rare vehicles

A classic car repairer, The Classic Car Mechanic, showed tariff bills of hundreds of pounds for car parts for rare vehicles sent to Hungary, which could not be valued, and so were hit with a tariff by French customs.

"We've had to pay a tariff, even though we've got a zero tariff," said the boss of the business, Simon Spurrell.

"It's the same with all the other shipments, all UK origin parts, but they dispute it and they hold it up.

"We feel that we have no fight left in us, we have to then, as a small organisation just say, well, we'll cut our losses, and just pay the duty."

The Trade Policy Observatory has tried to quantify the effect of extra trade barriers with the EU on different sectors.

Although exports began to recover from a massive drop in January, over the quarter, the Observatory calculated that, of the worst affected sectors, textiles saw exports fall 63%, food suffered a 36% drop, and the automotive industry saw exports down 20%.

Other advanced manufacturing industries have not been affected, according to the analysis, which seeks to isolate the impact of post-Brexit barriers from the impact of the pandemic.

A government spokesperson said: "The vast majority of traders have adjusted well to our new trading relationship with the EU.

"HMRC continues to work closely with exporters to ensure they correctly apply rules of origin requirements and are aware of their right to refunds.

"The unprecedented zero-tariff zero-quota deal we secured with the EU allows businesses to trade smoothly, while we can now regulate in a way that suits the UK economy and our businesses - doing things in a more innovative and effective way, without being bound by EU rules."

Lorry at port
Lorry at port

The analysis also showed that in the early months of the deal, there were some marked differences between EU nations in the extent of use of the free-trade deal for imports of British goods.

Data for what is known as "preference utilisation" of British exports to Germany shows rates well below half in January and February at 42% and 44% respectively. The trade deal has been used more, according to the data, for exports to France, reaching 77% in March.

Preference utilisation rates (PURs) measure the extent to which tariff preferences provided by a particular trade agreement are being used by imports and exports of either side.

European Commission sources stressed that overall use of the deal was in line with the first months of other free-trade deals and that it would take some time to assess the impact.

UK government ministers told Parliament last month that they would be releasing their equivalent data for EU exports into Great Britain shortly.

Recommended Stories

  • 'No country has had a perfect response to Covid' - Telegraph readers on the week's biggest stories

    Dominic Cummings made a blockbuster appearance before MPs this week, which involved laying out evidence of the Government’s handling of the pandemic. Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser accused the Government of failing in the Covid crisis, adding that senior ministers, senior officials and senior advisers had fallen “disastrously short” of the standards the public had a right to expect. At the start of the week, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko was accused of “state terrorsim” by European governments after he sent a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair flight with exiled journalist Roman Protasevich on board. Protasevich, the former editor-in-chief of opposition media outlet Nexta, remains in custody along with his partner Sofia Sapega. Read on to see what our readers had to say about these stories and more of the week's biggest talking points. Join the conversation by leaving your thoughts in the comments section below. Get involved in future round-ups by joining the Telegraph Community Facebook group. Cummings' confession shows why we're lucky he's no longer calling the shots Following Dominic Cummings’ damning revelations, Ross Clark shared his view on the former aide and explained why we should be pleased Cummings is no longer a key member of the Prime Minister’s team. Readers were critical of Cummings and the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

  • Alligator from Louisiana found 400 miles away in Texas

    National Park Service rangers speculate the gator floated across the Gulf of Mexico

  • Indonesia court sentences firebrand cleric to 8 months' jail

    An Indonesian court sentenced a politically influential firebrand cleric to eight months in prison on Thursday for violating health protocols by holding gatherings attended by thousands of supporters during the coronavirus outbreak. The panel of three judges at East Jakarta District Court, which was under heavy police and military guard, ruled that Rizieq Shihab had breached pandemic restrictions with events commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and the wedding of his daughter. Shihab has been detained since Dec. 13.

  • Bill Cosby denied parole

    Bill Cosby has been denied parole by the Pennsylvania Parole Board, which cited a number of reasons for its decision.

  • Migrants Have No Time for Biden in Quest for Better Life in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- For thousands of Central American migrants, the promise of greater personal safety and economic opportunity is what drives them on arduous journeys north to the U.S. border -- not warmer words from President Joe Biden.“I didn’t know anything about Biden, I didn’t have time to watch the news. We had to flee so quickly,” said Carlos, a 28-year-old Honduran who says violent gangs chased him from his homeland in March.“I would have stayed if I could, but I just didn’t have a choice,” he said.He asked that his last name not be published for fear of retaliation from the people who threatened him.In Washington, Republican lawmakers accuse the president of fomenting a record wave of migrants, blaming his shift to a more sympathetic tone on immigration from the harsh rhetoric of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Yet in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras -- the three countries responsible for the majority of people detained on the southern border -- crime, economic privation, natural disasters and human smuggling rings are doing far more to fuel the surge than anything said by Biden.Migration from the region was ticking up months before Biden took office, driven by yawning economic and social disparities between Central America and the U.S. that were exacerbated by the pandemic. From the start of the year through the end of April, more than 237,000 people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador -- known as the Northern Triangle -- were apprehended trying to cross the southern U.S. border, according to government data.Those that get into the U.S. find an economy brimming with low-paid jobs that many Americans don’t want, as well as employers willing to tread lightly around questions about their immigration status.The migrant surge became an early and unexpected political crisis for Biden, who entered office focused on ramping up the U.S. vaccination campaign and boosting the domestic economy. While many migrants are turned away from the border under pandemic protocols established by Trump, tens of thousands have been admitted to immigration proceedings in the country -- including scores of children unaccompanied by parents or guardians, who Biden has said won’t be denied entry.His administration is struggling to address the root causes of migration to the U.S., and has yet to propose any new policy or settle on a strategy.Biden’s assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to lead a diplomatic campaign with the Mexican and Central American governments. She’ll travel to Guatamala and Mexico early next month, after pledging more than $300 million in additional humanitarian aid for Northern Triangle countries in a call with Guatamalan President Alejandro Giammattei in April.There’s no question that Biden has been more welcoming to migrants than Trump. As a presidential candidate, he condemned Trump’s restrictive immigration policies and said all who request asylum at the U.S. border “deserve to be heard.”“We’re a nation who says, if you want to flee, and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come,” he said in a September 2019 Democratic primary debate.In February 2020, he promised that “nobody is going to be deported in my first 100 days” in office, and issued an order suspending deportation on his first day as president. Texas challenged the order in court and won an injunction against its enforcement.Biden and his top aides dispute that his warmer rhetoric has encouraged migration, and they have repeatedly advised migrants not to try to come to the U.S. now, while the new administration deals with the surge as well as revamping refugee and asylum programs.“In the shelters early on in 2021, the migrants were very much tuned to what was going on” in U.S. politics, said Marisa Limón Garza, deputy director of the Hope Border Institute, an advocacy group in El Paso, Texas.Lately, she said, more migrants are getting their information from human smugglers. “Mixed messages abound,” she said.But she said that migration is driven by “the reality of violence,” government corruption and environmental changes that have made farming more difficult, including climate change and palm oil production.Corruption FocusBiden’s government hasn’t yet hit on a novel solution to the root economic and social causes of migration, but Harris has told her staff to search for new ideas. The administration has placed corruption at the forefront of its strategy, regarding the problem as so pervasive that efforts to spur economic growth and opportunity can’t take without uprooting it.The administration has also been more aggressive about teaming up with the private sector, both to disburse aid through non-governmental organizations and to persuade companies to lean on regional governments to root out corruption.Money is only part of the problem.Guatamala, for example, boasts the largest economy in Central America, according to the World Bank, yet only 40% of its people enjoy food security. Nearly a million more Guatamalans -- about 6% of the population -- may have been plunged into poverty by the pandemic, the bank estimates.Honduras and El Salvador are even worse off economically, and the leaders of the two countries have troubled relationships with the U.S. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been accused by U.S. prosecutors of drug smuggling, while El Salvarodan President Nayib Bukele was criticized earlier this month by U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken after his party sacked five of the country’s top judges and the attorney general in a move to consolidate his political power.All of the region’s governments benefit financially from migration, leading to accusations from U.S. politicians that they have little incentive to help stop it. Remittances from Mexicans and Central Americans in the U.S. are a significant source of income for families back home. In 2020, Mexico received $42.9 billion, while the three Central American countries together received $22.9 billion, according to the World Bank.“You won’t see a real solution until we start to address some of the fundamental issues in these southern countries,” said Victor Manjarrez, associate director at the Center for Law and Human Behavior at the University of Texas El Paso, who served as a Border Patrol agent for 35 years. “And that isn’t just sending money because we’ve been sending money to Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras for decades now. And the problem’s still there.”The U.S. earmarked more than $3.6 billion in aid for the region from fiscal 2016 to 2021, according to the Congressional Research Service. Trump suspended financial assistance for more than a year in 2019 as leverage in negotiations with Northern Triangle governments over border security and asylum agreements.The suspension set back many aid programs, “making it difficult to assess the effectiveness of U.S. assistance efforts in the region,” CRS said in a report updated May 13.Fragile EconomiesEconomically fragile in the best of times, the three Central American countries suffered back-to-back blows from two powerful hurricanes in November, causing particular damage to their agriculture sectors -- an important source of regional employment.Hurricane Eta alone caused $5.5 billion in damage in the region, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. It was followed by Iota, which is estimated to have inflicted another $1.3 billion in damage, according to Aon Plc.Layered over the economic catastrophes is endemic violence. El Salvador is burdened with the highest murder rate in the world, and both Honduras and Guatamala are also in the top 20, according to the United Nations.Carlos, the Honduran migrant, said that back home he used to make $200 in a good week selling cooking gas door-to-door. He was able to send his two daughters to a good school.But in October, local gangs began demanding bribes that forced him to deplete his savings and take out loans. Ultimately, he decided to uproot his family and flee.He made it across the U.S. southern border, but was apprehended and expelled to Juarez in Mexico. Like many other migrants, he had hoped to reconnect with family in the U.S. who had made it over the border before him. Now, as he awaits news on his asylum case at a local shelter, he tries to be optimistic.“The only reason I came is to take care of my family. I know there’s work there. I like to work, in whatever job that might be,” he said over the phone in Spanish, occasionally crying.The month-long journey cost him $7,000, he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK car exports pick up as EU remains number one market post-Brexit

    About 83% of cars made in the UK were shipped overseas.

  • 40 gift ideas your girlfriend will actually love

    These are the best gifts for girlfriends this year, including Ugg slippers, Gravity weighted blanket, Apple AirPods Pro, and the KitchenAid stand mixer.

  • U.S. SEC charges five individuals involved in BitConnect lending program

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it has charged five individuals for promoting a global unregistered digital asset securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail investors. BitConnect allegedly organized a global network of promoters through referral commissions and used the network to sell the securities without registering them as required by federal securities laws, the SEC said. The agency alleged Trevon Brown, Craig Grant, Ryan Maasen, and Michael Noble were among the promoters advertising to prospective investors through YouTube videos.

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Joel Embiid explains his 'thrusting' celebration vs. Wizards

    Joel Embiid had quite the celebration in Game 2 against the Wizards. He says it's an ode to his favorite wrestlers.

  • Half a Trillion Dollars Is Sitting at the Fed Earning Nothing

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank -- earning absolutely nothing.Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility -- a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to steer short-term interest rates -- surged on Thursday to an unprecedented $485.3 billion. And with the forces driving the dollar glut still some way from abating, that figure could climb further, adding fuel to an increasingly complex debate about what the Fed should do with its various tools to keep a rein on policy.While the offering rate on the Fed reverse repo facility is 0%, there is a lack of alternative places to safely stash money for very short periods. On top of that, some of those -- like Treasury bills and market-based repurchase agreements -- have seen their rates fall at times to negative levels, meaning investors are essentially paying for the privilege of putting their money somewhere. Compared to that, 0% doesn’t seem so bad.The RRP facility, as it’s commonly called, is “the only safety valve” for the pressure that’s been building up in money markets, according to Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It’s really just holding back the flood of cash coming.”Taper TalkThe massive buildup of dollars in the funding market is in part related to the Fed’s huge monthly bond-buying program, and is therefore providing fodder for the debate about just when and how quickly the Federal Reserve ought to begin dialing back its asset purchases. But the connection between the purchases and short-end dislocations is not straightforward. Many observers doubt that this as an issue that will substantially move the Fed’s position on tapering, and it is the prospects of sustained inflation and interest-rate hikes that are seen as the key drivers of that discussion.“I don’t think tapering is going to solve this,” said Subadra Rajappa, a strategist at Societe Generale SA. “Tapering is only going to add to the confusion. If they taper asset purchases, it’s going to roil global markets.”The enormous amount of fiscal stimulus being pumped into the economy is also playing a role in the glut, as is the need for the Treasury to curtail the amount of money it has on hand so it can meet a looming legal requirement on cash levels that is linked to the reinstatement of the federal debt ceiling.Nowhere to GoThis drawdown in the Treasury general account is not only boosting the amount of cash reserves in the system in search of a home, but the speed at which it’s happening also means there are fewer instruments for short-end investors to buy. That’s because one of the easiest ways to reduce the cash balance is to not issue as many Treasury bills -- the government’s shortest-term instruments -- when the old ones mature.Simply putting the cash to work in a bank account is also not a ready solution, with regulatory constraints spurring some banks to turn away deposits, which instead flow toward money-market funds and feed the abundance.Usage of the Fed’s RRP facility has now exceeded levels typically only seen at key dates in the funding calendar -- even though the current period is not typically a major crunch point. The previous record volume of $474.6 billion took place on Dec. 31, 2015, while the next biggest day was also on the final day of a year. Month-and quarter-end periods have also been known to show some signs of stress, so it’s a distinct possibility that usage will climb again on Friday, the final trading day of this month, although many observers doubt that it will stop there. Results of the next operation are set to be published around 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon New York time.Relieving PressureIndeed, some argue that the facility is doing exactly what it’s supposed to, and that is why the Fed recently increased the amount of business that each organization can do with it, as well as the accessibility of it to new counterparties.By providing a venue for funds, the Fed is relieving some of the downward pressure on front-end rates if everyone had to go into repo or T-bills. And that in turn enables them to keep their key benchmark, the effective fed funds rate, within its goalposts.That rate is currently hovering around 0.06%, in the lower end of the Fed’s zero to 0.25% target range, but still acceptable to officials. A decline in other market-based front-end rates could once again bring to the fore talk of changes to so-called administered rates, the different levels that the Fed sets for excess reserve holdings and the RRP facility. But so long as the front-end remains in check, the Fed also has the option of standing pat.SocGen’s Rajappa doesn’t see a catalyst for them to shift IOER or RRP rates and said that even if the Fed did tweak them “there will still be demand for the reverse repo facility.”(Updates to add timing of next operation.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Energy Transfer: Undervalued Blue-Chip Midstream

    Energy Transfer (ET) is a blue-chip midstream master limited partnership (MLP) with a very large, fully-integrated, and well-diversified portfolio of assets. The midstream sector involves the transportation, storage, and wholesale marketing of crude or refined petroleum products. Energy Transfer spans the midstream value chain and generates almost entirely fee-based cash flows, as roughly 90% of its cash flow comes from commodity-resistant contracts. The energy company operates five businesses (Crude Oil, NGL & Refined Products, Interstate Transport & Storage, Midstream, and Intrastate Transport & Storage), with no single business occupying an outsized portion of their cash flows. Furthermore, ET is one of the only midstream businesses that services all 15 major U.S. oil and gas producing regions in the U.S., giving it significant geographic diversification and scale competitive advantages. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) Underperformance Factors Despite its recent strength, ET has significantly underperformed peers in recent years, due to the several factors. For one, the company has encountered numerous regulatory headwinds on its projects (such as the Dakota Access Pipeline), leading to costly delays and legal fees which in turn have weighed on its valuation. Additionally, it has taken on heavy leverage to finance its aggressive growth projects and acquisitions. That leverage forced the company to slash its distribution in half in 2020 in order to apply more cash flow towards repaying debt. In fact, leverage reached a point where ratings agencies threatened to remove their investment grade credit rating if Energy Transfer did not show demonstrable deleveraging progress soon. The Good News for ET That said, ET’s Q1 fiscal year results seemed to indicate that the MLP is turning a corner. That company profited billions of dollars from winter storm Uri, and promptly applied those profits to paying down debt. In addition, as the economy continues to re-open from COVID-19 restrictions, energy demand is accelerating, leading to greater volumes through ET’s midstream network and firmer demand for its existing contracts. As a result, ET’s negative outlook on its credit rating has been removed and the balance sheet appears to be on a clear path toward securing its investment grade credit rating. Another recent piece of excellent news for the company was the D.C. District Court’s decision to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to remain open while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts their Environmental Impact Study. The study is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2022. Once the balance sheet leverage reaches management’s target of under 4.5x, ET has signaled that it plans to pursue either increased distributions or initiating equity buybacks, depending on market conditions at the time. In other promising news, ET’s Founder and Chairman Kelcy Warren recently stated that he wants the MLP to acquire a chemicals and plastics business in order to further diversify the company and position it for long-term competitiveness and viability in a fast-evolving energy industry. Valuation Metrics Given its quality and well-diversified asset portfolio, strong recent results, encouraging Dakota Access Pipeline developments, improved outlook for deleveraging, shareholder capital returns, and potential growth acquisitions, ET looks very undervalued right now. Its EV/EBITDA is the lowest among all investment grade midstream businesses, and its well-diversified, fully integrated asset portfolio with significant exposure to natural gas and export growth opportunities makes it one of the higher quality options in the space. Furthermore, its Distributable Cash Flow yield is expected to cover their distribution by 4x-5x moving forward, making its hefty 6% distribution yield perhaps the safest high yield in the market today. Meanwhile, the billions of dollars in retained cash flow will be used to create additional investor equity by paying down debt at an aggressive clip, which in turn will generate additional distributable cash flow via reduced interest expense. Eventually, we can expect it to be used for buybacks and/or distribution growth. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, ET earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 8 Buy ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $13.38 puts the upside potential at 33%. Summary and Conclusions ET has had a turbulent past, as the company has suffered from disappointing returns on many of its growth investments and acquisitions. As a result, its leverage became elevated and management had to slash its distribution. Despite those drawbacks, it still has a lot going for it: one of the best overall asset portfolios in the midstream sector, an investment grade balance sheet that is being rapidly deleveraged, a hefty distribution yield covered several times over by distributable cash flow, one of the cheapest valuations in the midstream sector, and promising growth potential moving forward. Last but not least, every single analyst who has covered it in the past 3 months gives it a Buy rating and the average price target leaves nearly 30% upside from the current unit price. Based on these indicators, ET could be a good buy right now. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Samuel Smith had a long position in Energy Transfer. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Guilty verdicts: Did Dominic Cummings get it right on government Covid failures?

    Dominic Cummings has never been shy of sharing his opinion. Well before his testimony on Wednesday, he happily outlined his world view in lengthy blogs and Twitter threads. The tone is consistent: scornful of consensus, dismissive of the many, star struck by a very few, and a cheerleader for technology. So it was again before the Commons Science and Technology Committee: Group think had gripped No 10; Whitehall was a disaster zone; computer scientists Demis Hassibis was “incredibly able”; Marc Warner, whose artificial intelligence firm Faculty was drafted into the Covid effort, should have been endowed with “kingly authority” to do as he pleased. With this curious blend of derision and deference, modesty and authority, Cummings passed judgement on several key areas of failure. But were those guilty verdicts really fair?

  • UK Billionaire’s Daughter-in-Law Questioned in Belize Cop’s Death

    Belize Police via FacebookThe daughter-in-law of a politically connected British billionaire was being questioned in Belize on Friday in connection with the death of the high-ranking police official the night before, local outlets reported.Jasmine Hartin, who is married to the son of Lord Michael Ashcroft, was reportedly socializing with Superintendent Henry Jemmott before he was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head.Authorities have not said whether they believe he was murdered, killed accidentally, or died by suicide. “We have to look at every possibility,” Police Chief Chester Williams said at a news conference, according to Belize’s Channel 5 news.Hartin has not been charged with any crimes. She initially did not cooperate with investigators and retained the former attorney general of Belize as her lawyer, Williams said. The attorney had not made any public comment about the investigation as of Friday night.Hartin is a U.S. national who lives in Belize with her husband, Andrew Ashcroft, the youngest son of Lord Ashcroft, a top donor to the U.K.’s Conservative Party who once served as Belize’s ambassador to the United Nations and has extensive business holdings in the country.Hartin’s LinkedIn profile says she is the director of lifestyle and experience at the Alaia Belize resort, which had its grand opening just two weeks ago.According to the police chief, Hartin and Jemmott were out drinking a pier in San Pedro at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning—past COVID curfew—when a single gunshot rang out.“Upon investigating, police found the female on a pier and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing,” Williams told reporters. “And inside the waters, right near the pier, police recovered the lifeless body of Mister Jemmott, with one apparent gunshot wound behind the right ear.”He said the weapon used was Jemmott’s service gun, which was recovered at the scene.The chief said he was treating the investigation like any other case despite the immense wealth, political connections, and high profile of the Ashcrofts.“Someone is responsible for his death. We owe it to him to ensure that we investigate properly and bring that person or those persons to justice,” Williams said of the victim.“I can emphatically state that I have not received any calls from anybody above me directing that we deal with the matter in one way or the other.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Philippines protests China's 'illegal' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has protested China's continuing "illegal presence and activities" near an island in the South China Sea held by the Southeast Asian nation, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Manila lodged the diplomatic protest on Friday over the "incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels" in the vicinity of Thitu island.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • U.S. government seeks to dismiss suit against Trump, Washington Post says

    The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against former President Donald Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and other officials over the forceful pushing back of peaceful protesters at a White House demonstration last year, the Washington Post reported. Trump and other U.S. officials should be considered immune from civil lawsuits over police actions taken to protect a president and to secure his movements, the Justice Department lawyers said, according to the Post. The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups over the treatment of protesters at a demonstration against racism and police brutality on June 1, 2020, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

  • Amid worries about China's growing navy, the US Navy is only asking for 4 new combat ships next year

    The latest budget request asks for just eight ships, only four of which are warships, as China continues to grow its naval fleet.

  • Daughter of Bosnian war criminal Radovan Karadzic complains of 'unhealthy conditions' in English jail

    The daughter of Radovan Karadzic, the former Bosnian Serb leader serving life for genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1990s Yugoslav wars, has claimed her father is living in unhealthy and “uncivilised” conditions in a British prison. Karadzic, 75, who was convicted in 2016, was transferred from a detention unit in Holland to a UK jail earlier this month following an agreement struck between the UN and the Home Office. But his daughter, Sonja Karadzic-Jovicevic, has complained about the conditions at her father’s new prison after speaking to him on the phone. "As for the physical condition in which he is accommodated, it is unacceptable,” she told SRNA, a news agency based in the Republika Srpska, the Serb enclave of Bosnia. “If we add to that the fact that he is in a building full of carcinogenic asbestos that is banned around the world, it is clear in what condition he will be in.” Ms Karadzic-Jovicevic also claimed that moving her father to the UK was a deliberate act of spite against his family. "My father is in a very uncivilised situation, and as far as his family is concerned, his relocation to the south of England was deliberately made to keep him far away, outside the rules of the United Nations Resolution adopted by the Security Council,” she said. “It will be very difficult for us physically, financially and procedurally, because of visas, and immunisation during the pandemic, and even after that, to ever go there and visit him," she continued. She added that he had been deprived of his books and his computer, and will be “completely removed” from his language and his culture. A spokesman for the Justice Ministry said: "UK prisons meet health and safety standards." Ms Karadzic-Jovicevic, who has a political career in Bosnia, has fought to defend her father’s name despite his brutal role in the wars as the Yugoslavian federation separated in the 1990s. Known as the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’, Karadzic went down in infamy, in particular for ordering the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995. Some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up by the Bosnian Serb army in and around the town of Srebrenica and then killed in the worst single massacre in Europe since the end of the Second World War. Karadzic’s lawyers had objected to his client’s transfer to the UK, arguing that his life would be in danger owing to Muslim inmates in British prisons. They also argued that owing to possible threats to Karadzic’s life he would be kept in conditions resembling solitary confinement, but the UN court dismissed the objections. Given his role in the slaughter of Muslims, the experience of another Serb convicted of war crimes may also weigh upon the Karadzic family. In 2010 Radislav Krstic, a former Bosnian-Serb general, was stabbed by three Muslim prisoners while serving a sentence in Wakefield prison, in apparent retaliation for Srebrenica.