British families suffer biggest hit to incomes of world’s richest nations

Britain is suffering the worst cost of living crunch of any G7 nation, as the combined effects of the pandemic and the energy crisis drain households’ finances.

Real household incomes per capita in the UK dropped by 3.5pc between the end of 2019 and the second quarter of this year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This is 10 times the 0.3pc drop experienced in France during the same period, and compares with a rise in real incomes in countries including Germany and the US.



However they are also starting to suffer under the weight of rising energy prices and other costs.



On a quarterly basis, every G7 nation except Germany witnessed a fall in real incomes as wages failed to keep pace with accelerating inflation.

Overall, the OECD nations have seen real incomes per capita drop for three consecutive quarters so far.

This is the longest squeeze suffered since 2007, when the OECD’s records began.

Since real incomes peaked in early 2021, they have plunged by 5.4pc - the sharpest drop on record, exceeding even the 1.6pc peak-to-trough fall during the financial crisis.

Inflation has risen to 10.1pc in the UK, 10.4pc in Germany and 8.2pc in the US.



The pressure on families bodes ill for Jeremy Hunt as the Chancellor prepares to raise taxes and cut spending in his Autumn Statement next week.



Consumers are a key engine of the British economy, and the fall in real incomes is reining in their ability to spend, undermining growth.



Lower growth means lower tax revenues, which is harmful for the public finances as the Chancellor is already struggling to get on top of high borrowing.

04:50 PM

Don't bring in 'political rulemaking', City watchdog warns Sunak

The chairman of the City watchdog has warned ministers against embarking on "political rulemaking" which would damage the City's global competitiveness and reputation for independent oversight of markets.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said that it would be a "very big departure for there to be political rulemaking".

Richard Lloyd, the FCA's chairman, said: "The perception of erosion of our independence will happen very rapidly."

04:15 PM

Musk backs Republicans ahead of US midterms

Elon Musk has endorsed the US Republican party as wary advertisers suspend spending on Twitter over fears of moderation changes bringing formerly-banned right-wingers back to the website.

In a tweet just 24 hours before the key US midterm elections Musk said: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic."

To independent-minded voters:



Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

03:35 PM

03:32 PM

Northern Ireland gas storage site decision delayed

Bosses at Harland & Wolff have said they are disappointed after a judicial review into the opening of a potential gas storage site in Northern Ireland was delayed.

They said that because evidence was submitted late to the court, and some of the documents were lengthy and complex, the court has delayed the hearing until mid-January.

The Islandmagee project could store up to around 17bn cubic feet of gas, adding a small but significant chunk to the UK's gas storage capabilities, which are far behind many European counterparts.

Chief executive John Wood said:

An extension to the hearing date is disappointing as we are keen to get this matter resolved and move the project to its next stage of development, especially since we are in a national energy crisis. A fast cycle storage project like Islandmagee is exactly what the country needs at this time.

03:17 PM

'Contraction is coming', warns EU chief

The EU's economy will shrink in the coming months as it grapples with the energy crisis and stubborn inflation, the bloc's Economy Commissioner has warned.

Paolo Gentiloni told reporters: "We had a still positive quarter, which was not obvious and positive news.

"But of course we also know that the economy is slowing down and a contraction is coming at least for the winter months."

Asked about the coming update to the EU's economic forecasts, Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said it would "indicate further weakening of the economy" and confirm high inflation.

But he expects inflation to slow as energy prices have peaked and targeted measures are being taken to lower them.

03:04 PM

Bank of England sells £750m of bonds

The Bank of England has sold another £750m of government bonds in its latest auction.

The central bank hit its target of medium-maturity bonds. However, the cover ratio stood at 1.35, meaning demand was weaker than last week's sale.

The yield on 10-year gilts was up five basis points to 3.58pc after the auction.

02:52 PM

Workers at Fawley oil refinery to strike

Workers at the Fawley oil refinery are set to go on strike in a row over pay, marking the latest wave of disruptive industrial action.

The GMB Union issued a strike notice for members based at the ExxonMobil facility near Southampton.

Initial strike action will begin on November 21 and last until December 2.

02:36 PM

Wall Street opens higher ahead of midterm elections

Wall Street has started the day on the front foot as investors look ahead to midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The benchmark S&P 500 opened 0.3pc higher, while the Dow Jones was up 0.2pc. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4pc.

02:25 PM

Gas prices drop as warm weather dents heating demand

Natural gas prices declined as mild weather keeps a lid on demand for heating.

Benchmark European prices fell as much as 8.1pc to the lowest in more than a week. A slightly warmed forecast is delaying the use of the fuel from storage sites, creating a bigger buffer for the colder months.

While the temperatures are helping to ease the impact of the energy crisis, prices are still about three times higher than usual.

02:05 PM

Liverpool FC owners put club up for sale

The US owners of Liverpool FC are said to have put the club up for sale.

Fenway Sports Group Holdings is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as it gauges buyer interest in the Premier League team, Bloomberg reports.

The group said: "FDG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

01:42 PM

IWG shares surge on takeover report

Shares in IWG have surged to the top of the mi-cap index following a report about an approach for its digital division.

Sky News reported that private equity firm CVC is among the suitors interested in a £1.5bn deal to buy The Instant Group.

Any transaction could lead to a break-up of the office space provider.

Shares in IWG surged 35pc – their biggest jump on record.

01:19 PM

Chinese exports fall for the first time since 2020 as Xi Jinping persists with zero Covid

Chinese exports fell in October for the first time since the start of the pandemic as the country’s zero-Covid controls continued to hammer factory output and the global economy faltered.

Szu Ping Chan has more:

Exports shrank 0.3pc in dollar terms compared with a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data. Economists had forecast growth of 4pc and the surprise drop follows expansion of 5.7pc in September. October’s decline is the first fall in Chinese exports since March 2020, when economies around the world started to shut down during the first wave of Covid-19. Analysts said a Covid outbreak at the world’s largest iPhone factory contributed to a massive slowdown in smartphone shipments. Apple has already warned that customers will have to wait longer for the latest iPhone because of controls at the Zhengzhou Foxconn factory. The factory is currently operating at “significantly reduced capacity”, according to the technology giant.

Read Szu's full story here

12:27 PM

Black Friday under threat as Amazon packaging firm votes to strike

Black Friday deliveries could be under threat after workers at Amazon's packaging company voted to strike.

Almost 1,000 members of the GMB Union at DS Smith, which also makes packaging for Brewdog, Diageo and McVities, voted for industrial action in a row over pay.

Workers in five sites – Louth, Lincolnshire, Featherstone, in Yorkshire, Clay Cross, in Derbyshire, Devizes, in Wiltshire and Livingston, in Scotland – could take part in the strike, as early as the end of the month.

DS Smith has tabled an offer of a 3pc consolidated increase plus a non-consolidated payment of £760 for 2022-23. However, the union said this represented a "massive" real-terms pay cut.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Secretary, said:

DS Smith members worked through the pandemic, helping keep the company afloat through troubled times. It turns out that the company was hugely profitable during the pandemic, now they need to company to step up and help them through the cost of living crisis. A strike at DS Smith could have serious implications across a range of household names – not least Amazon which gets packaging from the company. DS Smith can afford to do better – they need to table a serious offer that respects the contribution of our members, to nip this industrial action in the bud.

12:14 PM

US futures rise as focus shifts to midterm elections

US futures inched higher this morning even as Beijing reaffirmed that it would stick to its zero-Covid policy, while investor focus shifted to tomorrow's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

Republicans have picked up momentum in polls and analysts see a split government – with the GOP winning the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate – as the likely outcome possibly hindering Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

A split government could result in political gridlock that stymies major policy changes, an outcome that investors see as favorable for equities.

Traders will also have an eye on the latest US consumer price index for October, which is due to be released on Thursday.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose 0.3pc, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2pc.

12:03 PM

‘We don't listen to Greta,’ says Michael O’Leary as Ryanair posts record profit

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has criticised the “flight-shaming” movement promoted by Greta Thunberg and other climate campaigners, saying they are peddling a “fallacy” that air travel could be replaced by other modes of transport.

Oliver Gill reports:

Mr O’Leary said efforts by campaigners to reduce air travel have so far had no impact on reducing airlines’ carbon footprint. “I don’t pay too much attention to them,” the Irish executive said. “There is very little evidence of the impact of flight-shaming or Greta Thunberg.” The comments came as Ryanair posted record half-year profits of €1.4bn, higher than the €1.2bn posted in 2019 – the last relevant comparator given the impact of the pandemic. The results were broadly in line with investor expectations.

Read Ollie's full story here

11:48 AM

CVC makes £1.5bn approach for IWG's digital division

The private equity owner of Six Nations Rugby is said to have tabled a £1.5bn bid for IWG's digital division.

CVC Capital Partners is among a number of suitors that have approached the FTSE 250 office provider about buying The Instant Group, Sky News reports.

Any deal could spark a break-up of IWG, previously known as Regus.

According to the report, Tim Rodber, chief executive of The Instant Group, has been marketing the business to a number of private equity firms in recent weeks following a string of unsolicited approaches.

Wells Fargo is said to have been hired to advise IWG on the potential sale.

11:34 AM

BioNTech lifts vaccine sales target

BioNTech has raised the lower bound of its Covid vaccine revenue guidance for the full year, citing demand for its adapted shots and higher prices.

The German biotech firm, the vaccines partner of US pharma giant Pfizer, said it is now targeting €16bn-€17bn (£14bn-£15bn) in vaccine sales, compared with a previous range of €13bn - €17bn but down the €19bn made last year.

BioNTech said: "The updated guidance reflects the shipment of the Omicron adapted bivalent vaccine boosters, which started early in September and is expected to continue throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as higher prices and a positive foreign currency effect."

About 300m doses of the variant-adapted vaccines have been invoiced as of mid-October 2022, it added.

It comes after Pfizer last week raised its forecast for its 2022 sales of the Covid-19 vaccine by $2bn to $34bn.

11:20 AM

Made.com’s founder fails in 11th-hour rescue bid

Ning Li Made.com - Paul Grover

The founder of Made.com has failed in a bid to take control of the online retailer as it teeters on the brink of administration.

Hannah Boland has the story:

Ning Li told staff that he "really tried" to save their jobs, after a last-ditch effort to return to the front line of the business was rejected. Mr Li, who was still among Made.com's largest shareholders, said he put in an offer to the Made.com board and PwC last week but the approach was rejected on Monday morning. Writing to staff, he said: "Apparently, it would be preferable to break the company up and sell it in pieces to generate a little more cash, rather than saving jobs and honouring our customers. It makes no sense to me. But I wanted you to know that I really tried." Mr Li, who was chief executive of Made.com until 2017, said his offer would have saved at least 100 jobs at the furniture chain.

Read Hannah's full story here

10:57 AM

BoE calls for tougher regulation after pensions saga

Tighter global regulation may be needed to prevent dangerous levels of debt building up after turmoil in UK pensions sector wreaked havoc across financial markets, a top Bank of England official has said.

Sarah Breeden, executive director for financial stability security and risk, said the international community had made limited progress in addressing risks from leverage outside regulated banks.

She added that regulators must have sight of leverage building up in the whole financial system.

Ms Breeden said: "Beyond improving transparency, regulators will need to consider how best to ensure leverage is well managed."

Measures could include "market regulations to ensure excessive leverage is better controlled by market pricing and margins".

10:43 AM

Ukraine grain exports down by almost a third

Ukraine has exported almost 14.3m tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.7pc from las year, according to data from the country's agriculture ministry.

Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and closed off its neighbour's Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Ministry data showed that exports so far in the July 2022 to June 2023 season included 5.4m tonnes of wheat, 7.7m tonnes of corn and 1.2m tonnes of barley.

The Government has said Ukraine could harvest between 50m and 52m tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86m tonnes in 2021 because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields

10:24 AM

Joules shares plunge as it warns on loan repayment

Joules has nosedived this morning after the retailer said it may not be able to repay a £5m loan.

Shares fell as much as 40pc as it issued another warning about its fragile financial position. It's in talks with founder Tom Joule and lenders in an attempt to arrange bridge financing for the loan due at the end of the month.

10:13 AM

How Oxford Street was left drowning in empty shops and American candy stores

Shuttered storefronts, souvenir sellers and an impossible number of American sweet shops: that’s what you will be greeted with today if you visit Oxford Street, once regarded as Europe’s busiest shopping destination.

Its transformation from premier retail street to a sorry shadow of its former self has been rapid, particularly since the onset of the pandemic.

Riya Makwana reports. Read her full story here.

09:57 AM

IMF boss: Global inflation may be nearing peak

The global surge in prices may be close to its zenith but the problem could still prove stubborn, the head of the IMF has said.

Kristalina Georgieva told Bloomberg: "I'm not going to jump ahead of data, but it is very possible that we are peaking.

"We now see central banks very united on fighting inflation as a top priority and rightly so. If we don't succeed, it would de-anchor and then the foundation for growth which is price stability is dented."

The IMF chief warned that officials will still struggle to bring inflation down to a more palatable pace.

She said: "Inflation is going to be harder to bring down to the desirable level of around 2pc. If we are going to see diversification of supply chains, that inevitably is going to put some upward pressure on prices."

09:41 AM

UK pledges £100m in climate investments

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will today announce investments of more than £100m to support developing countries in their fight against the impact of climate change.

The Foreign Office said: "Mr Cleverly will also argue that long-term prosperity depends on taking action on climate change and ramping up investment in renewable energy across the world."

Mr Cleverly is in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt at the COP27 climate conference.

He said in a statement: "Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed."

09:22 AM

Apple shares fall on iPhone shipment cuts

Shares in Apple have gone into reverse after the company cut its outlook for shipments of the latest premium iPhone.

The tech giant said production of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be hit by lockdowns in China. It expects to produce at least 3m fewer of the handsets than originally anticipated this year, Bloomberg reports.

Analysts said the warning was a "rare move" and was a concern given the iPhones in question are high-margin products.

Shares were down as much as 2.4pc in pre-market trading.

Read more: Apple warns of Christmas iPhone 14 shortages

09:12 AM

Pound wipes out losses against dollar

Sterling has reversed its early losses against the dollar as the US currency took a turn lower against most major rivals.

The pound edged 0.1pc higher to $1.1386 after falling as much as 0.8pc in earlier trading.

The dollar has made strong gains in recent weeks as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with its plan for aggressive interest rate rises.

But traders got a reality check this morning as China reiterated its zero-Covid policy.

08:48 AM

Flutter shares jump on Murdoch's FunDuel stake

Flutter has jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 after a judge ruled that Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp will have to pay $3.7bn to acquire an 18.6pc stake in FanDuel.

Murdoch claimed victory in a long-running legal battle with Flutter over the stake. But the Paddy Power and Betfair owner also argued the verdict had gone in its favour, claiming Fox would have to pay significantly more than the $2.3bn it had originally claimed it was entitled to pay.

David Brohan, an analyst at Goodbody, said the outcome was "excellent" for Flutter because of the valuation as well as the increased clarity on FoxBet.

Shares jumped almost 5pc in early trading.

08:32 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The mood is downbeat on markets this morning after China reiterated its zero-Covid policy, dampening hopes of a rebound in commodity demand.

The FTSE 100 fell as much as 0.5pc in early trading, dragged down by energy and mining stocks.

Energy giants BP and Shell were the biggest drag on the blue-chip index.

GSK fell 2.8pc after the pharma giant said its blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study. B&Q owner Kingfisher was the biggest faller following a cut by analysts at Credit Suisse.

Frasers bucked the trend, gaining 4pc as it kicked off a share buyback programme and amid reports it's among bidders for Made.com.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 gained 0.3pc. Energean rose to a record high after making a major gas discovery off the coast of Israel.

08:25 AM

Greg Hands to meet Taiwan president

Trade minister Greg Hands will visit Taiwan this week for talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing.

The Department for International Trade said Mr Hands would meet Tsai and co-host the 25th annual UK-Taiwan Trade Talks during his two-day visit.

It said: "Visiting Taiwan in person is a clear signal of the UK's commitment to boosting UK-Taiwan trade ties. Like the UK, Taiwan is a champion of free and fair trade underpinned by a rules-based global trading system."

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and strongly objects to any official interactions between Taipei and foreign governments, believing it is a show of support for Taiwan's separateness from China.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China resolutely opposed any form of official exchanges between a country with whom it has diplomatic ties and Taiwan.

He said: "We urge the British side to stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces for Taiwan independence."

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 falls at the open

It's a weak start to the week for the FTSE 100, which has lost ground as markets open.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc to 7,297 points.

08:00 AM

Joules in funding talks with founder as it teeters on the brink

Struggling retailer Joules has revealed talks with investors including founder Tom Joule to inject cash into the business alongside a possible restructuring as sales continue to disappoint.

The group said Mr Joule – who has recently returned to the firm as product director – is among a number of "strategic investors" in discussions to provide a " cornerstone investment in an equity raise".

It said it was also continuing to explore a company voluntary arrangement as trading remained under pressure, with sales for the 11 weeks to October 30 lower than expected.

Joules said this meant its working capital position was also worse than expected and it is in talks with Mr Joule and its lending banks over a possible "bridge financing proposal".

07:37 AM

House prices fall at sharpest pace in almost two years

UK house prices fell at the sharpest pace in almost two years last month as rising mortgage rates and a gloomy economic outlook took their toll.

Prices fell 0.4pc in October – the third decline in four months – according to figures from Halifax. The annual rate of growth fell to 8.3pc from 9.8pc.

The figures echo numbers from Nationwide, which last week said prices fell 0.9pc – the most since the start of the pandemic.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said:

The rising cost of living coupled with already stretched mortgage affordability is expected to continue to weigh on activity levels. Economic headwinds point to a much slower period for house prices.

07:27 AM

Ryanair swings back to €1.4bn profit

Ryanair returned to profit in the first half of the year as the aviation sector recovers from pandemic restrictions.

The budget airline posted a pre-tax profit of €1.4bn (£1.2bn) in the six months to the end of September following a net loss of €48m in the same period last year.

Ryanair said it expected full-year profit of between €1bn and €1.2bn, adding that it did not expect to be affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary said he hoped the sector would avoid a repeat of last year's lockdowns caused by the omicron variant, "which damaged last Christmas at such short notice".

He added that "concerns about the impact of recession and rising consumer price inflation on Ryanair's business model have been greatly exaggerated".

Mr O'Leary said he expects the airline "to grow strongly in a recession as consumers won't stop flying, but rather they will become more price sensitive".

Ryanair said it flew 95m passengers in its first half, up from 39m one year earlier. Revenue more than trebled to €6.6bn.

07:10 AM

Musk sparks debate over content accuracy

There's been a flurry of tweets from Elon Musk overnight as the new Twitter owner sets out his plans for the social media site.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission," he wrote.

His tweet instantly triggered tens of thousands replies and provoked debates on how the mission will be achieved. Jack Dorsey, Twitter founder and former chief executive, responded: "Accurate to who?"

Musk also said any Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning.

That came after US comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from the platform for changing her profile name to Elon Musk.

On Saturday, Twitter updated its app to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue tick verification marks, in Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.

06:58 AM

Twitter asks some sacked staff to return

Meanwhile, a development in the other big Silicon Valley job cuts story...

Twitter has asked some staff who were sacked last week to return to the social media network, in the latest sign of turmoil following Elon Musk’s $44bn (£39bn) takeover.

Matt Oliver has more:

Twitter employees on Blind, an app where people can use their work email addresses to speak anonymously to colleagues in chat rooms, said they were being asked to come back, Business Insider reported. One source told the publication: "These individuals are essential for Twitter's ecosystem to function. Goons quickly realised and are asking them back." After his first week owning the company, Mr Musk began a programme of mass sackings, with around 3,700 staff members – roughly half the workforce – thought to have lost their jobs. They were abruptly cut off from computer and email systems on Friday, with some UK employees claiming their devices were remotely wiped or locked overnight while they were sleeping. Last week’s mass layoffs came after Mr Musk had already sacked Twitter’s senior leadership team, including its chief executive, finance chief and top lawyer, while a number of other high profile executives have resigned since he took over. The more recent exits have included the head of accounting, head of marketing and its advertising chief.

06:50 AM

Good morning

Meta will begin a round of mass sackings affecting thousands of members of staff.

The Facebook owner could begin the layoffs as early as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Mark Zuckerberg had previously outlined plans to cut headcount as Meta struggles with a sharp slowdown in growth and pumps more money into its metaverse project.

It comes hot on the heels of thousands of job cuts at Twitter, which is in turmoil following Elon Musk's takeover.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England risks a repeat of mini-Budget bond markets chaos, warn City traders - Analysts are pointing to mounting stress in UK gilts and the ‘repo’ market

2) Inflation ‘miscalculation’ threatens to derail Joe Biden’s midterms - The rising cost of living is front-of-mind as voters head to the ballot box

3) Negative equity looms for 200,000 homes - House price slump will leave homeowners struggling to sell, Resolution Foundation warns

4) Squeezed Christmas shoppers face soaring delivery costs - Some retailers are charging double last year's delivery rates for online orders

5) Potential Britishvolt customers put off by high prices as China ramps up battery production - Battery prices are generally predicted to decline as production methods improve

What happened overnight

Asian stocks climbed while the dollar advanced on its appeal as a haven amid split market sentiment over the prospects of China easing its Covid-Zero stance.

Equities in Hong Kong advanced, quickly reversing initial declines, as investors looked beyond risks over virus policy to pile into Chinese tech and property shares.

Benchmark gauges rose across Asia, putting the MSCI Asia Pacific Index on course for a one-month highest.