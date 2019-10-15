British family claim US officials 'kidnapped' them for accidentally straying across border from Canada

Eileen Connor and her husband David before they were taken into custody with their family by US border guards - Facebook

A British family-of-seven claim they were thrown into a US prison as illegal migrants for straying into American territory after taking a wrong turn during a visit to Canada.

David Connors, 30, and Eileen Connors, 24, claim their three-month-old son has been subjected to 'disgusting' conditions in the Pennsylvania detention centre where they are being held.

The couple and their baby were arrested along with David's cousin Michael Connors, his wife Grace and their two-year-old twin girls.

Bridget Cambria, an attorney with Aldea - The People's Justice Center, in Reading, PA, has now filed a complaint on the family’s behalf with the inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security.

The family, from Maidstone, in Kent, claim they were visiting Vancouver on October 3 when Michael Connors swerved to avoid hitting an animal, accidentally resulting in them driving along a country road out of Canada into the United States. Here they were stopped by border police somewhere in northern Washington state.

One of the border agents told the family: “You crossed an international border”, before arresting the two men.

The Connors were taken into custody near the US-Canadian border for the first night and were told they would be released to family in the US, though they said all they wanted to do was go home.

But according to Eileen Connors' statement, immigration officials said there was a change in plans and instead of being released to family, they were put in a van and driven to the airport.

Mrs Connors wrote in a statement obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer that when they got to Seattle airport she thought they were finally going home, but were instead flown to Pennsylvania and arrived at the Berks center on October 5.

Mrs Connors said: “It was like an abduction or kidnapping. We will be traumatized for the rest of our lives by what the United States government has done to us.”

A relative of Mrs Connor told The Telegraph: "This is the first I've heard of them being arrested. It must be terrifying for her and the others. They've never been in trouble before. They are as good as gold.

"Someone from over here is likely to be flying out there to help them as soon as they can make arrangements. In the meantime we'll be getting straight in touch with their solicitor over there."

Berks is one of three detention centers for migrant families in the US, while the other two are in Texas near the Mexico border. It has for years been the target of activist groups who have targeted what they claim are poor conditions which they say harm to children and families.

