British family doctors criticise change of plan on vaccine boosters

People queue as they wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at London Bridge vaccination centre, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
People queue as they wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at London Bridge vaccination centre, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
Estelle Shirbon and Andrew MacAskill

By Estelle Shirbon and Andrew MacAskill

LONDON (Reuters) - British doctors have said a government decision to delay giving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to vulnerable patients who have already had a first dose will be distressing and disruptive, their trade union said on Thursday.

The government said on Wednesday it wanted to give a first dose to as many people as possible before starting to administer boosters at 12 weeks, in an effort to provide more people with a degree of protection more quickly.

But Dr Richard Vautrey, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) committee for local family doctors, said it was "grossly and patently unfair to tens of thousands of our most at-risk patients to now try to reschedule their appointments".

For the newly approved vaccine developed by Oxford University and made by AstraZeneca being rolled out in Britain next week, the plan is consistent with a finding that waiting 12 weeks maximises protection against the virus.

But in the case of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot that is already being given, the manufacturer said the shot had not been evaluated on dosing schedules different from the recommended 21 days.

The BMA said scores of doctors had told it that the new approach would distress vulnerable patients and create logistical problems for healthcare staff.

"The BMA believes these are patients that have already been promised ... that they will receive a second dose of Pfizer vaccination next week; they have given their consent to receive it and, quite rightly, are expecting to have it," the BMA said.

More than 944,000 people had been given the Pfizer vaccine by Dec. 27, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The BMA said it would support any doctors who decided to honour existing booster appointments, and urged the government to provide a "scientifically validated justification" for its new approach.

In a joint statement, the chief medical officers from across the United Kingdom said they recognise that the request to re-schedule appointments will be difficult and will distress patients who were looking forward to being fully immunised.

However, "in terms of protecting priority groups, a model where we can vaccinate twice the number of people in the next 2-3 months is obviously much more preferable in public health terms than one where we vaccinate half the number but with only slightly greater protection," they said.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Andrew MacAskil; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Latest Stories

  • New terrorism guide shows FBI still classifying Black 'extremists' as domestic terrorism threat

    More than three years after the FBI came under fire for claiming “Black identity extremists” were a domestic terrorism threat, the bureau has issued a new terrorism guide that employs almost identical terminology, according to a copy of the document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

    Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • Investigation launched after California officer filmed punching police dog

    ‘He was beating his partner, his coworker, his best friend,' witness says

  • US says it won't allow Pearl murder suspect to evade justice

    The U.S. warned Wednesday it won’t allow a Pakistani man who was convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl to evade justice after a provincial court in Pakistan ordered his release. The warning from acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen comes days after the Sindh High Court in Pakistan's south overturned a government detention order that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, should remain in custody. Sheikh was convicted for his role in helping lure Pearl in January 2002 to a meeting in the city of Karachi, during which he was kidnapped.

  • Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial - Anadolu

    A Turkish court sentenced 92 defendants including former high-ranking army officials to life in jail on Wednesday for their roles in the 2016 attempted coup, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. More than 250 people were killed in the attempt to overthrow the government on July 15, 2016 when rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, helicopters and tanks and sought to take control of key state institutions. Life sentences without parole were given to 12 defendants including some department heads of the land forces, Anadolu said.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • Authorities investigating if Nashville suicide bomber also blew up his dogs

    Warner told a friend he was going to spend time away with his dogs

  • Video captures moment cyclists attack car in NYC

    A 15-year-old-boy was arrested in connection with the incident after police shared the video showing the group of cyclists attacking the SUV in Manhattan.

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pandemic made my last year in office the hardest, says emotional Merkel

    Angela Merkel said in her last New Year's address to the nation as German chancellor that 2020 was by far the most difficult of her 15-year leadership, yet the start of vaccinations against COVID-19 made 2021 a year of hope. In a rare show of emotion, Merkel, who steered Germany and the European Union through the 2008 financial crisis, the Greek debt crisis a year later and the migrant crisis five years ago, condemned a protest movement opposed to lockdowns and said she would get vaccinated when the shot is widely available. "Let me tell you something personal in conclusion: in nine months a parliamentary election will take place and I won't be running again," said Merkel, 66.

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed after bail revoked

    Hong Kong's highest court on Thursday revoked media tycoon Jimmy Lai's bail after prosecutors succeeded in asking the judges to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

  • Pentagon sends B-52s to deter Iranian attacks on US troops ahead of Soleimani anniversary

    The US has increased security over its military personnel in the Middle East as it braces for a potential attack ahead of the anniversary of an American drone strike that killed a senior Iranian general. Two American B-52 bombers flew over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday in the latest effort to show off the country's military force in the region and deter Iran. Pentagon officials said they were braced for the possibility that Iran could order military retaliation for the US assassination of Qassim Soleimani, the country's most powerful military commander, on January 3 last year. It follows rising tensions between Washington and Tehran as Donald Trump enters his final days in the White House before Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. Ahead of the anniversary, the US embassy in Baghdad announced that it was sending 30 armoured vehicles to help the Iraqi army secure the Green Zone.

  • Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

    Rebecca Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in prison if convicted

  • Russia summons UK envoy, expands visa ban list, in response to Navalny sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had summoned Britain's ambassador to tell her it was expanding the number of British citizens banned from entry in response to London sanctioning Russian officials over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny is convalescing in Germany after being poisoned in Russia with a Novichok nerve agent, an attack about which Britain and other Western countries have said Russia, which denies wrongdoing, has serious questions to answer. The Kremlin has said it has yet to see evidence that Navalny was poisoned and President Vladimir Putin has suggested the way the incident has been presented in the West is part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him.

  • Brexit's choice for EU, UK: firm friends or nearby rivals

    The New Year could finally bring a fresh start and a commitment to let bygones be bygones for Britain and the European Union. The U.K. has chosen to leave the EU, setting a course away from the continental mainland. Eleven months after Britain’s formal departure from the EU, Brexit becomes a fact of daily life on Friday, once a transition period ends and the U.K. fully leaves the world’s most powerful trading bloc.

  • Iran's foreign minister says Trump trying to fabricate pretext to attack Iran

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran, and said Tehran would defend itself forcefully. Separately, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader warned Trump "not to turn the New Year into mourning for Americans". The U.S. military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran on Wednesday, but the bombers have since left the region.

  • 11-year-old child charged with murder after after woman shot dead in Colorado

    ‘Tragic incidents like these affect us all,’ says Montrose County Sheriff’s Office patrol lieutenant Ty Cox

  • Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

    A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters. Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches (0.30 meters to 0.46 meters) of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches (0.13 meters) predicted for western Oklahoma by Thursday. Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy raped and killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.