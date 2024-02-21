British farming must be protected

Rishi Sunak became the first prime minister to address the National Farmers Union (NFU) annual conference for 15 years yesterday, which indicates how low down the political priority list the industry has fallen.

Because agriculture was a matter handled entirely by the European Union when the UK was a member, political leaders were largely powerless to influence policy, other than at the margins.

Now that we have left the EU, the strategy for British farming is very much in the Government’s domain and yet few are convinced it knows what it is doing. Mr Sunak’s speech focused on the need to underpin food security, which means ensuring the UK is not vulnerable to sudden losses of supply for whatever reason, whether war or weather.

That means letting farmers do what they are supposed to be doing – growing crops and raising livestock. Yet they are often assailed by regulations and demands to make a contribution to net zero by rewilding and investing in other environmental initiatives. Many are happy to do so but say they are not given the financial incentives and are even fined.

One of their biggest concerns is the risk of cheaper imports resulting from post-Brexit trade deals undercutting British producers. Many come from countries with lower welfare and environmental standards. However, Mr Sunak wants supermarkets to keep prices low to bear down on inflation and ease the cost of living crisis.

In the end, we all have a role to play. As consumers, we face a choice if we want to preserve British farming: be prepared to pay more for home-grown produce or see more farms go to the wall or be turned over to heathland.

