Islamic State 'Beatle' gets life term for US hostage deaths

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW BARAKAT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • El Shafee Elsheikh
    British jihadist
  • Kayla Mueller
    American aid worker and murder victim
  • Steven Sotloff
    American journalist
  • Alexanda Kotey
    Former British, now stateless terrorist and drug dealer

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — British national El Shafee Elsheikh was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in an Islamic State scheme that took roughly two dozen Westerners hostage a decade ago.

Elsheikh's hostages gave him a somewhat whimsical nickname — he was dubbed a “Beatle” along with other English-accented captors — but the moniker belied the viciousness of his conduct.

“This prosecution unmasked the vicious and sadistic ISIS Beatles,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh, noting that Elsheikh and the other Beatles always wore masks when they appeared in front of their hostages.

He is the most notorious and highest-ranking member of the Islamic State group to ever be convicted in a U.S. Court, prosecutors said Friday at his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. The life sentence was a foregone conclusion after a jury convicted him of hostage taking resulting in death and other crimes earlier this year.

The convictions revolved around the deaths of four American hostages: James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller. All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online. Mueller was forced into slavery and raped multiple times by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before she was killed.

They were among 26 hostages taken captive between 2012 and 2015, when the Islamic State group controlled large swaths of Iraq and Syria.

The convictions carried a mandatory life sentence. The U.S. agreed not to pursue death sentence as part of a deal that ensured extradition of Elsheikh and his friend, Alexanda Kotey, who has already been sentenced to life.

Parekh said it was difficult to convey the brutality of Elsheikh's actions. “We lack the vocabulary of such pain,” he said, paraphrasing Dante's Inferno.

Still, victims of Elsheikh and the Beatles testified at Friday's hearing and gave voice to what they experienced. Danish photographer Daniel Rye Ottosen, who was released after paying a ransom, said the worst moments were times of silence during and after captivity when he was alone with his thoughts.

He said when Elsheikh and the Beatles beat him up, it was almost a relief.

“Now I knew I could only concentrate on my pain, which is much easier than being alone with your thoughts,” he said.

Ottosen was particularly close to Foley, and memorized a goodbye letter that Foley wrote to his family so he could dictate it to Foley's parents when he was released.

Foley's mother, Diane Foley, said holding Elsheikh accountable at trial sends a message of deterrence to other would-be hostage takers.

“Hatred truly overwhelmed your humanity,” she told Elsheikh on Friday, which was the eighth anniversary of James Foley's beheading.

At trial, surviving hostages testified that they dreaded the Beatles’ appearance at the various prisons to which they were constantly shuttled and relocated. Elsheikh and the other Beatles played a key role in the hostage negotiations, getting hostages to email their families with demands for payments.

They also routinely beat and tortured the hostages, forcing them to fight each other to the point of passing out, threatening them with waterboarding and forcing them view images of slain hostages.

Elsheikh did not speak during Friday's hearing. His lawyer, Zachary Deubler, said Elsheikh will appeal his conviction. Elsheikh's lawyers had argued that his confessions should have been ruled inadmissible because of alleged mistreatment after he was captured by Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces in 2018.

At Friday's hearing, Deubler confined his arguments to a request that Elsheikh not be sent to the supermax prison facility in Florence, Colorado, where he would face solitary confinement for the rest of his life. Deubler said a designation to Florence is almost a certainty unless the judge recommends otherwise.

Judge T.S. Ellis III declined to make any recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons.

“The behavior of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous and, of course, criminal,” Ellis said.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. chief calls for demilitarizing area around Ukraine nuclear plant

    U.N. chief calls for demilitarizing area around Ukraine nuclear plant

  • Man Utd icon Ferguson lauds Giggs' temperament' at assault trial

    Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson told a UK court Friday that ex-star Ryan Giggs had never lost his temper or shown violence during his more than two-decade tenure at the club.

  • Hostage's breadcrumb of evidence helped police name IS 'Beatles'

    Two members of the Islamic State “Beatles” terror cell were identified after one of them boasted about being arrested at a protest against a far-Right march years before, counter-terror police have revealed.

  • Thai rapper MILLI releases new single ‘Mind Games’ featuring Jackson Wang

    Thai rapper MILLI and GOT7 member Jackson Wang dropped their new single “Mind Games” on Friday. The 88rising labelmates debuted the track live at the Bangkok Century Cup in Thailand in July. “Mind Games” will be included in the upcoming 88rising album “Head In The Clouds III” as well as Wang’s album “MAGIC MAN,” which is scheduled for a Sept. 9 release.

  • 1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop

    The FBI says the then-19-year-old shot a man in the face at an Atlanta train station.

  • British ‘Beatle’ IS terror cell member to be sentenced in US

    El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, was found guilty of his role in a hostage-taking scheme which involved torturing, beating, and executing prisoners.

  • House Democrats' campaign chief faces tough race of his own

    At a recent rally with union workers and other supporters in the downtown square of this small city on the banks of the Hudson River, New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney tried to remind Democrats of everything he thinks the party has accomplished. Democrats are “getting big stuff done,” Maloney said in an interview after the event. As the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Maloney is responsible for helping the party defy historic trends and maintain — or even expand — its majority in the House.

  • Judge puts Utah ban on transgender kids in sports on hold

    Transgender kids in Utah will be not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year. Judge Keith Kelly’s decision Friday to put the law on hold until a legal challenges is resolved came after he recently rejected a request by Utah state attorneys to dismiss the case. Attorneys representing the families of three transgender student-athletes filed the lawsuit challenging the ban last May, contending it violates the Utah Constitution’s guarantees of equal rights and due process.

  • Market blast in north Syria kills 15 people, wounds dozens

    A rocket attack on a crowded market in a town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria Friday killed 15 people and wounded dozens, an opposition war monitor and a paramedic group reported. The attack on the town of al-Bab came days after a Turkish airstrike killed at least 11 Syrian troops and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, blamed Syrian government forces for the shelling Friday, saying it was in retaliation for the Turkish airstrike.

  • Kim’s Powerful Sister Slams South Korea’s ‘Stupid’ Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected a disarmament-for-aid deal offered by South Korea’s president, calling it a “stupid” plan and dismissing the idea of engaging with Seoul.Kim Yo Jong told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to “stop dreaming in vain,” the state’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday. The comments added to the heated rhetoric she has fired off toward Yoon’s government this month, which has set the stage for Pyongyang

  • CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

    Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according to the Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha. Health officials believe the child became infected while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River, a few miles west of Omaha.

  • Russia loses information war in Ukraine, GCHQ chief says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has completely lost the information war in Ukraine and the West, Director of UK’s GCHQ signals intelligence agency Jeremy Fleming said in an article, published by The Economist on Aug. 18.

  • Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles

    Last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie and the indictment of an Iranian national in a plot to kill former national security adviser John Bolton have given the Biden administration new headaches as it attempts to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Deal critics in Congress who have long vowed to blow up any pact have ratcheted up their opposition to negotiations with a country whose leadership has refused to rescind the death threats against Rushdie or Bolton. Iran also vows to avenge the Trump administration’s 2020 assassination of a top Iranian general by killing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iran envoy Brian Hook, both of whom remain under 24/7 taxpayer-paid security protection.

  • Rishi Sunak 'could spring Brexit-style surprise' and beat Liz Truss

    Rishi Sunak could still spring a Brexit-style surprise and win the Tory leadership contest, one of his leading supporters has said.

  • R. Kelly’s former goddaughter breaks down at his federal trial in Chicago, telling jury he filmed them having sex while she was a minor

    CHICAGO — For the first time after two decades of swirling allegations, R. Kelly’s former goddaughter has taken the stand as a prosecution witness in a case against the disgraced singer. Dressed in a white blazer with her hair in long braids, the woman, now 37 and testifying at Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago under the pseudonym “Jane,” told the jury she had sexual contact with Kelly for the ...

  • R. Kelly’s former goddaughter breaks down at his federal trial, telling jury he filmed them having sex while she was a minor

    The woman had been testifying for more than four hours Thursday about her clandestine sexual relationship with R&B superstar R. Kelly as an impressionable young teenager when she was asked about one of the central mysteries in the case. Why, after two decades of silence, did she finally decide to come forward and speak out? There was a lengthy, silent pause in the Chicago federal courtroom. ...

  • Video shows man fighting teen in Valencia, prompting sheriff's department investigation

    A video of a man fighting with a teen in Valencia has gone viral and the LA County Sheriff Santa Clarita Valley Station is investigating.

  • A 'flash mob' of looters ransacked California 7-Eleven in a 'street takeover,' police say. Now cops want to stop the crime tactic from becoming a new trend.

    "'Flash mobs' have turned from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal occurrences," the LAPD said.

  • He kidnapped a school bus of children and buried them alive. This week, he was granted parole.

    Frederick Woods, now 70, was 24 when he and two other men kidnapped 26 school children and their bus driver in Northern California and buried them.

  • LAPD seek suspects after 7-Eleven gets ransacked

    Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who ransacked a 7-Eleven and threw merchandise at the store's clerk after motorists staged a street takeover outside earlier this week. (Aug. 19)