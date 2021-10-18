British fintech Zopa hits $1 billion valuation with SoftBank investment

Lawrence White
·2 min read

By Lawrence White

LONDON (Reuters) - British digital bank Zopa has raised $300 million from investors including Japan's SoftBank Group, it said on Tuesday, as the lender looks to expand its business ahead of a possible listing as soon as next year.

The funding round values Zopa at around 750 million pounds ($1.03 billion), a source familiar with the details of the transaction told Reuters.

"SoftBank identified us as the clear leader when it comes to digital consumer lending in the UK, and they are also big believers in the use of AI and machine learning for lending and pricing, which we have been doing for years," Chief Executive Jainav Janardana told Reuters.

The cash injection via SoftBank Group's Vision Fund 2 is the latest in a string of investments into British financial technology firms by the Japanese conglomerate.

It also holds stakes in OakNorth, which lends to small businesses, and digital banking app Revolut which in July rocketed to a $33 billion valuation after an $800 million funding round led by SoftBank.

Zopa's new valuation marks a significant turnaround since media reports in December 2019 estimated it at 354 million pounds, after one of its investors wrote down its stake in the lender amid struggles for the peer-to-peer lending sector where Zopa originated.

The funding round puts Zopa on track for a long-mooted initial public offering in London as soon as the fourth quarter of next year, Janardana said.

Zopa also aims within the next year to expand into the booming "Buy Now, Pay Later" sector in Britain, he said, joining other lenders pouring into the credit product which lets shoppers defer payments for goods such as clothes and electronics.

The deal on Tuesday was announced as part of a summit in London attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, top financiers, industry leaders and British royals and aimed at drumming up investment in the country.

($1 = 0.7276 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian regions introduce QR codes for entry to public venues as COVID-19 cases hit record

    Many Russian regions on Monday announced plans to keep cafes, museums and other public venues open only to those who have recently recovered from COVID-19, have proof of inoculation with a Russian vaccine or a negative coronavirus test, as new cases in the country hit a record. The round of unpopular measures that limits freedoms in Russia comes as the number of daily COVID-19 infections reached an all-time high of 34,325 despite the state-driven vaccination programme. St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city of around 5 million people, said on Monday only people with a QR code showing they meet the criteria will be allowed to visit cafes or restaurants from Dec. 1, joining many other regions that have imposed similar restrictions.

  • Amess killing: Terror suspect allegedly tricked MP’s staff by lying about his plans

    The man suspected of murdering Sir David Amess tricked the MP’s constituency office into giving him an appointment by falsely claiming he wanted to discuss healthcare, it has been claimed.

  • Boris Johnson Sees ‘Extremely Tough’ Global Climate Talks in Glasgow

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson said the global climate talks the U.K. is hosting at the end of the month will be “extremely tough,” as he made a last-ditch call on world leaders to take concrete steps to protect the planet.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second

  • Denis Villeneuve's dreams of ‘Dune’ reach the big screen

    It was the eyes that drew Denis Villeneuve to “Dune.” Long before he’d decided to become a filmmaker, he was just a teenager browsing a bookstore when he spotted the cover of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. Then he read it and was mesmerized by the poetic, atmospheric story of a young man’s heroic journey that dealt with religion, politics, destiny, heritage, the environment, colonialism and giant space worms.

  • Texas sued as GOP closes in on passing redrawn US House maps

    Taking Texas to court again over voting laws, civil rights groups sued Monday over redrawn U.S. House districts that they allege thwart the political strength of a booming Latino population that is driving the state's explosive growth. The federal lawsuit was filed even as Republican lawmakers were still rushing to put final touches on new voting boundaries in Texas, the big winner of the 2020 census — the only state awarded two new seats in Congress. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign off on the changes, which must reach his desk by Tuesday.

  • U.S. House committee rejects Bannon 'privilege' argument in Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol told Steve Bannon that it rejected his arguments for failing to cooperate with the probe, as the panel pursues a contempt of Congress charge against the long-time adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump has claimed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-sues-us-house-panel-investigating-jan-6-attack-court-document-2021-10-18 that materials and testimony sought by the Jan. 6 Select Committee are covered by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects the confidentially of some White House communications.

  • Former Chicago area college student convicted after helping ISIS

    A former college student from the Chicago area was convicted Monday on charges relating to the student's attempt to provide material assistance to ISIS, authorities said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift as investor await earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed on Monday evening, as investors awaited a slew of new earnings results to determine the impact of ongoing supply chain concerns and rising costs on corporate America.

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Strong brand names, market leaders, a great track record for growing revenue and net income, and the ability to increase dividends over the years are examples of great reasons to add on to an existing position. In addition, each business should have clear catalysts for continued growth well into the future, either by latching on to trends or by leveraging its dominant position to extend its reach and increase its market share. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is among the leading online payment portals that saw surging demand during the pandemic.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • Carl Icahn sees a market 'crisis' brewing and notes bitcoin's potential if inflation spirals

    "I really think there will be a crisis the way we are going, the way we're printing up money, the way we are going into inflation," Carl Icahn told CNBC.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speec