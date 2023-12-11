British fishermen can catch 120,000 more tonnes of fish next year in post-Brexit deal

Deal will allow fishermen to land 750,000 tonnes of catches overall, which is 80,000 more than last year - JASON ALDEN/BLOOMBERG

British fishermen will be able to net 120,000 more tonnes of fish next year than if Britain had remained a member of the European Union.

Ministers have unveiled a new deal agreed jointly with Brussels and Norway with almost £1 billion worth of quotas handed to UK boats.

Steve Barclay, the Environment Secretary, told the Telegraph the result showed how Britain was better off as an “independent coastal state”.

The agreement for 2024 will allow fishermen to land 750,000 tonnes of catches overall, which is 80,000 more than last year.

In total those quotas are expected to be worth up to £970 million based on historical landing prices, which is an increase of £70 million compared with 2023.

“This means we have up to 120,000 more tonnes of UK fishing opportunities in 2024 than if the UK was still an EU member state,” Mr Barclay said.

“Brexit allows us to operate as an independent coastal state, negotiating improved deals on catch quotas in the best interests of our fishing industry as well as being led by the best available science to ensure healthy fish stocks for generations to come.

“We’re seizing the opportunities of Brexit to build a thriving fishing sector now and into the future.”

The pact encompasses two separate deals negotiated simultaneously – one with the EU and the other with Norway – to carve up North Sea quotas.

Britain had to abide by the Common Fisheries Policy while a member of the EU which meant Brussels set quotas for UK waters

Under the agreement with Brussels, boats from the UK will be handed 130,000 tonnes worth of catches worth up to £340 million.

Meanwhile, the deal with Oslo will see British trawlermen secure access to 290,000 tonnes of North Sea stocks with a value of around £360 million.

The UK struck a separate agreement with Iceland and Greenland earlier this year over 330,000 tonnes of Atlantic stocks priced at £270 million.

Scottish skippers will especially benefit from the pact, with the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation describing it as “a good deal for our fishermen”.

Major flashpoint in Brexit negotiations

Britain had to abide by the Common Fisheries Policy while a member of the EU, meaning that Brussels set the quotas for UK waters on Westminster’s behalf.

Fishing opportunities became a major flashpoint in the Brexit negotiations after Boris Johnson made taking back control of UK waters a red line.

Under the trade deal that was eventually agreed, vessels from the EU continue to have guaranteed access to UK waters until 2026 with their quotas being slowly wound down.

After that point Britain will continue to negotiate with the bloc on an annual basis, but will have the power to block entry to European boats if an agreement can’t be reached.

