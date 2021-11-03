Free at last! British fishing trawler seized by France arrives home

The Cornelis Gert Jan leaves Le Havre on Wednesday night - Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP

A British trawler impounded by France amid the dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights has arrived in the UK after being released by French authorities.

The captain and crew of the Cornelis Gert Jan, a Scottish-registered scallop dredger, left Le Havre on Wednesday night as it emerged that Britain has granted 96 per cent of fishing licences requested by France.

The trawler had been held there since last week, when it was accused of fishing in French waters without an appropriate licence.

It docked at Shoreham-by-Sea, near Brighton, at 4.46am on Thursday, according to MarineTraffic.com.



Jondy Ward, the boat's captain, had been free to leave but wanted to stay with his vessel, his lawyer said. Earlier on Wednesday, after appearing at a court in Rouen, he said he wanted to "get out of here today".

At the hearing, a judge overturned attempts by local officials to force him to pay a €150,000 bond before the vessel could be freed. France was accused of playing a "political game" by demanding such a large sum.

Mr Ward said his boat had "definitely" been snared in the bitter Anglo-French row over post-Brexit fishing. Insisting his papers had been in order, he said he did not know whether UK or French officials had been at fault over its absence from the correct European register.

A spokesman for Macduff Shellfish, the owner of the vessel, said the company was "delighted" that the matter had been resolved, adding that the crew were in "good spirits" and "looking forward to returning to their loved ones".

Mr Ward has been ordered to to appear before judges on Aug 11 next year, accused of operating illegally in French waters, for which he could face a €75,000 fine.

It came as official Whitehall data showed that Britain has granted 96 per cent of fishing licences requested by French boats this year, contradicting France's claims about outstanding permits.

The government figures, released on Wednesday, contradict French allegations that "almost 50 per cent" of licences to which its fishermen have a right under the UK's pact with the EU were missing.

The data also undermine claims made last week by Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister, that Britain had made a "political choice" to "target" Paris by withholding permits.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said the UK did not recognise the numbers issued by France. Britain has repeatedly said it has granted 98 per cent of all permits requested by EU boats.

The latest figures mark the first time ministers have offered a breakdown of the status of requests by country, with Victoria Prentis, the fisheries minister, saying the move would provide "clarity".

A government source told The Telegraph: "This is the authoritative version, which shows how we've acted and done the right thing in line with our obligations."

The figures showed that 840 of 874 French applications had been approved since the UK and EU signed the Trade and Cooperation Agreement in December.

All 736 permit requests for French boats to fish in the 12-200 mile zone off the UK have been granted. Eighty-five of 88 requests for vessels over 12 metres to have access to British waters between six and 12 miles from the coast have been approved, with three outstanding.

It emerged that there were more outstanding applications for Belgian boats in this category, with four pending approval and 17 licences granted. Meanwhile, 19 out of 50 French applications for vessels smaller than 12 metres in this zone have been approved, with 31 pending.

Ms Prentis restated the Government's policy that boats seeking access to fish in British waters must be able to show a history of operating there prior to Brexit.

"Access to the territorial sea is limited to 'qualifying' vessels – i.e. those that fished in those zones in at least four of the years between 2012 and 2016, or their direct replacements," she said.

Her intervention came ahead of Lord Frost travelling to Paris for talks with Mr Beaune on Thursday, when it is understood the Brexit minister will "double down" on the Government's refusal to lower the bar for the evidence required.

Mr Beaune said on Wednesday that discussions would "intensify" this week, but British sources have played down the prospect of any new licences being approved unless further evidence is put forward by France. He spoke as the UK formally reiterated its position on fishing in a paper sent to Paris.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson denied the UK had offered any concessions on fishing to Paris after Emmanuel Macron backed down on his threats to impose sanctions.

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, the French transport minister, argued that the "balance of power" in the row was in France's favour, telling Europe 1 radio: "The British have a lot more to lose by not implementing the Brexit agreement between the EU and the UK than the reverse."

Mr Djebbari also said British officials were negotiating in "good faith", adding: "The spirit is a constructive one on this topic."

In another sign Paris was softening its position, a French government spokesman suggested planned sanctions would be delayed until Friday.

Gabriel Attal, a close ally of Mr Macron, said the French government would not move before a meeting with the European Commission on that day, when Lord Frost is also set to meet Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, in Brussels. European officials are privately confident that a deal to end the 10-month dispute can be struck.

"Officials from the UK, France, Jersey and the Commission have been meeting for the past two days. These talks have allowed us to chart the way forward on several aspects and have created a positive dynamic aiming at a solution," a commission spokesman said. "We hope the positive engagement on all sides will soon translate into concrete results."