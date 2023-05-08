British foreign minister to meet Blinken in Washington to discuss Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly will travel to Washington on Monday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on reaffirming support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Cleverly will also use the meetings to discuss the $1 trillion bilateral investment relationship between the countries and the need to improve economic resilience given geopolitical tensions in the world, his office said.

The war in Ukraine has been a contributing factor to higher inflation and energy costs, while a deal to facilitate grain exports through the Black Sea has come under strain ahead of its current expiry date next week.

Cleverly will hold talks with Blinken on Tuesday before meeting members of Congress on Wednesday, and will stress the importance of continued unity to ensure Ukraine wins the war, his office said.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Angus MacSwan)