British foreign minister seeks to bolster Ukraine support on N. American trip

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly attends a press conference after the first UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue meeting, in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister James Cleverly will seek to bolster support for Ukraine on a trip to the United States and Canada which begins on Tuesday, ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion by Russia.

Britain has been a steadfast supporter of Kyiv since Russia's invasion last February, and at the weekend pledged to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other heavy weaponry to Ukraine.

Germany is under pressure to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but its government says such tanks should be supplied to Ukraine only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.

Cleverly will tell U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly that it is the right time to go "further and faster" to give Ukraine military support.

"Today we stand united against Putin's illegal war, and we will continue to use our uniquely strong defence and security ties to ensure that, in the end, the Ukrainian people will win," Cleverly said in a statement ahead of the trip.

The British foreign ministry also said Cleverly would raise the topic of Iran while on the trip after Britain temporarily recalled its ambassador following the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain urges Germany to permit supply of tanks to Ukraine

    Britain on Monday urged Germany to permit the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, stressing that it could unlock support from other nations and Berlin would not be acting alone if it supplied its own tanks. "It has been reported that obviously Poland is very keen to donate some Leopards, as is Finland," British Defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under rising pressure to let allies send Ukraine heavy tanks, at the start of what is likely to be a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv.

  • Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

    Kremlin insists new supplies would not change situation on ground

  • No 10 backs Ukraine’s effectiveness with British tanks, despite Kremlin’s threat

    Russia claimed the Challenger 2s ‘will burn’ on the battlefield.

  • Explainer-West mulls sending German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.

  • Russia says UK's Challenger 2 tanks heading to Ukraine 'will burn just like the rest'

    Russian is speaking out against an announcement by the United Kingdom that it will send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, vowing they “will burn.”

  • Ukraine will now get Western tanks. Why it matters

    STORY: As fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, the United Kingdom's government has confirmed that it will be the first NATO country to supply its ally with Western tanks.A squadron of 14 tanks called the "Challenger 2" will deploy to the conflict in the coming weeks.But what is the Challenger 2 and what kind impact can it have on the war?The Challenger 2 is what's called a main battle tank, or MBT, and it's specifically designed to attack other tanks and armored vehicles, seen here during NATO exercises two years ago.Until now Ukraine's military has primarily relied on its older, Soviet-era tanks. It's also captured and re-purposed some of Russia's during the invasion.President Zelenskiy has long pleaded with allied countries to include their tanks in aid packages, but some Western officials have been cautious over the concern that Russia or even China could get their hands on advanced Western military technology.Moscow is also likely to see the introduction of Western tanks onto the battlefield as an escalation of the war and NATO is desperate not to be drawn more directly into it.The Challenger 2 has been in service with the British army since 1994 and has been deployed to Bosnia, Iraq, and other crises.The UK's gift could put added pressure on other NATO countries, particularly the U.S. and Germany, to give their own tanks, which have so far resisted.Along with the Challenger 2, Britain is also giving Ukraine about 30 artillery vehicles called the "AS-90."It will take time to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the British tanks and artillery, and Russia's London embassy is dismissing the development.The embassy says the Challengers are unlikely to turn the tide of the war, will drag it out, and will be targeted by Russia's own forces.

  • NATO Secretary General says Ukraine can expect more heavy weapons "in near future"

    Ukraine can count on increased supplies of heavy weapons from Western countries in the near future. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, reports European Pravda with reference to AFP.

  • Traffic resumes after Ukraine cargo ship grounded near Istanbul

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The cargo ship MKK 1, travelling from Ukraine to Turkey, was grounded in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on Monday and traffic in the strait was suspended for a few hours, shipping agents Tribeca said. Television footage showed the bow of the ship, carrying 13,000 tonnes of peas, grounded close to the coastline on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which runs the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal operations, said at the weekend the ship was travelling from Pivdennyi to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Mersin.

  • 'Our job is to redeem the soul of America' -Biden at MLK's church

    STORY: He delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia."The battle for the soul of this nation is perennial," Biden said. "Against those who traffic in racism, extremism, insurrection."Sunday would have been King's 94th birthday. He was assassinated at age 39 in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, by avowed segregationist James Earl Ray. King was pastor of Ebenezer church from 1960 until his death.Biden is expected to announce his re-election bid in the weeks ahead.Biden was elected in 2020 with strong support from Black voters after pledging to do more to expand voting rights and address other racial justice issues. But some activist groups boycotted his 2022 speech honoring King, disappointed by what they see as his lack of action.

  • Astronomy team led by MU prof discovers 87 early galaxies with Webb Space Telescope

    MU astronomy professor Haojing Yan led a team that discovered early galaxies using images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

  • Eye Opener: More documents marked classified found at Biden's home

    President Biden faces fresh criticism from both parties as more pages marked classified are discovered at his Delaware home. Also, Russia hits a Ukrainian apartment building, killing dozens. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • The Kremlin gave a defiant response to Ukraine getting its first Western tanks, saying they 'will burn like the rest'

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said over the weekend that the UK will send Challenger 2 tanks to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • Russian missile strike on house in Dnipro: EU debates how to respond to Kremlins signs of escalation

    The EU regards the missile attack on a residential multi-storey building in Dnipro as a sign of escalation and is discussing its possible response. Source: EU spokesman Peter Stano; European Pravda Details: Stano called the attack brutal and inhuman.

  • Plane almost hits car on Ontario Highway 404: Small aircraft crash-lands near Buttonville Airport

    A small airplane crashed and ended up on a road near an airport on Markham, Ont. on Monday. York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed a plane crash took place on 16th Avenue, between Woodbine Ave. and Highway 404, near Buttonville Municipal Airport.

  • Poland Eyes Prompt German Approval for Tank Transfer to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signaled on Monday that he expects Germany to quickly grant its approval to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyNATO-member Poland intends to deliver a “company” of German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part

  • Al Michaels defends low-key call of Jaguars’ wild comeback win

    Al Michaels says the criticism of his subdued call of the Jaguars' 27-point comeback is "Internet compost."

  • CIA director warned Zelensky of assassination threat at secret meeting before Russia invasion, book claims

    Author Chris Whipple revealed the warning in his forthcoming book “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House”

  • ‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County

    Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on

  • 24 of Michelle Obama's best style moments

    Michelle Obama, who turns 59 on January 17, has been called one of the most fashionable first ladies in American history.