British Gas charges customers nearly £500m for not using direct debit

Energy suppliers have been accused of needlessly charging households hundreds of pounds more on top of record-high bills simply because they have not set up a direct debit.

MPs and campaigners have called for the regulator to take urgent action as calculations by Octopus Energy, a provider, found households paying by cash, cheque or bank transfer are being billed £1.3bn a year more than those on direct debit.

Roughly £482m (37pc) of that sum was billed to British Gas customers, according to analysis of the company’s customer data by The Telegraph.

Critics say the extra payments amount to an effective surcharge of around 6pc and have accused firms of “discriminatory” pricing.

It is the latest scandal to hit the energy industry after it emerged this month British Gas, the country’s largest provider, used debt collection agencies to break into the homes of vulnerable customers and allegedly “force-fit” pre-payment meters.

Energy companies offer lower rates for households paying by direct debit, ostensibly because those paying “on receipt” via “standard credit” are more expensive to serve. However, this disparity has widened in line with increases in the energy price cap and the Government’s energy price guarantee. The amount non-direct debit customers pay has risen from an extra £93 a year per household in March of last year to £254 today.

Alarmingly, 75pc of standard credit customers were unaware they were being billed more than those on direct debit, according to a survey by Octopus Energy, and some even believed moving off of direct debit and opting for a “pay as you go” approach would in fact cut their bills.

Greg Jackson, the provider's CEO, said the “creeping surcharge” had “got out of hand”. He said standard credit customers, who are statistically more likely to be pensioners, were being "gouged" by the mounting costs, and urged the energy watchdog Ofgem to intervene.

Around 680,000 older households pay their energy bills using cash, cheque or bank transfer and incur the 6pc premium as a result, according to AgeUK, a charity for the elderly. It is thought pensioners account for around a third of those who pay by standard credit.

Caroline Abrahams of the charity called on Ofgem to even out the costs of direct debit and standard credit bill payers “to address unequal charging practices”.

Consumer champion Martyn James, said the discount for direct debits was “discriminatory by nature”.

“Since the advent of online billing, millions of people have become disenfranchised from their energy bill, how it's calculated and whether mistakes are being made or not,” Mr James said. “A paper bill is a tangible reminder of what you have to pay, while online accounts are clunky, involve remembering passwords and often lack information about how a payment sum was calculated.”

It comes as more and more households turn away from direct debits to escape vast increases in their monthly payments.

The direct debit system is intended to smooth out costs over the year, so households pay a consistent rate even as their energy use fluctuates between seasons. But as wholesale gas prices have continued to soar in response to the war in Ukraine, bill payers have found their monthly direct debits are being altered frequently – prompting some to cancel them entirely and ending up on a higher standard credit rate as a result.

In February, it emerged providers were “hoarding” £9bn worth of customer credit. Last year, Ofgem told a number of suppliers to take “immediate and urgent” action over the way they charged bill payers direct debits. Five providers, the regulator said, were found to have “moderate or severe” weaknesses in their billing process.

Peter Smith, of National Energy Action, a fuel poverty charity, said when bills increase again in April, just as vital government support is scaled back, customers who pay by cheque or cash “will be hit harder than most.”

The Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee, an influential group of MPs, has called on Ofgem to review how customers are billed. Darren Jones, the committee Chair, said: “It must do this quickly and it must be fair to ensure those who need support are not unnecessarily high prices for their energy.”

Despite this, the regulator has refused to look at the issue until next year, confirming there would be a review into the price mechanism until 2024-25, by which time experts predict prices will have fallen.

Providers maintain admin costs to justify the disparity in their pricing. Energy UK, the trade body that represents all energy companies, said a proposed uniform tariff would likely result in a trade-off whereby those on direct debits would incur higher bills to cover the costs of those paying on receipt of bill.

Joe Malinowski, of price comparison service The Energy Shop, said consumer confidence in energy companies was at an all-time low. But, he added, direct debits were still the safest and cheapest way to pay.

Most providers offer variable direct debits, which allow households frustrated by their provider overcharging them to pay for their actual usage either monthly or quarterly.

Richard Neudegg, of Uswitch, another comparison site, said: “If you think your direct debit isn't right or feel you have too much credit in your account, contact your supplier and ask them to explain their reasoning. If you’re unhappy with the answer, request a change.”

An Ofgem spokesman said the regulator was ”looking into” pricing for standard credit customers, including whether there is a case for a cross-subsidy within the industry that would equalise costs between payment methods. “However we do not want to overpromise and it should be noted that this is a more complex issue than it appears on the surface,” he added. “We would need to ensure a levelled price means that suppliers can cover their costs.”

British Gas did not comment, but a company source insisted it was “misleading” to call higher prices for standard credit customers a surcharge and said the firm would always work with customers to find ways to keep costs down.