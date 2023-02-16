British Gas owner Centrica posts record profit as energy bills soar - live updates

British Gas owner Centrica revealed how profits surged during the energy crisis - Paul Hackett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

British Gas owner Centrica made record profits of £3.3bn as household bills surged during the energy crisis triggered by Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The figure is more than treble last year's adjusted operating profit of £949m, while a different measure of profit - earnings per share - increased eightfold.

Centrica has also rewarded shareholders with a full-year dividend of 3p a share, three years after cancelling the pay-out due to the pandemic.

It comes as the company faces growing pressure over its treatment of customers, who have seen energy bills soar during the cost of living crisis.

Analysis by the Telegraph of calculations by Octopus Energy showed that British Gas customers were being billed £482m a year more simply because they have not set up a direct debit.

Britain's biggest household energy supplier has also come under fire over revelations in the Times that it sent debt agents to break into the homes of vulnerable customers to install prepayment meters as bills hit record highs.

Average household energy bills are due to rise by another £500 in April when the Government raises its cap to £3,000 from its present £2,500.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: "While millions of families struggle to heat their homes, firms like Centrica are raking in monster profits."

08:08 AM

Disability charity takes aim at Centrica profits

Tom Marsland, policy manager at disability charity Scope, said:

It's obscene that energy companies continue to make massive profits as disabled people face devastating situations because they can't afford enough energy. Life costs a lot more when you're disabled. We're being inundated with heart-breaking calls from disabled people who haven't eaten for days, who can't afford energy to charge wheelchairs and stairlifts, but are still racking up huge energy debts. As we've seen, many have been forced onto prepayment meters as a result, putting lives and health in danger. Energy companies need to start putting disabled customers first. We need a social energy tariff - a discounted rate - for disabled people, to put an end to sky-high energy bills.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens at new record high

The FTSE 100 has begun the day at a new record high of 8,032.00 - a rise of 0.4pc.

The midcap FTSE 250 was also given a huge boost at the open, rising 1.4pc to 20,301.26.

07:57 AM

Centrica 'extremely disappointed' by pre-payment meter allegations

In its annual results, Centrica said it was "extremely disappointed" by allegations that it sent debt agents to break into homes and install pre-payment meters.

It added: "We immediately took action to address this and are completing a thorough independent investigation."

Centrica's results showed it made operating profits of £72m at its British Gas retail division, British Gas Energy, but this was down 39pc on the year before.

07:55 AM

Centrica profits 'a betrayal for British Gas customers,' says Davey

Centrica said it paid nearly £1bn in tax relating to its record 2022 profits.

But it also revealed it handed out bumper returns to shareholders, with plans to boost its share buyback programme by another £300m and paying out a full-year dividend of 3p a share.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said:

This is a betrayal for British Gas customers across the country who are struggling to keep their heating on. Once again the Government's failure to implement a proper windfall tax is allowing oil and gas businesses to make billions off the back of hardworking families. What makes this worse is that thousands of British Gas families have had their homes broken into and prepayments forcibly installed because they could no longer afford to pay their sky high bills. This cannot continue. Liberal Democrats are calling for the Conservatives to finally bring in a proper windfall tax and the cancellation of Government plans to increase energy bills by £500 in April.

07:50 AM

Labour reiterates call for windfall tax after Centrica profits

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband hit out at the Government as he promised that Labour would introduce a "proper" windfall tax on energy companies.

It comes as British Gas owner Centrica reported annual underlying operating profits soaring to £2.8bn from £392m in 2021 after its sale of its Spirit Energy business was stripped out.

Mr Miliband tweeted:

It cannot be right that, as oil and gas giants rake in the windfalls of war, Rishi Sunak's Conservatives refuse to implement a proper windfall tax that would make them pay their fair share.



Labour would use a real windfall tax to stop the energy price cap going up in April. https://t.co/RyJrki0EYs — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) February 16, 2023

07:44 AM

TUC calls for energy company nationalisation

Responding to the latest Centrica profits, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said that the British energy market is "broken". He said:

While millions of families struggle to heat their homes, firms like Centrica are raking in monster profits. It is time to bring energy retail companies into public ownership. Privatisation has been a disaster for hard-pressed households. The only real winners have been shareholders who have creamed off hundreds of millions in dividends. That's why the TUC is calling for the government to set up a public energy company to lower bills.

07:41 AM

Standard Chartered profits rise as it hails China reopening

Global bank Standard Chartered has revealed its statutory pre-tax profits jumped by 28pc to $4.3bn (£3.6bn) in 2022 and said the reopening of China after the pandemic is giving grounds for optimism this year.

The bank announced it is "imminently" launching a new £1bn (£830m) share buy-back programme and a final dividend payout worth $405m (£336m).

Standard Chartered, which has 83,000 staff around the world, said it expects its income to grow by up to a 10th in the next two years as it benefits from rising interest rates.

It added that economic growth in Asian economies and China ending its Covid restrictions will be "pivotal" to global recovery.

Standard Chartered - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

07:39 AM

Inflation takes a bite out of Nestle's margins

Swiss food giant Nestle said sales rose last year but inflation ate at its margins, while net profits plunged due to asset sales in 2021.

Sales rose by 8.4pc to 94.4bn Swiss francs (£85bn), but net profits fell by 45pc to 9.3bn francs (£8.4bn) in 2022 when the sale of shares in L'Oreal boosted 2021 earnings.

A Nestle building at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

07:32 AM

Centrica 'coining it from our massive energy bills'

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said:

British Gas owner Centrica has been coining it in from our massive energy bills while sending bailiffs to prey on vulnerable consumers the length and breadth of the country. These energy companies are showing us everything that is wrong with the UK's broken economy. Rishi Sunak should get a grip - pull the plug on rampaging energy profiteering, impose a meaningful, tough windfall tax and give the NHS a pay rise with the proceeds.

07:31 AM

British Gas sees bottom line hit as owner Centrica's profits hit record

Centrica profits increased eightfold on an earnings per share basis, with adjusted EPS hitting 34.9p, up from 4.1p in 2021.

The energy giant made an adjusted operating profit of £2.8bn last year if you exclude the company's £485m sale of Spirit Energy's Norwegian assets in May for £485m.

The business expects to pay £2.8bn in windfall taxes by 2028.

However, British Gas Energy suffered a 39pc decline in its adjusted operating profit compared to 2021, coming in at £72m.

This was despite increasing its residential energy customers by 4pc to 7.5m.

British Gas Services made an adjusted operating loss of £9m, down from a profit of £121m in 2021.

British Gas - Moment RF

07:10 AM

British Gas owner Centrica made record profits last year, with its adjusted operating profit of £3.3bn well ahead of analyst estimates.

The company is also rewarding its shareholders with a dividend of 2p a share and plans to extend its £250m share buyback programme by an additional £300m.

What happened overnight

Stocks in Asia rose adding fuel to a global equity rally that appeared to shrug off the prospect of higher interest rates following strong economic data from the US.

Equities in Australia, South Korea, Japan and China gained ground, pushing a gauge of the region's stocks toward its best day in a month.

The advance for Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day run of declines as JD.com, Tencent and Alibaba rose.

Tokyo stocks ended higher, with investors encouraged by rallies on Wall Street and a weaker yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.7pc at 27,696.44, while the broader Topix index added 0.7pc to 2,001.09.

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher as investors bet that the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates by the end of the year, but will instead keep the dollar stronger for longer to help fight inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.1pc at 34,128.05. The broad-based S&P 500 finished 0.3pc higher at 4,147.6, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.1pc to 12,070.59.

The dollar also surged against the pound, while yields climbed 3.8pc for 10-year Treasury bonds to 3.799pc.