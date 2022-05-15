Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court

This undated photo provided by Fitton family shows Jim Fiitton with his wife Sarijah. Geologist Jim Fitton, 66, was arrested last month at Baghdad airport after Iraqi customs officials found him and a German citizen in possession of pottery fragments taken from an ancient site in southern Iraq. Fitton was charged based on the country's opaque antiquities laws and could theoretically face the death penalty if found guilty. (Fitton family via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SAMYA KULLAB
·2 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — A British and a German tourist accused of smuggling ancient shards out of Iraq appeared in a Baghdad court in yellow detainees' uniforms Sunday, telling judges they had not acted with criminal intent and had no idea they might have broken local laws.

The trial of Jim Fitton, 66, is grabbing international attention at a time when Iraq seeks to open up its nascent tourism sector. The session also revealed first details about a second defendant, identified as Volker Waldmann of Germany.

The three-judge panel in Baghdad’s felony court scheduled the next hearing for May 22. The court must determine whether the defendants had sought to profit by taking the 12 items, which were found in their possession as they attempted to fly out of Baghdad airport on March 20.

Fitton and Waldmann appeared in court in detainees' yellow and were asked to explain their actions.

Waldmann said the two items found in his possession were not his and instead had been given to him by Fitton to carry. “But did you put them in your bag?" asked head judge Jaber Abdel Jabir. "Didn’t you know these were Iraqi antiquities?”

Waldmann said he didn't pick up the items from the site, only agreed to carry them for Fitton.

Fitton said he “suspected” the items he collected were ancient fragments, but that “at the time I didn’t know about Iraqi laws,” or that taking the shards was not permitted. Fitton said as geologist he was in the habit of collecting such fragments as a hobby and had no intention to sell them.

He said it was not clear to him at the time that picking them up from the site was a criminal offence. “There were fences, no guards or signage,” at the sites he told the court.

“These places, in name and by definition, are ancient sites," Jabir responded. “One doesn’t have to say it is forbidden.”

When Fitton said some of the shards were “no larger than my fingernail” , Jabir said this was not relevant. “Size doesn’t matter,” he told him.

Based on the law both men could face the death penalty, an outcome that legal experts said was unlikely. British and German embassy officials were present at the court but have not issued detailed public statements about the case in order not to jeopardize the proceedings, they said.

The defense plans to submit more evidence to clear the men, Fitton’s defense lawyer Thair Soud told The Associated Press. This includes testimony from government officials present at the site where the fragments were collected, he said.

“(Their testimony) is pending approval from their official directorates,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Somalia's presidential election: Where just 329 people vote

    Only MPs, voting in a heavily fortified zone, will decide on who will lead the troubled country.

  • US Senate Delegation Meets Zelensky in Kyiv

    A US Senate delegation led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell traveled to the Ukrainian capital, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 14.Zelensky posted a video of the delegation, which one report said included Republican Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Susan Collins (R-ME), and John Cornyn (R-TX), on his Telegram account.Speaking in English, he greeted the senators and thanked them for traveling to Kyiv. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Security Guard 'Went Down Fighting' While Taking On Buffalo Mass Shooter: Police

    “He went towards the gunfire, he went towards the fight," an official said of former police officer Aaron Salter Jr., who exchanged gunfire with the supermarket shooter.

  • Finland downs Latvia, Germany tops Slovakia at hockey worlds

    Host Finland recovered from a first period scare to beat Latvia 2-1 for a second victory in two games at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Mikael Granlund scored the winner on a power play with 2:52 to go in the final period of the Group B game in Tampere. Rudolfs Balcers put Latvia 1-0 ahead in the opening period then Sakari Manninen equalized on a power play in the middle frame.

  • U.S.' Blinken says talked to Turkish FM, confident consensus on Sweden, Finland

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to his Turkish counterpart on Ankara's concerns regarding Sweden and Finland's entry into NATO and that after Sunday's meeting of foreign ministers he was confident a consensus could be reached. "I don't want to characterise the specific conversation that we had either with the foreign minister or within the NATO sessions themselves, but I can say this much: I heard almost across the board, very strong support (for Sweden, Finland) joining the alliance," he told reporters after a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin.

  • Watch live: RaDonda Vaught faces sentencing after conviction in deadly drug error

    RaDonda Vaught is due in court this morning at 9 a.m. Watch the proceedings live.

  • Security tight as NATO foreign ministers meet

    STORY: Germany hosts an informal meeting for the NATO foreign ministers in Berlin to discuss strengthening the alliance in the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.NATO is confident that it can overcome objections by Turkey and quickly admit Finland and Sweden, its deputy chief said on Sunday, as the alliance prepares for a historic enlargement in the Nordic region prompted by Russia's war on Ukraine.

  • Luella Bartley Is Back, With Sculptures, Drawings of Complex Bodies

    "I just felt compelled to draw, to explore feelings that I couldn't verbalize," said Bartley. "So I drew and drew and drew, and it was a very personal exploration."

  • Israel’s police chief orders investigation into police action during journalist’s funeral

    Israel police on Saturday announced they will investigate violence at the funeral the day before for an American journalist who worked for Al Jazeera after reports and videos of the incident showed police hitting people in the crowd of mourners with batons. In a Twitter thread posted on Saturday, Israeli police sought to put the…

  • Here's Why I Think Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Radio station elevates voices of Hungary's Roma minority

    Intellectuals, broadcasters and cultural figures from Hungary's Roma community are using the airwaves to reframe narratives and elevate the voices of the country's largest minority group. Radio Dikh — a Romani word that means “to see” — has broadcast since January on FM radio in Hungary's capital, Budapest. Its 11 programs focus on Roma music, culture and the issues faced by their community, and aim to recast the way the often disadvantaged minority group is perceived by broader society.

  • Putin tells Finland that swapping neutrality for NATO is a mistake

    The two countries said their presidents spoke by phone two days after Finland declared its intention to join the Western alliance. Niinisto's office said he told Putin "how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland". He said Finland wanted to handle relations with its Russian neighbour in a "correct and professional manner".

  • ‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Crypto Crash, Baby Formula Shortage

    Co-anchors also discuss iPod's discontinuation and Roe Vs. Wade memo leak

  • U.S. FDA approves Eli Lilly's treatment for type 2 diabetes

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly's injected drug tirzepatide, which has the brand name Mounjaro, to help improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The FDA said Mounjaro, along with diet and exercise, improved blood sugar levels and was more effective than the other diabetes therapies with which it was compared in clinical studies. Mounjaro is designed to activate receptors for hormones involved in blood sugar control.

  • Indian couple sues son and daughter-in-law for $650,000 for not giving them a grandchild

    A couple in India are taking legal action against their son and his wife, accusing the younger couple of inflicting "mental cruelty" on them by not producing a grandchild.

  • Putin warns Finland NATO membership would harm relations

    Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his Finnish counterpart Saturday that relations between the two neighbors could be “negatively affected" if Finland follows through with plans to apply for NATO membership. The Kremlin's press service said in a statement that Putin told Sauli Niinisto Finland's abandonment “of its traditional policy of military neutrality would be an error since there are no threats to Finland’s security.” The response came after Niinisto told Putin in a phone conversation that the militarily non-aligned Nordic country, which has a complex history with its huge eastern neighbor, “will decide to apply for NATO membership in the coming days.”

  • How Putin's disastrous war exposed the folly of Macron's EU army

    That the conflict in Ukraine has become such a debacle for Vladimir Putin – whose sole responsibility it is – has surprised many in the West. For years we had instinctively believed much of the publicity from Russia about its power.

  • Ukraine Latest: Sweden’s Ruling Party Supports Joining NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More Inflows$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland Asks to Join Alliance10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeSweden’s ruling Social Democrats will back NATO membership in a move that paves the way for joining neighboring Finland in an entry bid. Turkey doesn’t pl

  • 7-year-old stuck in school bus door was dragged nearly 600 feet, Maine cops say

    The boy’s mother was reportedly chasing after the bus trying to get the driver to stop.

  • ‘A Military-Style Execution’: 18-Year-Old Accused White Supremacist Kills 10 People In Buffalo Grocery Store In Orchestrated Terror Attack

    The FBI is investigating Saturday’s mass killing that left 10 people dead and three injured in Buffalo, New York, as a hate crime, the agency […]