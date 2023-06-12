British girl, 11, fatally shot in France over neighbors’ garden fight

An 11-year-old British girl was shot and killed in western France during a fight between neighbors over their gardens.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday in Saint-Herbot in Brittany while Solaine Thornton was on a swing and her parents were grilling. Dirk Raats, the family’s 71-year-old Dutch neighbor, started shooting at the family through a hedge.

After firing, Raats barricaded himself inside his house with his wife. When police arrived, Solaine was dead and her father, 52-year-old Adrian Thornton had a life-threatening head injury. Rachel Thornton, 49, the girl’s mother, was also injured. Both parents remain hospitalized. Celeste, her 8-year-old sister, was unharmed and escaped to ask for help.

Raats surrendered to police after about an hour and is being investigated for murder and attempted murder. His wife, who was also arrested, was quickly released.

According to officials, Raats had feuded with the Thorntons after they cut down trees that had provided shade to his property. Neighbors reported a number of other flare-ups between the two in the last few years.

Prosecutor Camille Miansoni said Raats was “profoundly exasperated” by the situation, according to BBC News.

He added that the shooting appeared to be premeditated.

“It appears that he clearly aimed at the father, that he aimed at his wife, but however he seems less clear as to a possible admission that he aimed at the girl,” the prosecutor said.

Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of nearby town Plonevez-du-Faou, said a previous incident where Raats brandished a firearm was not reported.

“If we had known that we would have reported it to the gendarmerie, the firearm would have been seized and we would probably not be in this situation,” she said.

The shooting occurred days after four children were stabbed at a park in the French Alps.