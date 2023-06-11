British girl, 11, shot dead at family barbecue in France

Police tape

An 11-year-old British girl was shot dead “as she played on the swings” and her father is in a critical condition after the family was attacked in the garden of their home in Brittany.

Their 71-year-old Dutch neighbour has been arrested on suspicion of killing the girl, prosecutors said, adding that the neighbours had rowed about a “plot of land adjoining the two properties” over “several years”.

The shooting took place at 10pm on Saturday when a British man, Adrian Thornon and his two daughters — Solenne, 11, and Celeste, 8 — were in their garden in the hamlet of Saint-Hervot outside the village of Plonévez-du-Faou in the department of Finistère. The family were enjoying a barbecue at the time, according to The Times.

The neighbour is said to have rushed from his house with a shotgun and fired a volley of shots at the family.

Carine Halley, the state prosecutor in Quimper, Brittany, said that when police arrived, the 11-year-old was dead and her father, 52, was seriously injured after being “hit in the head”. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, she said.

The eight-year-old was uninjured but in a state of shock. The girls’ mother, Rachel, 49, was also injured in the back and head but is in a less serious condition.

After the fatal attack, the Dutch pensioner then shut himself in his house with his wife.

Yannick, a local resident, told Le Télégramme de Brest: “We heard the bangs and we thought it was children playing with bangers. Then the kid ran into a neighbour’s house saying: ‘My sister is dead, my sister is dead’.”

It is believed the Thornon family had lived in their current home for about four or five years and that the two girls were born in France. The Dutch neighbour reportedly moved in next door three years ago.

Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou, said: “We knew the family well. There is a village fête every year and they always came.

“They are not a family who caused problems.”

The mayor said that she had been aware of “neighbourly problems”.

“I intervened with my deputies when we were elected. There was a problem with the land, some noise issues,” she told BFMTV.

“But it is incomprehensible to have shot a child.”

Another neighbour said that the dispute with the Dutch pensioner began when they “cut down all the trees that bothered them”.

Françoise, who also lives in the hamlet, said the neighbour was a recluse who had complained the British family made too much noise. “But it was in the daytime and they didn’t make more noise than anyone else. No one else was bothered by it.”

A police negotiator persuaded the neighbour and his wife to give themselves up, the prosecutor said.

