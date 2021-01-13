British government says it is working with supermarkets on post-Brexit rules

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's government has already set up a dedicated team to work with supermarkets trading with Northern Ireland, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday after supermarkets called for help with new post-Brexit procedures.

"A new dedicated team in government has already been set up and will be working with supermarkets, the food industry and the Northern Ireland Executive to develop ways to streamline the movement of goods in accordance with the (Northern Irish) protocol," the spokeswoman said, referring to an agreement governing trade with the British province.

"The grace period for supermarkets and their suppliers is working well, goods continue to flow effectively between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and we are working intensively with industry as new requirements come in."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by James Davey)

