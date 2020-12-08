British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

Illustration of vials and dry ice
Illustration of vials and dry ice
By Kate Holton

By Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) - Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.

An early riser, Keenan received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91.

A video showed Keenan being pushed in a wheelchair out of the ward while nursing staff clad in protective gear lined the corridor to applaud and cheer, in an echo of moving video clips released through the year when COVID-19 survivors finally left hospital.

Britain is the first Western country to start immunising its general population in what has been hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said Keenan, as she received the shot from a nurse originally from the Philippines in front of a photographer and TV crew.

"It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."

Keenan, known as Maggie to her friends, is a former jewellery shop assistant who only retired four years ago. She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.

Video footage showed her wearing a light blue mask, a grey cardigan along with a blue t-shirt with a penguin in snow and the message "Merry Christmas" as she received the shot in her left arm from nurse May Parsons.

"WE WILL BEAT THIS TOGETHER"

Parsons, one of many thousands of people from around the world employed in Britain's National Health Service (NHS), where she has worked for 24 years, said the last few months had been tough, but there was now light at the end of the tunnel.

Britain is the worst-hit European country from COVID-19, with over 61,000 deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to turn the tide against the disease by rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the United States or European Union.

The mass inoculation will fuel hope the world may be turning a corner in the fight against a pandemic that has crushed economies and killed more than 1.5 million, although ultra-cold storage and tricky logistics will limit its use for now.

"Thank you to our NHS, to all of the scientists who worked so hard to develop this vaccine, to all the volunteers - and to everyone who has been following the rules to protect others," Johnson said on Twitter.

"We will beat this together."

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Stephen Powis, medical director for NHS England, said they both found it very emotional watching the vaccine programme rollout.

The BBC said the second patient to receive the jab in Britain was a man named William Shakespeare from Warwickshire.

Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. As each person requires two doses, that is enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week, with care home residents and carers, the over-80s and some health service workers the top priority to get them.

(Editing by Estelle Shirbon, Guy Faulconbridge and Gareth Jones)

Latest Stories

  • As 'safe harbor' day arrives, reality sets in for Trump supporters

    As the lumbering process of American democracy moves forward, any lingering illusions that Donald Trump has a chance of a second term as president are about to evaporate, and many of his own staffers and supporters are beginning to acknowledge it.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears World War Two-era Jewish property claims

    The lingering legacy of World War Two reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the justices weighed two cases involving claims by Jews in Germany and Hungary and their descendants whose property was taken amid persecution that culminated in the Holocaust. The justices heard arguments in the two cases that hinge upon a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments. In one case, the justices considered Germany's bid to avoid facing in a U.S. court a lawsuit that accused its former Nazi government of pressuring Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval artwork in the 1930s.

  • Jon Ossoff tweets emoji of a chicken after Perdue won't participate in debate

    Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff stood alone on the debate stage Sunday night in Atlanta after his Republican challenger, Sen. David Perdue, declined to participate.Prior to the event, Ossoff tweeted a chicken emoji and said Perdue's "handlers won't let him debate because he could incriminate himself on the Cardlytics emails, the submarine stock trades, or the Regions Bank deal — that alone is disqualifying."Earlier this year, Perdue sold more than $1 million worth of stocks in Cardlytics, a financial company. In 2010, Perdue joined the board of Cardlytics, resigning when he was elected to the Senate in 2014 but still able to hold a stake in the company when it went public in 2018, The New York Times reports. During Sunday night's non-debate, Perdue was represented by an empty podium. Ossoff called Perdue "a coward" for not attending the event, and said he was "so arrogant that he's not with us here today to answer questions." He blasted Perdue for not doing more to pass a coronavirus economic relief bill in the Senate, and said Perdue feels "entitled to your vote. Your senator is refusing to answer questions and debate his opponent, because he believes he shouldn't have to; he believes the Senate seat belongs to him. The Senate seat belongs to the people."In the November election, neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, triggering a runoff on Jan. 5. More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Famed test pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break the sound barrier, has died at 97

  • Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get: analysts

    President-elect Joe Biden has called the $908 billion coronavirus aid bill taking shape in Congress a "downpayment" toward a bigger stimulus next year, but if it passes, that is all U.S. businesses and workers should count on, economists and political analysts say. There is likely to be little appetite among Republicans for supporting a second round of $1 trillion-plus spending after Biden takes office on Jan. 20 - a task that would be made more difficult if Republicans retain control of the Senate in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia - said John Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. "If they do the full bipartisan $900 billion, then I think it's a big ask to do anything new after Biden takes office," said Lieber, a former adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them

    The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but it's a two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Why a longshot candidate is emerging as the favorite to become Biden's secretary of defense

    President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that he'll announce his defense secretary by the end of the week, and it looks like retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, a candidate who was once considered a long shot, is moving to the top of the list, three people familiar with the discussions told Politico.Michèle Flournoy was initially seen as the frontunner, but Biden has faced pressure to nominate a person of color for the post, Politico notes. Subsequently, Austin and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who are both Black, have emerged as top-tier contenders.But the Biden transition team reportedly sees Austin as the safer, "controlled" choice — one of Politico's sources said "there would be less tension" surrounding an Austin nomination. That's because there are reportedly lingering concerns about Johnson's tenure in the Obama administration— he's been criticized for his record on expanding family detention, accelerating deportations, and approving civilian-targeting drone strikes, per Politico.That doesn't mean there would be no drama if Biden does give Austin the nod. Some national security experts have pointed out he'd require a special waiver to get confirmed since he hasn't been out of the military for the required seven years, and he's also faced questions in the past about the military's role in training forces to combat the Islamic State in Syria, as well as allegations when he was leading U.S. Central Command that the command downplayed intelligence reports on the threat posed by ISIS. His command was cleared in an investigation in 2017. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Famed test pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break the sound barrier, has died at 97

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Thousands protest in London against India's farming reforms

    Thousands of people protested and blocked traffic in central London on Sunday over Indian agricultural reforms that have triggered mass demonstrations in India, and police made 13 arrests over breaches of COVID regulations. Tens of thousands of farmers have protested in India against three laws the government says are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce. Farmers fear the legislation, passed in September, will eventually dismantle India's regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

  • Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner purchase $30 million Indian Creek plot — report

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be moving to Miami-Dade.

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • 83% of Republicans polled after the 2020 election said they didn't believe Joe Biden won

    In the days after Biden was projected to win, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans polled by Gallup said that was "accurate."

  • Pfizer and Moderna reportedly reject invitations to Trump's vaccine 'PR stunt'

    It seems the executives leading COVID-19 vaccine development know better than to attend a big gathering right about now.On Tuesday, the White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" apparently meant to bring vaccine developers, scientists, and government leaders together ahead of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. But drug industry leaders have decided the event is more of a "public relations stunt," and some big names aren't even planning to attend, Stat News reports.Pfizer and Moderna are currently at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine world, having produced vaccine candidates that are more than 90 percent effective at stopping transmission of the disease. But despite the fact that both of the companies' CEOs had been invited to the vaccine summit, neither plans to attend, two sources tell Stat. The summit comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration is set to examine Pfizer's vaccine data, and a week before it will look at Moderna's. Both reviews will likely result in emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines.Many other companies involved in the vaccine distribution process — FedEx, UPS, Walgreens, and CVS among them — are expected to send representatives to the event. But they "are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs," sources familiar with the event's planning tell Stat. And despite an apparent conflict of interest, Peter Marks, the FDA official who heads vaccine approvals, may end up attending the summit, Stat reports.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Famed test pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break the sound barrier, has died at 97

  • Thai activists report to police over lese majeste charges

    Four leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement reported to police Tuesday to acknowledge charges that they defamed the king in their calls to reform the monarchy to make it more accountable. The four protest leaders criticized the country’s lese majeste laws before entering a police station north of Bangkok, while around 100 supporters chanted “Cancel 112,” referring to the section of the Thai Criminal Code that forbids defamation of the monarchy. “If the monarchy uses the law to shut our mouth, it means they are afraid of us telling the truth,” one of the leaders, Parit Chiwarak, told reporters.

  • Goya Foods CEO says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was named 'employee of the month' after boycott

    Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said Ocasio-Cortez "was actually our employee of the month" following the boycott due to an increase in sales.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Seoul metropolitan area now a 'Covid-19 war zone' as South Korean capital records surge in cases

    South Korea’s capital is now in a “Covid-19 war zone,” the health minister warned on Monday as the East Asian nation struggles to contain another strong surge of the virus. This week began with 615 new infections, bringing the total to more than 5,300 over the past ten days. Monday was the 30th consecutive day of triple-digit figures - an alarming landmark for a country that has been hailed as a pandemic success story because of its robust testing, tracing and treatment system, and the high level of mask-wearing. The nation has seen 38,161 and 549 deaths this year but there are now 7,873 active cases and concerns about rising hospital admissions. The latest spike in cases has been linked to private gatherings and facilities vulnerable to infections like schools, hospitals, restaurants and care homes. The first large Covid-19 outbreak in February took the country by surprise after it spread silently through mass gatherings of the secretive Shincheonji sect in the southern city of Daegu. The spread was beaten back by strict social distancing and isolation measures, easily available testing and tracing methods that involve mobile phone tracing and the use of surveillance cameras and credit card details. The borders have also been strictly controlled and most visitors required to quarantine for 14 days.

  • Federal judges in Georgia and Michigan eviscerated 2 of Sidney Powell's 'Kraken' lawsuits in one morning

    The conservative attorney pledged to "release the Kraken" of a massive election fraud conspiracy, but only has a string of court losses to show for it.