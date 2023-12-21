British households facing longest wait for rate cuts in the West

British households face the longest wait for rate cuts of all the major economies next year, as the Bank of England struggles to tame the cost of living crisis.

Persistent inflation combined with stubbornly high pay growth and a lack of reliable data are conspiring to prevent Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank, and his colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) from even talking about cutting the base rate from 5.25pc, even as US officials discuss an early move.

Economists at Goldman Sachs said the Federal Reserve is expected to move first, cutting rates in March.

They have predicted the European Central Bank will be the next to go, cutting its deposit rate in April from the current record high of 4pc.

Ibrahim Quadri at Goldman Sachs said falling inflation means the Bank can follow with a cut in May.

“Recent data on key indicators of inflation persistence have surprised the [Bank’s] projections meaningfully to the downside, and we pull forward our first [interest] cut to May (versus June previously),” he said.

Although this is a later reduction in borrowing costs than that expected in other countries, even this may be optimistic, as far as borrowers are concerned.

Jack Meaning, of Barclays, a former economist at the Bank, predicts that the MPC will only start cutting rates from August next year, but with a growing chance of an earlier move, given this week’s surprise drop in inflation to 3.9pc.

“We have the Bank of England as the last of those big three [central banks] to go,” he said.

“The levels of inflation are higher in the UK and have been looking arguably stickier. The demand outlook in the eurozone seems to be deteriorating more quickly than in the UK, and so the MPC has got a little bit more work to do on the inflation side than our European counterparts.”

At the very least, he expects officials will want to wait to see several months of data from the revamped jobs market survey before they can be certain that pay growth and inflation are both falling more sustainably.

That survey is not due to be rolled out by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) until the spring.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, also expects an August rate cut.

“There are renewed inflation risks in the pipeline during the second quarter of 2024 as working-age benefits, pensions and the National Living Wage get uprated well ahead of inflation,” he said.

“The MPC will want to see evidence that these spring indexation events don’t trigger second order price effects.”

So far, inflation has fallen from October 2022’s peak of 11.1pc to 3.9pc in November, which is still almost double the Bank’s 2pc target.

Earlier this week, Ben Broadbent, the Bank’s deputy governor for monetary policy, stressed that pay growth is slowing only gradually and the data behind it is unusually uncertain.

Given earnings are an important factor in inflation, particularly in the services sector, this means “it will probably require a more protracted and clearer decline” in wage rises “before the MPC can safely conclude that things are on a firmly downward trend”, he said.

Economists at Bank of America do not expect the MPC to cut rates at all in 2024.

“We expect the first cut in February 2025,” said Mark Capleton, a strategist for the bank.

“The minutes of the meeting suggested the central bank saw a more persistent inflation problem in the UK than the eurozone or US.

“Accordingly, the Bank of England seemed to want very strong evidence of a sustained change in inflation dynamics, which our economists think will take time, despite recent downside surprises.”

Higher interest rates typically push up a currency, as international investors seek out higher returns on their cash, while lower rates hammer the exchange rate.

As the UK is set to keep its rates higher for longer, economists expect the pound to benefit.

Forecasters at Goldman Sachs expect sterling to rise to $1.35 in 12 months’ time, up from just under $1.27 currently.

This would be the pound’s strongest level since early 2022 and should help bring down inflation by making it cheaper to buy imports.

