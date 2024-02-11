This British industry is in rude health – let’s hope the NHS doesn’t crush it

The tech industry has stalled. There is little sign that the UK will ever become a major force in electric vehicles, or in green energy. The City is so dead that the one IPO of any significance so far this year will be a Kazakh-based airline. There is not very much to make anyone feel optimistic about the British economy right now.

Yet, with excellent results over the last few weeks from AstraZeneca and GSK, it is clear that we still have a world-class life sciences industry.

This is surely the time to double down on that global lead, especially as the pharmaceutical industry is growing again – and most of all to make sure it does not drift into irrelevance in the way so many others have done over the last decade.

With growth flatlining, the Government as confused as ever and the Labour Party about-turning on all its main policy pledges even before it takes office, it has been yet another dismal week for the UK economy. Even so, two of Britain’s major companies have reported excellent results.

We are used to AstraZeneca doing well. Under the astute leadership of Pascal Soriot, the company – which took the lead on Covid vaccines, even if it did not manage to capitalise on them – reported very solid results.

True, it slightly missed expectations for profits, but that was only because the costs of all the new drugs it is planning to launch came in higher than forecast.

Revenues were up, and it is on track to deliver 15 new medicines by the end of the decade. By any reasonable measure, this is a company in rude health.

More interesting is the recovery of GSK. For the best part of two decades, the conglomerate has drifted aimlessly, and has constantly disappointed its investors. And yet there are now clear signs that the controversial decision to demerge its consumer unit is starting to pay off.

Its latest results, delivered at the end of January, easily beat estimates for sales and profits. A company that has regularly failed to deliver any blockbusters may finally have found one with its RSV vaccine Arexvy already close to that status only a few months after it was launched.

Investors may have been disappointed that its chief executive Emma Walmsley decided to stay on after the demerger. There was not much in her record to suggest she could turn the business around. And yet, it is now at least cautiously optimistic that the focus and intensity of becoming a pure pharmaceuticals business again will get it back on track for sustained growth. The shares are up by 20pc over the last six months, as that starts to become evident.

That comes at the right time. After a decade of being overshadowed by tech, life sciences is starting to grow again. We have seen that most of all with the extraordinary success of Novo Nordisk, which has been powered by its Wegovy weight loss drug. It is now Europe’s largest company measured by market value, worth a staggering $400bn (£317bn).

And yet, what it really shows is that there are still lots of conditions that can be treated with novel and effective medicines. Obesity is just one example. There are potentially many others.

The UK has a fantastic base in life sciences. We have to make sure we hold on to that lead. For starters, we should be offering far more generous tax reliefs for research and development, the lifeblood of the life sciences industry. Sure, we have the new “full expensing” regime that allows companies to offset the cost of investment against their corporation tax bill, and that will help.

Even so, we are not seeing the same number of smaller biotech companies bubbling up through the stock market as we did a decade or two ago. That needs to change, because it is those kinds of hyper-growth companies that will turbo-change the industry. We need extra tax reliefs for start-ups.

We also need to expand the few world-class science parks we have, and to secure their links with the world’s best universities. Cambridge has emerged as a hub for life sciences, but it is ridiculous that the city has not been able to expand to provide the kind of housing and lab space that it needs to fulfill its potential (finally building a new rail link with Oxford would help, as well).

The same is true of many other cities where the links between universities and start-up life sciences companies could be a lot stronger.

Finally, we need to make sure that an NHS in permanent crisis, and always desperate for more funding, does not crush a global life science industry. It is always easy to try and trim over-stretched budgets by squeezing drug prices, or by refusing to make new medicines available. After all, that is a lot easier than turning down a pay rise, or closing a few hospital wards.

And yet it is surely a false economy. British pharma companies, and especially the start-ups, need a secure and profitable domestic base from which to launch themselves onto the rest of the world. After all, if they are successful they will be generating plenty of tax revenue to help pay for more generous funding for the NHS.

The UK has a fantastic position in life sciences. It has been overshadowed over the last few years by the success of Pfizer in Covid vaccines, and more recently by Novo in the new class of weight-loss drugs. It has not helped that one of its two major conglomerates – GSK – was stuck in the doldrums.

But it is starting to emerge from that. The UK has squandered leads in plenty of other industries in the past – now it needs to make sure this one does not get away as well.

