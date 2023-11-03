British intelligence explains ‘static’ nature of Ukraine's and Russia's offensives

In recent weeks, the Russian war against Ukraine has shown a tendency for the defending side to have a greater advantage, all other factors being equal, the intelligence report of the UK Ministry of Defense published on Nov. 3 reads.

The advance of Ukrainian troops on the southern front remains "relatively static," with the fighters continuing to hold positions between two well-fortified Russian defense lines.

At the same time, the report notes that a large-scale Russian offensive near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, has failed due to strong Ukrainian defenses.

UK intelligence suggested that the main factor in this phenomenon was probably the limited use of tactical aircraft: both sides maintained strong air defenses, which did not allow air power to provide effective air support for assaults.

Reportedly, the geographic size of the conflict also complicates offensive operations: both sides have difficulty assembling a strike force capable of making a breakthrough, as most troops are engaged in the defense of the 1,200-kilometer contact line.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that there would most likely be "no deep and beautiful breakthrough" at the front, as Ukrainian troops have reached a level of technology that puts soldiers in a "dead end."

It will take a "powerful technological leap" to break out of it, the Ukrainian general said.

Zaluzhnyi also noted that according to preliminary estimates of the Ukrainian command, the Ukrainian army was supposed to advance at a speed of 30 kilometers per day, breaking through the lines of Russian defense, and four months should have been enough to enter Crimea.

Russian troops intensified their offensive on Avdiivka on Oct. 10, launching massive attacks on the Donbas town.

The head of Avdiiivka’s military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said that Oct. 10 saw “probably the largest attack on the city in the entire full-scale war,” but the situation was under control.

On Nov. 3, Barabash said that Russian troops are trying to surround the town, and their new goal is to seize the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

