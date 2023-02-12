British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

Ukrainska Pravda
Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports

Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology. They emphasise, however, that the trends illustrated by this data are likely accurate.

The mean average over the past seven days was 824 Russian casualties per day, which is four times higher than in June-July 2022. British Intelligence emphasises that Ukraine also continues to suffer from a high attrition rate.

UK Defence Intelligence believes that the increase in Russian casualties is likely due to a range of factors, including a lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources across the front, as seen in Vuhledar and Bakhmut.

Earlier, British Intelligence expressed its assumptions as to why Wagner's Group is halting recruitment of prison inmates.

