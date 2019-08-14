British-Iranian academic arrested by Tehran amid rising tensions

Kameel Ahmady, a renowned anthropologist, was arrested by police in Tehran on Sunday on unspecified allegations. - Family handout

Iran has arrested a dual British-Iranian national, threatening to further sour relations between the two countries just as they appeared to be making headway over the fate of a seized Iranian tanker.

Kameel Ahmady, a renowned anthropologist, was arrested by police on Sunday on unspecified allegations.

Mr Ahmady, an Iranian Kurd who was born in the western city of Mahabad, was granted British citizenship in 1994 but had been living in Iran for the last 14 years.

His wife, Shafagh Rahmani, said on Tuesday night he had not been officially charged, but prosecutors at Evin prison said that he faces a series of charges related to “his activities”.

She told BBC Persian that security agents came to their house and took away documents including his ID card.

According to his Linkedin profile, Mr Ahmady, who had studied at the London School of Economics, is "a scholar working in the field of social anthropology conducting research on topics related to local cultures, women and children, and the rights of minorities in the Middle East, with some work experience in Africa and the Far East.”

Wife Shafagh Rahmani said on Tuesday night he had not been officially charged, but prosecutors at Evin prison said that he faces a series of charges related to “his activities” Credit: Family More

In 2015, he released a study suggesting tens of thousands of Iranian women have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM). Before Mr Ahmady's disclosure, Iran was not recognised as a country affected by the controversial practice.

“I returned to Iran in 2005 to study FGM in my home country and instantly I was shocked to discover that it even happened to the closest members of my own family and relatives,” he told the Guardian at the time.

Iran has pursued a campaign of detaining Iranian and dual nationals academics in recent years, the latest of which was in July when French-Iranian scholar Fariba Adelkhah was detained on unspecified charges.

Iran has since 2016 been holding another British-Iranian national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, on charges of espionage. The 40-year-old charity worker's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has suggested she may be being used as leverage.

The Telegraph also revealed earlier this month that Iranian-Finnish King’s College London student Ana-Diamond, 24, was held in Evin prison for eight months that same year on charges of spying for the British government.

As tensions with Tehran escalate, the Islamic Republic is accused of using dual nationals as pawns in its standoff with the West.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, protesting outside the Iranian Embassy in London Credit: Rex More