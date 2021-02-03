British-Iranian academic jailed in Iran tells of escape through mountains to return to UK

Campbell MacDiarmid
Updated
Dual British-Iranian national Kameel Ahmady fled Iran after being sentenced for &#39;conspiring with hostile foreign powers&#39; - Handout&#xa0;
Dual British-Iranian national Kameel Ahmady fled Iran after being sentenced for 'conspiring with hostile foreign powers' - Handout

A British-Iranian anthropologist who was sentenced to over nine years in prison in Tehran for his “subversive” research has returned to the UK after fleeing Iran in a daring escape across the mountainous border to Turkey.

Kameel Ahmady, an academic renowned for researching child brides and female genital mutilation (FGM) in Iran, was arrested in August 2019 and sentenced last November for "seeking to undermine Iran" by advocating an increase to the legal age for marriage.

Mr Ahmady, who had been free on bail, has told the Guardian how fled the country and is now living in London after losing hope that his appeal would be granted after already having spent over 100 days in the notorious Evin prison.

“Once I had been sentenced I had a choice of whether I would stay and not see my family and four-year-old child until he was 14, or to risk fleeing,” he told the newspaper.

An ethnic Kurd from Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, Mr Ahmady said he had knowledge of the mountain routes used by Kurdish porters who smuggle contraband cigarettes, alcohol and other goods into Iran from Turkey.

He said his escape took several attempts to evade border guards and cross snow-choked mountain passes in freezing conditions, carrying just his laptop and research papers.

Mr Ahmady then returned to the UK, where he was granted citizenship after first travelling there as a teenager.

Iran has detained several dual nationals in recent years, including charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, in what critics say amounts to a campaign of state-sponsored hostage-taking.

Mr Ahmady said he believes this was the real reason for his arrest, which came shortly after British marines helped seize the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 off Gibraltar in July 2019.

After the vessel was released, Mr Ahmday said his guards thanked him, suggesting they viewed him as valuable collateral. “Britain is the cradle of human rights so of course you are worth a lot to them,” his captors reportedly told him.

In 2015, Mr Ahmady first revealed the extent of FGM in Iran in a study suggesting tens of thousands of woman have undergone the controversial procedure. He said his research had long made him a target of authorities, who sought to portray him as working for outside powers.

At the time of his sentencing, Iranian outlet Tasnim reported that “Ahmady was accused of acquiring illicit property from his cooperation in implementing subversive institutions' projects in the country.”

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • House Democrats make constitutional case for impeaching Trump in scathing memo

    The House impeachment managers said the U.S. Constitution does not restrict impeachment to people currently in office and that they interpret the text as giving Congress broad powers to pursue impeachment.

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

  • Ireland 'does not need' vaccines from UK

    Ireland will not need excess UK vaccines as a pledged ramp up in EU deliveries will enable the country to meet its inoculation targets, political sources have said. Like many EU member states, the vaccination roll-out has ground to a halt as a supply crunch across the bloc has choked deliveries to Ireland. Ireland had the second highest rate of vaccinations per capita in the EU up to the end of last week as official figures show that 3 per cent of the population have been inoculated – 77,000 frontline health workers and 66,000 residents of elderly care facilities. Dublin had been heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine to meet its target of fully vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of March. Last week it emerged that Ireland would receive 300,000 AstraZeneca jabs compared to an original pledge of 600,000 doses. Last night however, following negotiations between Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and AstraZeneca, Ireland will receive an extra 100,000 doses of the vaccine. The government has lowered its target to vaccinating 600,000 people by the end of the first quarter, although following the announcement by Pfizer that it will deliver an extra 75 million jabs to the EU in the second quarter, Irish officials are confident that they will meet the overall target of inoculating 70 per cent of the adult population by September. The view in Irish government circles is that by the time the UK has reached herd immunity, Ireland should have access to more than enough doses through the EU program to meet vaccination capacity. Ireland has access to 1 per cent of the Commission’s portfolio of 2.3 billion vaccines, which is enough to cover the population twice. Even though there has been a lot of criticism in Ireland of the EU Commission’s procurement policy, which was seen as overly bureaucratic, privately political sources have said that if it had been a free-for-all among member states, the country would have been in a much worse position.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

    The Biden administration indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China, a strategic rival it has vowed to out-compete, and said it and would do so once it was in "lockstep" with allies and partners. President Joe Biden has spoken to many world leaders since taking office on Jan. 20, but has yet to speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing she could not say when a call might take place. Psaki said that with Antony Blinken in place as U.S. secretary of state, "there are additional layers to engage with the Chinese," but both she and State Department spokesman Ned Price said speaking to allies and partners came first.

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • Pelosi announces protective measures for members of Congress traveling to and from D.C.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday heightened security measures for congressional members traveling to and from the District of Columbia.Why it matters: Pelosi said the updated protections come in response to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege on the U.S. Capitol, which she characterized as "a traumatic assault targeting Members."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.The big picture: Pelosi said U.S. Capitol Police will be stationed at Baltimore/Washington International, Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Union Station for additional security. * She added that Congress should establish "a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack."What they're saying: "The security of the U.S. Capitol Complex and all who serve and work in it is of the highest priority," Pelosi wrote. "Protecting the Capitol, which is the heart of our Democracy, is essential to upholding our Constitutional duty to serve those whom we are privileged to represent."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • Analysis: In China, post-coup Myanmar likely to find support if sanctions bite

    Three weeks before Myanmar's military commander took power in a coup, he met the Chinese government's top diplomat in an exchange that pointed to potential support as Myanmar faces the prospect of renewed Western sanctions. China's foreign ministry noted the "fraternal" relationship as State Councillor Wang Yi met last month in Myanmar's capital with the military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, making him one of the last foreign dignitaries to visit before the coup. "China appreciates that the Myanmar military takes national revitalisation as its mission," the Chinese ministry said at the time.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Lebanese citizens released by UAE back home after mediation

    Eight Lebanese citizens who had been detained in the United Arab Emirates returned home Tuesday after mediation efforts by a Lebanese official led to their release. Top Lebanese security official Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who recently traveled to the UAE, said the Gulf country will release 11 Lebanese men. It was not immediately clear why the men were detained in the UAE but it comes at a time of rising tension in the Middle East between Iran and the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council.

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

    Myanmar's army seized power on Monday, detaining Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and cutting short a transition to democracy in a takeover that has drawn condemnation from the United States and other Western countries. A police request to a court detailing the accusations against 75-year-old Nobel laureate Suu Kyi said walkie-talkie radios had been found in a search of her home in the capital, Naypyidaw. The document reviewed on Wednesday requested Suu Kyi's detention "in order to question witnesses, request evidence and seek legal counsel after questioning the defendant".

  • Senate Democrats clear hurdle on $1.9 trillion COVID bill

    The Senate voted to proceed to debate over a budget resolution Tuesday afternoon.

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'