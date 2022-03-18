British-Iranian Morad Tahbaz back in Tehran prison just two days after release

Campbell MacDiarmid
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Morad Tahbaz
    Iranian-American businessman and conservationist
Morad Tahbaz's family have urged the Foreign Office to work hard to secure his release from prison in Iran

Morad Tahbaz, the London-born conservationist released on furlough as part of the deal to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Annoosheh Ashoori, has been returned to prison in Tehran after just two days, his family have said.

Mr Tahbaz called his family on Friday to say he was being escorted back to jail after a brief stay at a relative’s home in Tehran, Taraneh Tahbaz, his sister, said.

“This is devastating news of Morad being taken back to prison, especially after hopes were raised this week that Morad was set for release and return home,” an upset Ms Tahbaz told The Telegraph.

“We, the family, were already extremely anxious that instead of being put on a plane along with Nazanin and Anoosheh, Morad was only granted temporary release from jail and left under tight security at a family member’s flat in Tehran.”

'Spurious national security charges'

Mr Tahbaz, 66, was arrested in Tehran while visiting his wife’s parents in 2018 and accused of “conspiring” with America.

A board member of Iran’s most prominent environmental non-governmental organisation, the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, Mr Tahbaz was detained alongside eight of his colleagues. He was eventually sentenced to 10 years in prison on what his family say are baseless charges.

“Like Nazanin and Anoosheh, Morad has been arbitrarily detained on spurious national security charges in Iran and the UK Government has a responsibility to secure his release,” said Ms Tahbaz.

The family is now worried that the UK Government has abandoned Mr Tahbaz, who also has American citizenship.

“After the euphoria of Nazanin and Anoosheh’s homecoming, there’s a worrying sense that the UK Government isn’t pressing the Iranian authorities for Morad’s freedom in the same way,” said Ms Tahbaz.

“We want to see the foreign minister Liz Truss and the UK Government at every level applying concerted pressure on Tehran to secure Morad’s release and return home.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe used her first day back in the UK with her family to raise Mr Tahbaz's plight.

The 43-year-old was pictured smiling with her husband Richard and their daughter Gabriella, aged seven, among the daffodils in what their Tulip Siddiq, their local MP, termed their "first family selfie" since her release after six years in detention:

Ms Siddiq added that the reunited couple were both "relentless in their pursuit of justice" as they spoke with her about Mr Tahbaz, who has not been allowed to leave Iran after being released from prison on furlough.

On Thursday James Cleverly, a Foreign Office minister, insisted the Government was working hard to ensure Mr Tahbaz would soon be freed.

He said Mr Tahbaz’s American nationality “made his case more complicated” in the eyes of the Iranians but said: “We will continue to work to secure his release and, obviously, we work in close coordination with the US on these issues as well."

