Julian Assange Extradition to U.S. Blocked by Britain Over Suicide Risk

Jamie Ross
Oli Scarff/Getty
Oli Scarff/Getty

Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States to face charges over the release of secret military documents because of his serious mental health problems, a British judge has ruled—but the U.S. Department of Justice has vowed to appeal the dramatic decision.

Monday morning’s court hearing could have resulted in the WikiLeaks founder being sent to face the justice system in the U.S., where he’s charged with a list of 18 federal crimes including conspiring to obtain and release hundreds of thousands of pages of government documents. However, despite district judge Vanessa Baraitser finding that there were sound legal reasons for Assange’s extradition, she blocked it on health grounds.

In her ruling, Baraitser wrote that, under the “harsh conditions” of the U.S. federal prison system, she believes that Assange’s “mental health would deteriorate causing him to commit suicide.” The district judge added: “I find that the mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America.”

The case against Assange stems from WikiLeaks’ release of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents revolving around the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as top-secret diplomatic cables, a decade ago. He’s been held in the high-security Belmarsh prison since police officers carried him away from the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2019, where he had holed up for seven years, and arrested him for breaching bail conditions.

A month later, the U.S. Justice Department indicted the WikiLeaks founder for revealing government secrets under the Espionage Act—the first time a publisher had been charged under the World War I-era law. Assange has always denied the charges that he plotted with U.S. defence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack an encrypted password on U.S. Department of Defense systems, and has said there’s no evidence for the charge that his leaks risked the lives or safety of U.S. informants.

In a series of hearings over the past year, which were repeatedly delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Assange’s lawyers argued that the Trump administration is pursuing Assange for “purely political” reasons. They argued that he would be denied a fair trial in a U.S. court because he humiliated the U.S. government with the leaks.

Assange’s lawyers also argued that Assange’s fragile mental health means that he’s at “high risk of suicide,” so his extradition could effectively amount to a death sentence. Ultimately, it was this argument alone that saved the WikiLeaks founder from extradition.

One of the most stunning moments of the trial came when lawyers representing the U.S. accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon by a congressman on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee. Jennifer Robinson, a lawyer, told the court that she attended a meeting between Assange and then Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher back in 2017.

U.S. Admits That Congressman Offered Pardon to Assange If He Covered Up Russia Links

Robinson said Rohrabacher claimed to be an emissary from Washington and wanted Assange to believe he was “acting on behalf of the president.” He allegedly told Assange he could help grant him a pardon in exchange for him revealing information about the source of the WikiLeaks information that proved it wasn’t Russia who hacked Democratic emails. The White House denied that President Trump was aware of the plan.

Ahead of the ruling, Stella Moris, who has two kids with Assange, said his extradition would be an “unthinkable travesty” and undermine press freedom in Britain. “It would rewrite the rules of what it is permissible to publish here,” she wrote in the Mail on Sunday. “He risks being buried in the deepest, darkest corner of the U.S. prison system for the rest of his life. Julian embarrassed Washington and this is their revenge.”

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won his fight to avoid extradition to the United States. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said at the Old Bailey on Monday that, due to the real risk of suicide, the 49-year-old should not be extradited by "reason of mental health". Assange is wanted to face an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information. The case followed WikiLeaks' publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as diplomatic cables. Prosecutors say Assange helped US defence analyst Chelsea Manning breach the Espionage Act in unlawfully obtaining material, was complicit in hacking by others, and published classified information that put the lives of US informants in danger. Assange denies plotting with Manning to crack an encrypted password on US Department of Defence computers and says there is no evidence that anyone's safety was put at risk. His legal team argued that the prosecution is political and said Assange, who has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and severe depression, is a high suicide risk if he is extradited. In her judgment, Judge Baraitser referred to evidence of Assange's mental state. She said that "facing conditions of near total isolation" in US custody, she was satisfied that authorities there would not be able to prevent Assange from "finding a way to commit suicide". Judge Baraitser made reference to Jeffrey Epstein in her summary, and said: "Others have succeeded in recent years in committing suicide at jails... Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide at the MCC jail in August 2019." Assange's lawyers had said he faced up to 175 years in jail if convicted, although the US government said the sentence was more likely to be between four and six years. Julian Assange Timeline 2010 August: An arrest warrant is issued for Mr Assange for two separate allegations - one of rape and one of molestation - after he visits Sweden for a speaking trip. He is questioned by police in Stockholm and denies the allegations. November: Stockholm District Court approves a request to detain the WikiLeaks founder for questioning on suspicion of rape, sexual molestation and unlawful coercion. An international arrest warrant is issued by Swedish police through Interpol. December: Mr Assange presents himself to London police and appears at an extradition hearing where he is remanded in custody. He is later granted conditional bail at the High Court in London after his supporters offer £240,000 in cash and sureties. US President Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for Mr Assange. 2011 February: District Judge Howard Riddle rules that Mr Assange should be extradited to Sweden. November: Mr Assange loses a High Court appeal against the decision. 2012 May: The UK Supreme Court upholds the High Court decision. June 19: Mr Assange enters the Ecuadorian embassy in London, requesting political asylum. A day later, Scotland Yard confirms he will be subject to arrest for breaching his bail conditions. 2013 June: Mr Assange says he will not leave the embassy even if sex allegations against him are dropped, because he fears moves are under way to extradite him to the US. 2014 July: He loses a legal bid to have an arrest warrant issued in Sweden cancelled. 2015 August 13: Swedish prosecutors drop investigations into some of the sex allegations against Mr Assange due to time restrictions. The investigation into suspected rape remains active. October 12: The Metropolitan Police end their 24-hour guard outside the Ecuadorian embassy. It breaks a three-year police operation which is estimated to have cost more than £12 million. 2016 September 16: Sweden's Court of Appeal rejects a bid by Mr Assange to have his sex assault warrant dropped. October 2016: WikiLeaks publishes Democratic National Committee emails to the political benefit of Mr Trump, who remarks during his campaign: "I love WikiLeaks." November 14: Mr Assange is questioned for two days at the Ecuadorian embassy in the presence of Sweden's assistant prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and police inspector Cecilia Redell. 2017 January 17: Barack Obama's decision to free Ms Manning prompts speculation over Mr Assange's position. April 21: America's attorney general Jeff Sessions says Mr Assange's arrest is a "priority" for the US. May 19: An investigation into a sex allegation against Mr Assange is dropped by Sweden's director of public prosecutions. August 15: He is allegedly offered a deal to avoid extradition in exchange for revealing the source of hacked Democratic Party emails to end speculation over Russian involvement. December: Unnamed US figures who have been paying a security contractor to bug Mr Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy discuss a desperate plan to kidnap or poison him, it is claimed. 2018 August 9: The US Senate Committee asks to interview Mr Assange as part of its investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. September 27: He steps down as editor of WikiLeaks. 2019 January: Mr Trump claims to know nothing about WikiLeaks, only that "there is something having to do with Julian Assange". January 10: A legal defence fund is launched for Mr Assange amid fears he is under "increasingly serious threat". January 23: Lawyers for Mr Assange say they are taking action aimed at making Mr Trump's administration reveal charges "secretly filed" against him. March: Ms Manning is jailed again for refusing to give evidence to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. April 11: Mr Assange is arrested after the Ecuadorian government withdraws his asylum, blaming his "repeated violations" of "international conventions and daily-life protocols". He is found guilty of breaching the Bail Act and remanded in custody at Belmarsh prison. May 1: Mr Assange is sentenced to 50 weeks imprisonment by Southwark Crown Court. He continues to be held on remand in Belmarsh from September after serving the custodial sentence. May 19: Swedish authorities resume the investigation into the alleged rape. November 19: The alleged rape investigation is discontinued. 2020 January 13: Mr Assange appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court and is backed by dozens of supporters including rapper MIA. February 24: He faces an extradition hearing at Woolwich Crown Court. His representatives argue he cannot legally be handed to the US for "political offences" because of a 2003 extradition treaty. March 25: Mr Assange appears by video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he is refused bail amid the coronavirus crisis. April 11: Stella Moris, Mr Assange's partner, who gave birth to his two children while he was living inside the Ecuadorian embassy, issues a plea for his release amid fears for his health. June 24: The US Department of Justice issues an updated 18-count indictment over Mr Assange's alleged role in "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States". August 25: Ms Moris visits him in Belmarsh prison for the first time in almost six months. September 7: Mr Assange's extradition hearings resume at the Old Bailey. October 1: Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourns the case. November 26: Mr Moris urges Mr Trump to pardon Mr Assange before he leaves office. 2021 January 4: British judge blocks Assange's extradition to the US.

