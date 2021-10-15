British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death while meeting with constituents

A British lawmaker from the Conservative Party died Friday after being stabbed multiple times while meeting with constituents in southeast England, according to police and media reports.

David Amess, 69, was brutally attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in his home district of Leigh-on-Sea and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody on a murder charge and no other suspects were being sought, Essex Police said in a statement. There were no immediate details about his possible motive or the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Amess was a father of five and longtime member of the British Parliament. First elected in 1983, he was a socially conservative lawmaker who campaigned against abortion and was a vocal supporter of Brexit.

