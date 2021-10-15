British lawmaker stabbed while holding meetings with constituents

LONDON — A British lawmaker was stabbed Friday while holding regular meetings with constituents, his office said.

Sir David Amess, 69, from the ruling Conservative Party was attacked at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a coastal town east of London, his office said.

A man has been arrested and officers are not looking for anyone else, Essex Police said in a tweet.

His office and police have not revealed details of his condition, or any further information about the attack.

Photographs from the scene showed police holding automatic rifles and wearing body armor guarding the door of the church, which was behind police tape. At least two police cars and two ambulances were at the scene.

Britain was rocked in 2016 when the Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist outside a constituency meeting in the northern English town of Birstall.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.