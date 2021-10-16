British lawmakers gather to mourn David Amess after stabbing police call a likely act of terrorism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

British lawmakers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, gathered Saturday to pay their respects at the Methodist church where David Amess, a lawmaker from Johnson's ruling Conservative Party, was fatally stabbed on Friday while meeting with constituents. Police arrested a 25-year-old man and recovered a knife, and are describing the attack as an act of terrorism. The Metropolitan Police said its early investigation "revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism," but did not elaborate.

Essex police said Amess was treated by emergency responders but died at the scene. Amess, 69, was married and had five children. He had been in Parliament since 1983.

The killing was the second of a British member of Parliament in five years, after the July 2016 murder of Labour's Jo Cox, and it raised new questions about security for lawmakers as they meet with the people they represent and carry out other aspects of their jobs.

Home Secretary Priti Patel on Saturday remembered Amass as a "man of the people" who was "killed doing a job he loved," and said "we will carry on, we live in an open society, a democracy." She added, "We cannot be cowed by any individual or any motivation ... to stop us from functioning."

You may also like

The American 'Great Resignation' by the numbers

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon sweat, remove coat in 'disturbed' interview

Queen Elizabeth caught expressing irritation with world leaders who talk but 'don't do' on climate change

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Strain From Property to Energy Crises

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is being hit from all sides -- a property slump, energy crisis, weak consumer sentiment and soaring raw material costs -- and government data Monday will show just how bad things are looking. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Tha

  • Biden to attend memorial service honoring U.S. law enforcement officers

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend a memorial service on Saturday at the United States Capitol to honor law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020. The White House has also issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings on Saturday. The National Peace Officers' Memorial Service began in 1982 as a small gathering in Washington's Senate Park of approximately 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement.

  • DOJ pledges independence after Biden calls for prosecutions of those who defy Jan. 6 committee subpoenas

    The Justice Department on Friday evening issued a statement reiterating its commitment to remain independent soon after President Joe Biden told reporters he hoped that witnesses who defy subpoenas from Congress' select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot would face federal prosecution. The statement came after comments from Biden following his arrival back at the White House Friday when he was asked what his message is for those who defy subpoenas from the Jan. 6 select committee.

  • 'I'm staying': Ex-football star camps outside university president's home over abuse claims

    Ex-University of Michigan football player Jon Vaughn camped outside school president's office team doctor sex abuse, demands answers

  • Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over

  • 'Lawless city?' Worry after Portland police don't stop chaos

    A crowd of 100 people wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Oregon, this week – smashing storefront windows, lighting dumpsters on fire and causing at least $500,000 in damage – but police officers didn't stop them. Portland Police Bureau officials say that's because of legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers this year, which restricts the tools they can use to confront people vandalizing buildings and causing mayhem. “The reason that we did not intervene goes back to what we talked about last month with House Bill 2928 and the restrictions placed on us in a crowd control environment,” KOIN reports that Portland Police Lt. Jake Jensen said in a neighborhood meeting Thursday.

  • 'Highway robbers': How a trip to buy farmland ended with police taking all his cash

    A Vietnamese immigrant and his business partner are fighting to get back more than $100,000 seized by Oklahoma police who allege that it was drug money.

  • Now 41, killer of 4-year-old boy granted parole on 11th try

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.

  • Decorated NYPD officer charged with murder after fatally shooting ex-GF’s new lover

    A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer caught in a deadly love triangle has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s new lover on Wednesday. What happened: Yvonne Wu, 31, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly broke into the Bensonhurst home of her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, before shooting her and her new lover, Jamie Liang. Li, 23, reportedly arrived home with Liang, 24, around 5 p.m. Wu, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly broke into the residence at 19th Avenue and 79th Street through an unlocked back door.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene has Zoom call silenced after 'irrelevant' impeachment testimony during hearing of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller

    Georgia Rep. Greene used her testimony on behalf of Lt. Col Scheller to call for the impeachment of President Biden, which the judge ruled as irrelevant.

  • 'The Only Exit': Where Soldiers Are Dying After Sexual Assaults

    SEOUL, South Korea — ​The soldiers were driving back to the South Korean air force base after dinner and drinks on March 2. In the back seat, Master Sgt. Lee Ye-ram could be heard repeatedly begging her male colleague​, Master Sgt. Chang Dong-hoon, to stop sexually assaulting her. “Can you please stop ​it,” she said, according to the conversation recorded by the car’s dashboard camera. What came after was the latest example of South Korea’s persistent struggle to rid its military of sex crimes​,

  • Scottish Dunes Trump Promised To Protect On His Golf Course Are Ruined

    Before and after photos of the course reveal dramatic change.

  • ‘Vampire’ Serial Child Killer Who Escaped From Prison Is Beaten to Death by Vigilantes

    DCI KenyaA man described by Kenyan authorities as a “bloodthirsty vampire” who allegedly killed at least ten children, in some cases by sucking blood from their veins and leaving them to die, has been lynched by a furious mob.The case of Masten Milimo Wanjala, 20, came to its grim conclusion Friday, two days after the alleged child-killer escaped from custody hours before a court appearance over the murders of 12 and 13-year-old children. He was arrested in July over the disappearance of two kid

  • Lazy crane operators making $250,000 a year exacerbating port crisis, truckers say

    LONG BEACH, California — Crane operators who belong to a powerful union and earn up to $250,000 a year transferring containers from ships to trucks are worsening the supply chain crisis that threatens Christmas by goofing off on the job, frustrated truckers told the Washington Examiner.

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • This Is What Happens When Your Rapist Dies In Prison

    "As a child, you practiced hiding in your attic for when the rapist comes back, because you’ve always been sure he would come back. He said so."

  • Former police chief charged in Capitol riot requests to defend himself in order to expose 'corruption' of FBI investigation into attack

    Prosecutors say he has ties to the far-right extremist group Three Percenters. The judge said those who represent themselves have "a fool for a client."

  • Lt. Gov. McGeachin blasts Idaho attorney general, media after public records lawsuit loss

    “This entire matter is an excellent demonstration of why government should seek legal counsel that it needs to hear instead of what it wants to hear,” the AG’s office said.

  • Murdaugh Hospital Records Deepen Mystery of Botched Shooting of South Carolina Lawyer

    Orange County Corrections/Hampton County Detention Center Already under a microscope after the brutal June murder of his wife and son, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh made national headlines over Labor Day weekend after making an emergency call to authorities to claim an unknown truck driver shot him in the head while he was fixing his car on a remote backcountry road.For days after the incident that sent Murdaugh to the hospital—and swiftly thereafter to an out-of-state rehab facility—the L

  • State Police Major Crime Unit investigating incident in Merrimack

    A major police investigation was underway Friday afternoon in Merrimack.