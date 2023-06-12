British man detained after climbing 73 floors of Seoul skyscraper with no rope

A man has been detained for attempting to climb the world’s fifth-tallest building, which is located in Seoul.

What happened: George King-Thompson, 24, was seen free climbing Lotte World Tower, a 123-story, 555-meter (1,820-feet) skyscraper, without rope or safety equipment on Monday.

The man, who is a British national, managed to reach the building’s 73rd floor before South Korean authorities were able to convince him to step into a maintenance cradle. He was reportedly taken into custody by the authorities for interrogation.

"He finally gave in and we arrested him at the scene for obstruction of official business," an official from the National Police Agency told AFP. "He is currently being questioned at a police station in Seoul's Songpa district."

Not the first time: King-Thompson, who was first identified by local media outlets, was detained back in 2019 for attempting to free-climb The Shard, a 95-story skyscraper in London.

