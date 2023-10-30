British man extradited to Germany for beating pensioner to death with a bronze pestle 45 years ago

A British man has been extradited to Germany and charged with murder following the brutal killing of a pensioner at his home in Munich nearly 45 years ago.

Prosecutors said an indictment against the Briton, now aged 70, has been filed at the state court in the Bavarian city.

The man was arrested in the UK in late March and extradited in early April to Munich, where he has since been in custody.

The 69-year-old victim was last seen on Dec 30 1978, in the company of a younger man, according police investigator Stephan Beer.

The victim’s body was found lying in his bathtub on Jan 2 1979 after he failed to respond to calls from relatives.

An autopsy found that he died following at least 10 blows to the head, apparently with a 2.2lb bronze pestle that was found at the scene.

Three fingerprints also were found, which couldn’t be attributed to anyone at the time. Cash and his keys were stolen along with a ring, which was found about a week later on a building site at Munich’s main station.

Investigators were unable to find a suspect at the time, although they offered a reward and issued an identikit picture of the man’s companion.

In 2005, evidence found at the scene was examined for DNA. In 2018, investigators looked at their files again and sought to find a match with the fingerprints — at first unsuccessfully.

But, in November 2021, they were informed of a match with a person living in England and, last January, German prosecutors sought an arrest warrant.

Mr Beer said that the suspect hasn’t commented on the case but told an officer, when he was being transferred to Germany, that he had been in Munich in 1978. He said that the suspect doesn’t have a previous police record in Germany.

“Files are not closed here if we think we still have promising investigations,” said Mr Beer. “That was the case here.”

German officials didn’t identify either the victim or the suspect, in keeping with local privacy rules.

