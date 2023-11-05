British man ‘looking forward’ to seeing his mother executed

The teenage son of a British woman found guilty of murdering her husband in India has said he is looking forward to witnessing her execution.

In an interview with MailOnline, Arjun Singh, 17, said that he wanted to “see with his own eyes” that justice had been served.

Last month, his mother Ramandeep Kaur Mann, 38, from Derby, was sentenced to death for murdering her husband Sukhjit Singh, 34, during a 2016 family holiday in India.

The court heard how she laced his chicken biryani with sedatives before slitting his throat.

Mr Singh was just nine years-old when he witnessed the murder. His testimony was key to securing her conviction.

Speaking to the MailOnline he said: “There are not many children who watch their mother kill their father and then give evidence about it.

“How do you try and get on with your life after something like this?”

He recalled details of that night: “I was fast asleep and then I heard a banging noise. I looked up from under the sheet and my mum was on top of my dad, smothering him with a pillow.”

Mrs Mann plotted the murder with her lover Gurpreet Singh, her husband’s childhood friend.

Death by hanging

In the interview Anish Singh recalled that his mother’s lover then “hit him over the head with a hammer.” He said: “I remember the two of them then had a conversation saying “he’s still alive. We’ve got to finish him off.”

“My mum then took the knife and slit his throat.”

Mr Gurpreet Singh confessed to the crime and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Anish Singh was back in Britain when his mother’s sentence was announced following her trial in Shahjahan District Court in the state of Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

In India the death penalty is usually carried out by hanging.

Mr Singh told MailOnline he wants to be there when his mother is killed and he’s not scared of witnessing her final moments.

It would give him “satisfaction and relief”, he said.

The teenager said that he wants justice carried out for his father’s sake and that his mother “deserves” to hang “because she did such an evil thing”.

The young man said he had no regrets about testifying, adding that he had to be “brave” and that he’s proud of what he has done for his father.

He added that neither he nor his younger brother think of Mann as their mother and want nothing to do with her.

