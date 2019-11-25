British man and wife rescued from Islamic State militants in the Philippines after being held for two months

Allan Hyrons and his wife Wilma were rescued after a gun fight - Armed Forces of the Philippines, Task Force Sulu

A British man and his wife have been rescued from Islamic State-linked jihadists nearly two months after being taken from their beach resort in the nation's south, authorities have said.

Allan Hyrons, 70, and his wife Welma Paglinawan-Hyrons were abducted from a beach resort in Mindanao on October 4, but were freed after a gun fight between their captors and government soldiers.

Filipino troops recovered the pair after overwhelming gunmen from the Abu Sayyaf group on the southern island of Jolo, which is a stronghold of the kidnap-for-ransom gang that has been behind some of the worst attacks in the Philippines.

"There was a brief exchange of fire, but they later abandoned the couple after being overwhelmed by pursuing government forces," Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP, adding the hostages were unharmed.

Regional army spokesman Arvin Encinas said no ransom was paid.

Allan and Wilma Hyrons speak with Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan after the rescue Credit: Armed Forces of the Philippines, Task Force Sulu More

Pictures released by the armed forces showed Mr Hyrons and his wife talking with troops after the rescue mission.

Foreign Secretary praised the "tremendous efforts" of officials in the Philippines.

"I am pleased to confirm that both Alan and Wilma Hyrons are safe and well, and being looked after by the Philippine authorities," he said.

"We worked closely with the Government of the Philippines on Alan and Wilma's case over the last two months. I am very grateful for their tremendous efforts.

"We are in particular grateful to their Armed Forces for their courage throughout a difficult operation which resulted in Alan and Wilma's release.

"Foreign Office officials have been in close contact with Alan and Wilma's family throughout this ordeal. We request their privacy during this emotional time."

The British embassy in Manila confirmed the rescue of Alan and Wilma Hyrons, saying in a statement "we extend our gratitude to the government and authorities of the Philippines".

Armed men abducted the couple on October 4 at their beach resort on the southern island of Mindanao, which makes up the southern third of the Philippines.

Witnesses reported seeing them being taken from a hut at nightfall and dragged to a motorboat.

Their abduction sparked a massive search in the region, which is located approximately 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) south of Manila.

British Ambassador to the Philippines, Daniel Pruce, tweeted: "Fantastic news! My sincerest thanks to all involved."

Muslim separatists have led a decades-long insurgency in the south of the Catholic-majority Philippines, which has led to the death of tens of thousands of people.

While the government has negotiated peace with the largest group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, hardline factions allied with the Islamic State group are not part of the accord.

IS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing of a Sunday mass in January at a Catholic cathedral on Jolo which killed 21 in the country's worst attack in years.

Authorities blamed the bombing on Abu Sayyaf, which in part funds its violence with ransom payments.

Dutch birdwatcher Ewold Horn, who was kidnapped in 2012 in the southern Philippines, was killed in May during a firefight between his Abu Sayyaf captors and the military.