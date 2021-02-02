British militant acquitted of Daniel Pearl killing to be moved to rest house for family visits

Ben Farmer
Updated
Saeed Sheikh, (C) the father of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British-born militant convicted of masterminding the kidnap and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl, leaves the Supreme Court, after a review petition hearing, of its decision to release the main accused and three other suspects, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 02 February 2021.
Saeed Sheikh, (C) the father of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British-born militant convicted of masterminding the kidnap and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl, leaves the Supreme Court, after a review petition hearing, of its decision to release the main accused and three other suspects, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 02 February 2021.

A British public schoolboy-turned-militant who was acquitted of the murder of an American journalist must be moved to a rest house for family visits, Pakistan's top court ruled.

Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh will leave death row as a stepping stone to his release, in a decision which is likely to further anger Washington.

Pakistan's government has been scrambling to keep Sheikh in prison since the supreme court last week upheld his acquittal in the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

That ruling was condemned as a travesty by Mr Pearl's family and denounced as “an affront to terrorism victims everywhere”, by the US State Department.

A one-page order from the court said Sheikh “should be moved to a comfortable residential environment, something like a rest house where he can live a normal life".

The 47-year-old should be allowed to see family members between 8am and 5pm, but will not be allowed access to a telephone or the internet.

"It is not a complete freedom. It is a step toward freedom," Sheikh's father, Ahmad Saeed Sheikh, told Reuters.

Pakistan's government and the Pearl family have both filed an appeal to the Supreme Court as a final attempt to prevent Sheikh's release, though the family lawyer said it was a long shot.

Mr Pearl was kidnapped in Karachi and later beheaded while investigating militant networks in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. Sheikh and three associates were convicted of the crime in 2002.

The Pentagon in 2007 released a transcript in which Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, said he had killed Mr Pearl.

Sindh High Court in April 2020 acquitted Sheikh because of discrepancies in the original trial. Mr Pearl's family and their supporters believe Sheikh was the mastermind of the kidnap and hostage taking, even if he did not execute the reporter himself, and is therefore responsible for the killing.

Sheikh was born in the UK and went to a private school before studying at the London School of Economics where he is believed to have become radicalised. He later went to South Asia and linked up with Pakistani militant groups. He was jailed in India in 1994 for helping to kidnap three Britons and an American in India and five years later released as part of a hostage swap with Pakistani militants who had hijacked an Indian airliner.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • House Democrats make constitutional case for impeaching Trump in scathing memo

    The House impeachment managers said the U.S. Constitution does not restrict impeachment to people currently in office and that they interpret the text as giving Congress broad powers to pursue impeachment.

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Aerobics instructor unwittingly films Myanmar coup in the background of her live workout

    Myanmar's military arrested the country's civilian leaders and seized control of the government early Monday, ending a fragile 10-year transition to civilian rule. An aerobics instructor, Khing Hnin Wai, was recording her morning workout, it appears, "at the very moment Myanmar’s military was seizing power," Los Angeles Times Southeast Asia correspondent David Pierson reports, though she seems blissfully unaware as a convoy of black military vehicles stream behind her toward the parliament building in Naypyidaw, the capital. After her livestream of the coup went viral, Khing Hnin Wai posted earlier videos of her workouts to Facebook, all of them shot in the same location, in front of "the absurd emptiness of the 20-lane Yaza Htarni Road," Pierson notes, to prove that she did not stage her workout in front of the military staging its coup. "It's normal when I wake up in the morning," she wrote. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Rise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Co-founder of anti-Trump Republican group accused of sexual harassment by 21 men

    An anti-Trump Republican group branded one of its co-founders "a predator, a liar, and an abuser" after he was accused of sexually harassing young men who aspired to a career in politics. The Lincoln Project, a high-profile group which formed during the election campaign to prevent Donald Trump's re-election, said it was "disgusted and outraged" by the alleged actions of co-founder John Weaver. Mr Weaver, a veteran Republican strategist who helped run the presidential campaigns of the late senator John McCain and the former Ohio governor John Kasich, has been accused of sending unsolicited and sexually charged messages to 21 young men online. In some instances, the men claimed Mr Weaver, 61, suggested that he could help them get work in politics while asking them to send lewd pictures. None of the men accused Mr Weaver of unlawful behaviour. One of the alleged victims, Cole Trickle Miele, said the Republican strategist began contacting him in 2015 - when he was just 14 years old.

  • Firings of officers after students pulled from car reversed

    Video of Atlanta police officers using Tasers and pulling two college students from a car during a large protest last year against police brutality and racial injustice sparked national outrage, and two of the officers were immediately fired. The Civil Service Board found the city did not follow its own personnel procedures, which resulted in the officers being deprived of due process because they were not given proper notification or adequate opportunity to respond. The board, which is made up of five residents recommended by the mayor and confirmed by the city council, ordered Monday that the dismissals of Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner be revoked.

  • Aspen’s Bustling Arts and Culture Scene Thrives Amid the Pandemic

    According to AD100 designer Rodman Primack, who recently set up shop in the town: “Design thinking actually created modern Aspen and its great music and art institutions”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden administration to send 1m Covid vaccine doses to pharmacies next week to scale up distribution

    The Biden administration has announced it would be sending one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to some pharmacies in the United States starting next week to scale up distribution of the jabs. This would be the first phase in Mr Biden’s federal pharmacy program, which will offer more vaccinations for communities through local pharmacies. Already the Biden administration was delivering 10.5 million doses each week to states to be distributed among residents.

  • Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

    Canada said it regretted a "misunderstanding" after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomat's order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan. "We are very shocked by this and have lodged representations with Canada, asking for a thorough investigation and a clear explanation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing on Monday, adding that the virus should not be linked to specific countries or regions.

  • Myanmar coup: Min Aung Hlaing, the general who seized power

    Min Aung Hlaing rose through the ranks of the army to become commander-in-chief before seizing power.

  • The Search Is On for Navy's Next-Gen Maritime Strike Helicopter

    The Navy is on the hunt for a helicopter to replace its MH-60 Seahawk and MQ-8 Fire Scout.

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded Tuesday after a standoff with a suspect in South Florida that forced nearby residents to huddle inside their homes as shots rang out and SWAT teams stormed an apartment building. The confrontation in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history in South Florida and among the deadliest nationally as well, according to the FBI website. Two of the wounded agents were taken to hospitals to be treated and were in stable condition, FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock said in a statement.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Rise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • BioNTech 'confident' it will meet Japan's COVID-19 vaccine demand

    Japan's vaccine chief said last week that export controls imposed by the European Union, where some vaccines are made, could delay the Asian nation's inoculation effort. Japan is trailing most major economies in starting inoculations due to its reliance on overseas makers and a demand that vaccines go through domestic trials.

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.

  • Sorry not sorry: Ursula von der Leyen refuses to resign over AstraZeneca vaccine row

    Ursula von der Leyen has refused to apologise for the coronavirus vaccines row that led to Brussels threatening a hard border on the island of Ireland and demanded she only be judged in three years' time when her term of office is over. The under-fire European Commission president made clear she would not quit over the fiasco and defended the slow pace of the EU’s vaccination rollout compared with Britain, insisting it was “safer”, in newspaper interviews aimed at quelling growing criticism of her across the bloc. Mrs von der Leyen, whose time as Germany’s defence minister was dogged by failure, was asked how things had gone so badly wrong a week after her commission attacked AstraZeneca for failing to fulfil vaccine orders. "People are very stressed by the ongoing corona pandemic. I fully understand that anger and emotions," she said. “In politics there are always ups and downs and even more so in times of crisis, but what matters is the final assessment." "Let's wait until the end of the term to see the successes and mistakes and then we will take stock," Mrs von der Leyen, whose five-year term finishes at the end of 2024, added. Mrs von der Leyen will face MEPs from pro-EU European Parliament parties in behind closed meetings about the affair this evening. While Britain used emergency procedures to grant market approval to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and signed a contract with the company three months before Brussels, the EU used a slower process overseen by the European Medicines Agency. “The commission and the member states agreed not to compromise on the safety and efficacy requirements linked to the authorisation of a vaccine,” Mrs von der Leyen said. "We make mistakes every day. We learn every day. That corona pandemic is like a rollercoaster. But I am convinced that we can only get out of this pandemic together. “If every member state had entered the market for itself, the EU would not have had five of the six successful vaccines available now." The commission launched an unprecedented attack on Astrazeneca last week after the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company said it could only supply a quarter of the jabs it had aimed for in the first quarter of the year. Brussels accused AstraZeneca of breaching its contract and, amid suspicions it had supplied EU vaccine stock to the UK, launched plans to force all EU vaccine manufacturers to ask for permission before exporting jabs out of the bloc.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week