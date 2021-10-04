Crisis - what crisis? British military deployed to solve fuel crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Boyers
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrew Boyers

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England (Reuters) -British military personnel in combat fatigues arrived on Monday at a BP storage depot after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to help compensate for an acute shortage of truckers, a Reuters reporter said.

Britain's supply chains for everything from pork, petrol and poultry to medicines and milk have been strained to breaking point by shortages of labour in the wake of the Brexit and COVID crises.

Panic buying of fuel amid the shortage of truckers triggered chaotic scenes across major cities last week with queues of drivers stacked up. Some have had fist fights over the pumps while others hoarded fuel in old water bottles.

"As an extra precaution, we've put the extra drivers on," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, told LBC radio.

"The situation has been improving now for I think over a week every day ... it is getting better and as demand settles back to more normal levels the strong expectation is things will resolve themselves."

Reuters reporters said they saw at least a dozen gas stations still closed across London.

The Petrol Retailers Association said about 22% of fuel stations in London and the southeast were still without fuel, and the association's executive director, Gordon Balmer, said it might take a week to 10 days to get stocks back up to normal.

British ministers have repeatedly denied that the fuel crisis has anything to do with Brexit and have cast the trucker shortage as a global problem, though other European neighbours have not experienced queues at gas stations.

"The HGV drivers is not a UK issue, it's a Europe wide issue and beyond," Sunak said. "I want people to know that we are doing everything we can to mitigate some of those challenges, where we can make a difference."

Amid the gas station crisis, farmers have repeatedly warned that a shortage of butchers and abattoir workers could force a cull of more than 100,000 pigs backed up on farms.

(Reporting by Andrew Boyers, writing Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warning: Jan. 6 was not a one-time event

    Trump's disinformation campaign is succeeding — at least among the voters and donors he will need if he runs again. And it's making violence around future elections more likely.

  • John Oliver goes after Democrats who are blocking Biden’s Build Back Better agenda

    On Last Week Tonight Sunday with John Oliver Sunday, the host talked about the Build Back Better Act, a key part of President Biden’s agenda, and why it is in danger of being blocked. And while there are at least two Senators who aren’t on board, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Oliver said they aren’t even around to explain themselves. And now, with the bipartisan infrastructure bill on shaky ground as well due to the issues surrounding the Build Back Better Act, Oliver is demanding more from those who are standing in the way. “This bill could materially benefit people's lives. And if you are blocking it, you owe people more than vague platitudes shouted from a boat, and a cutesy, ‘I'm in the senate,’ comment,” Oliver said. “Because if these two keep this s*** up, their window for saying, ‘I'm in the senate,’ may rapidly be closing.”

  • Attention ‘Bridgerton’ Fans: Former Lead Regé-Jean Page Is Set to Star in a New Netflix Thriller

    Details of the film are currently being kept under wraps, but the plot apparently stems from an original idea pitched by Hawley.This is only one of many exciting casting announcements that have included Page....

  • Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

    "You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets

  • Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta family's secret assets exposed by leak

    Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.

  • Stephanie Grisham was irritated by Hope Hicks and accuses her of taking 'the easy way out' after leaving the Trump White House for Fox: book

    "In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.

  • Steve Bannon Calls For 'Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' State As GOP Takes Oval Office

    Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.

  • In Portugal, There Is Virtually No One Left to Vaccinate

    Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator for Not Supporting Programs That Would Help His State

    "The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?" the host asked Sen. John Barrasso

  • Algeria blasts French leader, bans flights, recalls diplomat

    Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. A French request that two military planes be allowed to fly Sunday over Algerian territory was rejected, French military spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni said.

  • Donald Trump said AOC makes the old men in Congress 'shiver in fear' because she has a strong base like him, report says

    Trump's comments about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez elicited "nervous laughter" from the crowd, according to the book extract in The Daily Mail.

  • Putin’s Alleged Mistress Bought a $4 Million Pad in Monaco, Pandora Papers Reveal

    Alexander Natruskin/AFP via Getty ImagesFinancial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl. The multi-million outlay in 2003 by Svetlana

  • Omarosa Manigault Newman: Jan. 6 committee 'on the right track' with Katrina Pierson subpoena

    Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is "on the right track" by subpoenaing 2016 Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.

  • Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, D.C.-based network of reporters and media organizations, said the files are linked reuters.com/world/key-findings-leaked-pandora-papers-offshore-wealth-2021-10-04 to about 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories.

  • Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. "As the president of Ukraine, I am constantly engaged in returning Ukraine citizens (back to the country) with various capabilities that I have," Zelenskiy said.

  • Letters to the Editor: The Constitution isn't destroying democracy. The people we elect are

    Readers respond to a letter that blamed the state of American politics on the structural flaws embedded in the Constitution.

  • January 6 Committee to Issue ‘Criminal Referrals’ for Uncooperative Witnesses

    The House select committee probing the January 6 Capitol riot will issue "criminal referrals" for uncooperative witnesses who reject subpoena requests and deadlines, Chair Bennie Thompson announced Friday.

  • Jason Aldean slams Gov. Gavin Newsom's vaccine mandate for kids to attend school

    Jason Aldean spoke out against California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires students to get the jab in order to attend school in the state.

  • Please Let Me Tweet, Trump Begs Judge in New Court Filing

    To avoid “the risk of further incitement of violence” the former president was permanently suspended from the platform just days after the attack on the Capitol in January

  • Emotional Merkel, marking German reunification, calls for tolerance

    Angela Merkel urged Germans on Sunday to forge a common future that draws on their diverse backgrounds, harking back to the 2015 decision to admit 1 million refugees that was a defining moment of her long chancellorship. Merkel appeared close to tears during an address to mark the 31st anniversary of reunification that may be the last before she steps down, although talks to build a new ruling coalition following last month's election could take months. She said the freedoms that came with German reunification 31 years ago had brought "so many new opportunities" for people from the former Communist East, where she grew up, but that many of them suddenly "found themselves in a dead end".