British military officer: Biden is more of a danger to the West than the Taliban

A highly decorated British Army officer said he is “absolutely shocked” at President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, rendering the 20-year war “a total waste.”

“6,500 people died, including 3,000 deaths at Twin Towers, and we didn’t achieve a single thing,” said retired Special Operations Staff Sgt. Trevor Coult, who has been feted by both the queen and President George W. Bush.

“He destroyed 20 years’ work in less than 24 hours.”

Coult served for 21 years in Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, where he was involved in 178 enemy engagements and survived three bomb blasts. The queen awarded him one of the United Kingdom’s highest honors, the military cross, for saving allied lives during an ambush. Bush also awarded him a presidential citation during a White House dinner.

“Biden is the most incompetent president in the history of the United States,” Coult told the Washington Examiner. “He has befriended terrorists. The White House is not a friend to the West. It’s a danger while he is president.”

Coult said he has spoken to numerous British generals and Special Operations officers about Biden, and they all agree that no one can understand his logic.

“We believe Biden is more of a threat to the West than the Taliban ever was. Without a shadow of a doubt. He betrayed us,” Coult said.

These comments come after former British prime minister Tony Blair said Europe and NATO should prepare to act when the U.S. is unwilling.

“For me, one of the most alarming developments of recent times has been the sense that the West lacks the capacity to formulate strategy,” Blair said. “That its short-term political imperatives have simply squeezed the space for long-term thinking.”

Blair is just one of several British politicians who have criticized Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, spurred on by reports that calls to the White House by Prime Minister Boris were ignored for 36 hours during the initial chaos. The U.K. Parliament held Biden in contempt.

As for future relations with the U.S., any military cooperation with its Western allies is likely finished until a new president is elected, Coult said, reiterating his conversations with military leaders and public sentiment.

“We don’t know what he is going to do. Why would you help someone who would turn your back on us?” Coult said. “He has nailed that door closed.”

