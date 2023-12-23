British minister chides London mayor for refusing donation of scrapped cars to Kyiv

UK Secretary of State Michael Gove Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has asked London Mayor Sadiq Khan to transfer written-off cars to Ukraine that are to be scrapped anyway, in an open letter published on Dec. 21.

The mayor of London had earlier refused to provide Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko with the written-off cars.

"As the war in Ukraine is now well into its second year, I am keen to use every lever at our disposal to offer steadfast, meaningful support to its courageous people," Gove said in the letter.

“I was therefore extremely disappointed and surprised to learn that the Greater London Authority was not proposing to support Ukraine through the provision of vehicles that would otherwise be scrapped under the ULEZ scrappage scheme.”

According to UK newspaper The Telegraph, the ULEZ program covers mainly four-wheel drive cars and pickup trucks, which are "desperately needed on the front line" in Ukraine. Under this scheme, cars that do not meet environmental requirements are taken off the streets of London to improve the air quality.

"I am sure that you would agree that taking these same vehicles off London’s roads – and thus achieving the same environmental benefits – whilst supporting the efforts in Ukraine, is preferable simply to scrapping them," the letter reads.

Gove surmises that the problem may lie in the fact that the Mayor of London does not have the legal grounds and authority to transfer the cars to Ukraine. He asks the mayor to explain what obstacles - legal or otherwise - prevent him from making such a decision.

The secretary expressed his readiness to help Khan expand his powers if this would allow him to support Ukraine.

"More generally, we are willing to look at all options within our powers to ensure we can support the people of Ukraine with London’s scrapped cars," Gove concluded in his letter.

“I am sure that you, as I, want to do everything in your power to assist our friends in Ukraine.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine