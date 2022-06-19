British minister condemns rail strikes as 'huge mistake'

British PM Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting with ministers in Downing Street
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Piper
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Grant Shapps
    British politician (born 1968)

By Elizabeth Piper

LONDON (Reuters) - British transport secretary Grant Shapps has condemned planned rail strikes as a "huge mistake" that will stop people attending hospital appointments, sitting school exams or getting to work.

The action this week comes as British airports experience chaotic delays and last-minute cancellations and as many Britons also face a huge backlog at the office which processes passports.

It also highlights pressures on British households, which are experiencing the biggest cost-of-living squeeze since the 1950s, with rail workers saying they are facing cuts in the value of their pay at a time when inflation is spiralling.

Responding to criticism that the government should step in to try to force an agreement and prevent a strike, Shapps said on Sunday it was for the employers to negotiate with their workers.

"I think this is a huge mistake, unfortunately the unions ... have been gunning for this strike throughout," Shapps told Sky News. "It is disastrous, and it's no way to behave on the railway."

More than 50,000 rail workers will strike on June 21, 23 and 25 in a dispute over pay freezes and job cuts in what the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union has billed the biggest industrial action in the sector in more than 30 years.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, said his union was just looking for a pay rise that reflects the cost of living, but said train operators were making offers "nowhere near that" and he feared thousands would lose their jobs.

The main opposition Labour Party said the government should get involved in the negotiations to try to find a solution.

"This is a government that in 2019 came to power on a promise to level up," Labour's policy chief on tackling regional inequalities, Lisa Nandy, said, referring to a stated objective to reduce regional economic imbalances.

"Instead, what they have presided over is absolute chaos, chaos at the ports, chaos on the railways, chaos at airports, chaos everywhere you go, and that is because this is a government that is not doing its job."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kneecapping U.S. Tech Firms Is a Recipe for Economic Disaster

    The U.S. is in a competition for global primacy with China. Legislative assaults on big tech firms is the last thing we need, write Bill Evanina and Jamil N. Jaffer.

  • Putin considers entire Soviet Union to be historical Russian territory

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2022, 20:00 Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Soviet Union is historical Russian territory. Source: Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum; video from the forum posted by RIA Novosti Quote: "What is the Soviet Union? It's historical Russia.

  • Deputies investigating shooting at Florida IHOP restaurant

    Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are investigating following a shooting at an IHOP restaurant in DeBary.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Scholz, Macron and Draghi likely asked Zelensky to resume negotiations with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi likely asked President Volodymyr Zelensky "behind closed doors" to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, German newspaper Die Welt reported on June 16.

  • Ukraine's Svitolina: Wants U.S. Open firmer on Russian players

    STORY: Russian and Belarusian players are banned from competing at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, but the United States Tennis Association allowed them to play under a neutral flag at the hardcourt major in New York."It's their decision to make, they decided to take this path. I don't support it because I feel like they should have taken more serious action," the former world number three told Reuters from Geneva on Friday (June 17)."Our (Ukraine's) sports is thrown back by 10 years minimum because all the infrastructure has been damaged or completely destroyed. I can tell you many, many factors that can play a role in the decision of not letting Russian and Belarusian players compete."Russian and Belarusian players, who also participated at the French Open, are banned from team events but are allowed to compete as neutrals on the men's and women's tours.The 27-year-old Svitolina, who won the Olympic singles bronze medal in Tokyo last year, pledged to donate her prize money from tournaments to the Ukrainian army before pulling out of the tour after losing in the second round of the Miami Masters in March.Last week she joined former Ukraine, Chelsea and AC Milan footballer Andriy Shevchenko as an ambassador for 'UNITED24' -- a charity platform launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to collect donations.Svitolina expected more support from the governing bodies of tennis and was completely against the policy of allowing players from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals.The silence from her fellow players from Russia and Belarus was also surprising."For us it was not really understandable why we didn't get support from them. I feel like it created tension between us," Svitolina said during the video interview.

  • China defends 'zero-COVID' after US envoy warns of costs

    China on Friday defended its tough “zero-COVID” policy after the U.S. ambassador said it was causing serious damage to the global economy and foreign business sentiment. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and “facts prove” the policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing is “suitable for China’s national conditions and has stood the test of history.” “We have full confidence that (we can) contain the epidemic, steady the economy and achieve the goal of safe economic development," Wang said at a daily briefing.

  • U.S. national security adviser Sullivan tests positive for COVID

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a spokesperson said, a week before he is due to accompany President Joe Biden to a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced economies. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Sullivan had not been in close contact with Biden, and was asymptomatic. Sullivan met at the White House on Friday with Senegal's foreign minister, Aissata Tall Sall, the White House said on Saturday.

  • Critical water shortage in Mariupol forces people to collect water from puddles - mayor's adviser

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 11:47 The water supply problem in Mariupol is getting worse, with people being forced to take water from puddles after pipe leakages. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote from Andriushchenko: "Mariupol.

  • Industry deal moves Poland closer to acquiring South Korean artillery system

    Poland is accelerating efforts to acquire South Korean defense equipment, looking to take advantage of the Asian nation’s mass production capacity and lenient policy toward technology transfers.

  • Here is why the Chiefs re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon

    Andy Reid says the #Chiefs decided to re-sign RB Jerick McKinnon because they feel he still has some juice left.

  • Seized Russian superyacht docks in Hawaii waving US flag

    The 348-foot-long Amadea features a wine cellar, a mosaic-tiled pool, a live lobster tank and a large helipad

  • Florida woman accused of pepper-spraying Asian women in hate crime attack in NYC, police say

    A Central Florida woman has been arrested on hate crime charges after police say a video shows her allegedly pepper-spraying Asian women in New York City while making racist remarks. (Credit: NYPD)

  • Do the Seahawks really have the worst quarterback situation in the NFC West?

    As for the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, there are more than a few questions.

  • More than 500 business leaders demand action from Senate on gun safety

    Everytown for Gun Safety said Friday that 515 major companies and leaders have signed a letter urging Senate to pass new measures to prevent gun violence. However, bipartisan negotiators are struggling to finalize details of the framework for a gun reform bill. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller to discuss the significance of the letter, why lawmakers are struggling to reach a compromise and more.

  • History shows those who have the will to win will win

    Why are we sending billions to Ukraine while we have shortages of baby formula?

  • Kazakh president stands firm on non-recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk republics

    Denys Karlovskyi - Friday, 17 June 2022, 20:17 Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that he does not recognise the "quasi-state formations" in Donbas.

  • Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

    Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation's capital, Fairfax County police said, but there was no active shooter situation. Officials didn’t announce any immediate arrests, but Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference that he expected to be sharing information with the public soon about those involved. The officers rushing in as people fled the mall tried to determine whether anyone was injured and if there were any suspects or victims.

  • Britain experiences its hottest day of the year

    STORY: Aerial footage on Friday showed people cooling off in a "sky pool" suspended between two high-rise buildings in the capital London. Others took a dip in the sea in the popular coastal city of Brighton. People took to paddle boards off the coast of Dover in England's southeast.Britain's meteorological office said the temperature would exceed the highest recorded in 2021 and in some south and southeastern areas were very likely to meet the threshold for a heatwave event.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued "heat-health alerts" for London, the east and southeast of the country, warning people to follow public health advice for high temperatures.

  • Kadyrov criticises CSTO countries for "silence" about war in Ukraine

    Ukrainska Pravda - Saturday, 18 June 2022, 20:26 Kremlin-controlled Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has accused CSTO members of not getting involved in Russia's war against Ukraine. [CSTO, or the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia - ed.