British mother and son killed in French avalanche named

Kate Vokes, 54, and her son Archie Vokes, 22, were killed when an avalanche swept through an off-piste area of a French ski resort on Thursday - PA

A British mother and son killed at a French ski resort after an avalanche swept through have been named.

The family of Kate Vokes, 54, and her son Archie Vokes, 22, said they are “beyond heartbroken” following the “tragic accident”.

“We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of our beloved, wonderful Kate and Archie,” said the statement.

“Words cannot express how terrible we all feel nor the hole in our lives that has been left by this tragic accident.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve together as a family.”

Kate and Archie's family described the pair as 'beloved' and 'wonderful' - PA

The statement added: “Kate was chair of the Oglesby Charitable Trust, a director of their family-owned property company Bruntwood, deputy chair of the Royal Exchange Theatre and a trustee of charities Shared Health and Focussed Care.

“Archie was a personal trainer at Form in Manchester and in the previous year had achieved his level 1 ski instructor qualification in Canada.”

