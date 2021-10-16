Fatal stabbing of British MP David Amess declared a terrorist incident

Authorities have declared the death of David Amess a terrorist incident, hours after the Conservative Party lawmaker in the U.K. was fatally stabbed while meeting with local constituents in a church in eastern England on Friday.

The big picture: The Metropolitan Police has found "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism."

Police said a man, 25, was arrested for the stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea and is being held on suspicion of murder. A knife was also recovered at the scene, authorities said.

"It is believed that he acted alone, and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time," the Met said in a statement. "However, enquiries into the circumstances continue."

The Met's Counter Terrorism Command is working with the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit and Essex Police to determine what happened.

Amess, 69, is the second British MP to be murdered in recent memory.

Labor MP Jo Cox was killed when a right-wing extremist shot and stabbed her outside a meeting with constituents in 2016, according to the New York Times.

Members of parliament regularly hold meetings, or "surgeries," with constituents, though these can leave lawmakers vulnerable to security breaches, according to the Times.

Amess, who first entered Parliament in 1983, was a vocal supporter of Brexit. He also pushed for animal welfare legislation, including a ban on fox hunting.

What they're saying: "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets," Brendan Cox, Jo Cox's husband, said in a tweet after Amess' death.

“Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children,” Carrie Johnson, the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said in a tweet.

