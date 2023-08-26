British Museum director dismissed warning about artefact missing since 1963

Dr Jonathan Williams mused that the jewel might have been damaged during the war - Mattis Kaminer/Alamy

An antiquities dealer contacted Jonathan Williams, deputy director of the British Museum, in 2020 with evidence that a Roman jewel he had bought belonged to the institution.

When he returned the artefact in May 2021, after the lifting of Covid restrictions, he says that his concerns were dismissed because the piece had been listed as missing since 1963.

The plasma portrait of a young man also had a piece missing, raising the possibility that a thief had broken it when removing it from its setting, but Dr Williams mused that it might have been damaged during the war.

The item is now thought to be one of more than 2,000 objects that may have been stolen over more than a decade, many of which were sold on eBay.

Ittai Gradel, the Danish antiquities expert whose warnings were ignored - Matthew James Harrison

A museum source said: “We believed it had been missing since 1963, so had no reason to believe it was as a result of theft.”

The claim came after George Osborne, a former Conservative Cabinet minister, issued an apology to the nation and blamed “groupthink” for senior management’s failure to face up to the scale of the scandal of artefact thefts from the museum.

Mr Osborne, who is chairman of the British Museum’s trustees, said some missing items had been recovered, but conceded that hundreds more may have been stolen from its vaults and added: “On behalf of the British Museum, I want to apologise for what has happened. We believe we’ve been the victim of thefts over a long period of time and, frankly, more could have been done to prevent them.

“But I promise you this: it is a mess that we are going to clear up. I can tell you today that we’ve already started to recover some of the stolen items.”

Mr Osborne spoke after Hartwig Fischer, the director of the British Museum, resigned and Mr Williams “voluntarily stepped back” from his duties over their failure to uncover the theft of objects, despite years of warnings from whistleblowers.

George Osborne (left), chairman of the British Museum and Hartwig Fischer, former director - Dave Benett/Getty

Mr Fischer announced that he was quitting his role as director after seven years because the museum “did not respond as comprehensively” as it should have done when presented with a dossier of evidence in 2021.

He also expressed “sincere regret” for comments he made about Ittai Gradel, a Danish antiquities expert whose warnings were ignored, but whom Dr Fischer tried to blame for the delays.

Mr Osborne said the review will look into “what has happened not just in 2021, but for the many years before then, into how come the museum missed some of the signals that could have been picked up”.

The former chancellor said the estimate of 2,000 items stolen or missing was “a very provisional figure”.

Last week, the museum announced that it had sacked a member of staff, now known to be Peter Higgs, the acting keeper of Greek collections, after jewellery and gems were found to have gone missing. Mr Higgs denies any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, Metropolitan Police officers investigating the case interviewed an unnamed man under caution.

