British Museum evacuated as man arrested over stabbing

The British Museum has been evacuated and a man has been arrested after a stabbing.

The Metropolitan Police said a man has been detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed at around 10am on Tuesday close to the iconic London landmark, at the junction of Russell Street and Museum Street.

A man has been hospitalised in a major trauma centre with a stab wound, but his condition is not yet known.

The force said it was “an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public” and it is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Keira Renee, 27, a journalist at the Financial Times, told The Telegraph: “I was at the scene, I heard that someone was stabbed and the ambulance was parked inside near the grass area and then rushed down the street, right by me, with a police following behind. A cop told me the museum is completely closed until tomorrow.”

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.

12:15 PM BST

Another picture from the scene

There is a heavy police presence at the British Museum

12:05 PM BST

British Museum confirms evacuation

The British Museum has confirmed its evacuation, saying in a statement: “The Museum is temporarily closed due to an incident close by. We will update visitors as soon as we are able to reopen.”

The Museum is temporarily closed due to an incident close by. We will update visitors as soon as we are able to reopen. — British Museum (@britishmuseum) August 8, 2023

11:44 AM BST

Victim taken to major trauma centre

We’ve just had a statement in from the London Ambulance Service. A spokesman said:

We were called at 10.19am today (8 August) to reports of a stabbing on Great Russell Street, WC1B. We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene. We treated a man at the scene for an arm injury before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.

11:37 AM BST

Pictures live from the scene at the British Museum

Police have descended on the scene - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A crime scene tent has been erected - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

11:34 AM BST

Just in: full Met Police statement

We now have a full statement from Scotland Yard on the British Museum stabbing:

Story continues

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of GBH following an incident at the junction of Russell Street and Museum Street around 10am on Tuesday 8 August. A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital. His condition is being assessed. This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public. It is not being treated as terror-related. The scene may be in place for much of today. Anyone with information or footage which could assist the police investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CADF 2184/08AUG, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

11:33 AM BST

'Man with the knife in the queue'

Another British Museum visitor has said there was “a man with the knife in the queue”.

A self-described eyewitness tweeted: “Within ten minutes of entering, they are kicking us out. the @britishmuseum is closing due to police alert?? A man with a knife in the queue.”

#INCIDENT A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an isolated incident at the junction of Russell Street /Museum St approx 10am - a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound.

No outstanding risk to the public

Call 101 or @CrimestoppersUK w/info, CAD 2184/08AUG — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) August 8, 2023

11:27 AM BST

Met Police: Man arrested and another man hospitalised

#INCIDENT A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an isolated incident at the junction of Russell Street /Museum St approx 10am - a man was taken to hospital with a stab wound.

No outstanding risk to the public

Call 101 or @CrimestoppersUK w/info, CAD 2184/08AUG — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) August 8, 2023

11:18 AM BST

Ambulance 'rushed down the street'

Ms Renee, a journalist who was at the British Museum in London this morning, told The Telegraph that there are reports of a stabbing and she saw paramedics arrive.

She said: “I was at the scene, I heard that someone was stabbed and the ambulance was parked inside near the grass area and then rushed down the street, right by me, with a police following behind. A cop told me the museum is completely closed until tomorrow.”

11:16 AM BST

'Large crime scene'

Keira Renee, a journalist at the Financial Times, tweeted: “Was just waiting in line to enter.. Being told by police that it’s a large crime scene and that the museum will be closed until tomorrow.”

11:13 AM BST

The British Museum has been evacuated

The British Museum in central London has been evacuated today following reports of a stabbing.

We will be bringing you live updates as we know more.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.