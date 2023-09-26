British Museum reveals types of 'stolen' artefacts in online appeal for missing items

The British Museum dismissed a member of staff and the Metropolitan Police are investigating after artefacts which were reported 'missing, stolen or damaged' over a 'significant' period of time - Shuttershock

The British Museum has launched a webpage with pictures of the kinds of items believed to have been stolen from its collection.

It is the first time the London-based institution has provided images of the types of missing artefacts, which include gold jewellery, semi-precious stones and glass.

The website states the exact items have not been identified “on the advice of recovery specialists”.

The web page continues: “We are not sharing full details of the lost and damaged items at this time. What we can share is the type of material that we believe has been stolen.

“The vast majority of the items are from the Department of Greece and Rome and mainly fall into two categories: gems and jewellery.

“The British Museum said “60 items have now been returned, with a further 300 identified and due to be returned imminently”.

Museum chairman and former chancellor, George Osborne, previously said an estimated 2,000 artefacts had been taken.

