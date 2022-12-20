British nurses walk out again, threaten further strikes in pay dispute

Nurses strike outside St Thomas' Hospital in London
1
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nurses in Britain went on strike for the second time this month on Tuesday, and their union threatened to escalate a dispute over pay by setting out further strike days if the government does not respond to its demands within 48 hours.

The industrial action by up to 100,000 nurses is unprecedented in the British nursing union's 106-year history, but it says it has no choice as workers struggle to make ends meet with inflation running at more than 10%.

The government has offered nurses around 4% and declined to discuss pay further, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying the nurses' demand for a pay rise of 5% plus inflation would equate to a 19% hike and is unaffordable.

"Let’s get this wrapped up by Christmas. I will negotiate with him at any point to stop nursing staff and patients going into the new year facing such uncertainty," the head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union Pat Cullen said.

"But if this government isn’t prepared to do the right thing, we’ll have no choice but to continue in January and that will be deeply regrettable."

The RCN said it was giving the government 48 hours from the end of Tuesday's walk out to respond, before it announces further strike dates.

Britain is facing a wave of industrial action this winter, with ambulance workers also due to strike on Wednesday, as the government prepares to use the military to step in and drive ambulances.

"Our door is open to discuss with the unions anything relating to working conditions. What we can't do is go back into reopening the pay award," junior health minister Will Quince told Sky News.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ role in slavery and the slave trade, in a speech welcomed by activists as historic but lacking in concrete plans for repair and reparations. “Today I apologize,” Rutte said in a 20-minute speech that was greeted with silence by an invited audience at the National Archive. Ahead of the speech, Waldo Koendjbiharie, a retiree who was born in Suriname but lived for years in the Netherlands, said an apology was not enough.

  • There's No Escaping Sure Ventures Plc's (LON:SURE) Muted Earnings

    Sure Ventures Plc's ( LON:SURE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.1x might make it look like a strong buy right...

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Exxon (XOM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Just When You Thought Mosasaurs Couldn’t Get Any Scarier

    You wouldn’t want to swim in Late Cretaceous seas. If you’ve seen the first Jurassic World movie, you’ll recognize a mosasaur as the creature that leapt from the water to eat a great white shark. That film may have exaggerated the real size of mosasaurs, but the effect is genuine: some species could reach terrifying lengths. These reptiles spent their lives in the water, but they breathed air. They had fins, long tails, mouths full of teeth, and could be anywhere from 10 to 50 feet in length. Sc

  • Ex-Teacher Says Woke L.A. Prep School Was Actually Hotbed for Racism

    ROBYN BECKA Black teacher in Los Angeles is suing the private prep school she used to work for, claiming her contract wasn’t renewed because she spoke out against racial discrimination at the institution, including being told to “go back to Africa” by a colleague.In the lawsuit filed Dec. 12, Tiffany Wright accused New Roads School in Santa Monica—which costs more than $43,000 a year to attend—of fostering a hostile work environment, failing to prevent harassment, and wrongful termination. In tu

  • Hope Hicks testifies Trump refused to tell supporters to be non-violent on January 6, instructing them instead to 'fight like hell'

    Former Trump White House aide Hope Hicks said she tried to get Trump to dissuade MAGA loyalists from acting violently on January 6 but he refused.

  • German court convicts former secretary at Nazi death camp

    A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. The Itzehoe state court gave Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence, German news agency dpa reported. Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.

  • Navy finds no link in series of suicides by carrier crew

    Three suicides by sailors assigned to a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, which set off alarms about conditions on and around the ship, were not connected, but the poor quality of life onboard was a “contributing factor” in one of the deaths, according to a Navy report released Monday. The suicides, which happened while the USS George Washington was docked at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, between April 9-15, triggered questions about whether the sailors knew each other or if something similar, associated with their jobs or the ship, had caused them. “Based on my review, I conclude these three suicides were independent events and that there was no direct correlation between these three deaths,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command.

  • Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option

    The government of Cyprus is weighing a proposal for a pipeline that would carry natural gas from Israel to the island nation, where it would be processed and exported by ship to Europe and elsewhere as Russia's war in Ukraine compounds an energy crisis, the Cypriot energy minister said Monday. Minister Natasa Pilides said the government is mulling licensing requests from energy company Energean to move ahead with the plan once Israel decides how much offshore gas it would agree to export via such a pipeline. The plan to then liquify and ship the gas from Cyprus is a better option than a pipeline that would connect east Mediterranean gas deposits to Europe, she said.

  • China reports first new COVID-19 deaths in weeks

    Yahoo Finance health report Anjalee Khemlani shares the latest COVID news out of China, which is seeing an uptick in new cases and deaths stemming from a new surge.

  • 11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

    Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what an Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. Jon Snook, the airline's chief operating officer, said the airline hasn't experienced “an incident of this nature in recent history.” Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said 20 people were taken to hospitals, including 11 people deemed to be in serious condition.

  • Police search lake for Madalina Cojocari, missing 11-year-old girl from North Carolina

    The search for Madalina Cojocari continues. Community members are planning two vigils this week.

  • Voice of the people: Florida legislators 'bought and paid for'

    Florida clearly no longer has a government that is "Of the People, By the People, For the People."

  • Ethiopia civil war: The boy named Wealthy who weighs half what he should

    Ethiopia's civil war has left tens of thousands, including large numbers of children, malnourished.

  • Germany's Merkel offers her thoughts on Wagner's Ring cycle

    Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a longtime opera fan, is offering her thoughts on Richard Wagner's Ring cycle — the latest in a series of sporadic and sometimes idiosyncratic appearances since she left office a year ago. Merkel joined a former federal court judge, Thomas Fischer, to reflect on “greed," “revenge” and “vanity” in Wagner's epic and lengthy creation in a three-part special edition of a crime-themed audio podcast for public broadcaster SWR that went online Sunday. The 68-year-old center-right politician, who led Germany for 16 years, said that the cycle “is so universally applicable to humanity that you keep finding things, from family life to political life, that keep happening among us humans.”

  • 17 Times People Texted The Wrong Number And Really, Reallyyy Regretted It

    "I think you have the wrong number. I'm nobody's mother."View Entire Post ›

  • Sanofi (SNY) Dupixent Gets CHMP Nod to Eosinophilic Esophagitis

    The CHMP recommends approval of Sanofi (SNY) and partner Regeneron's Dupixent for the treatment of adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis.

  • Zurich Soars Up European IPO Rankings With Jolt of Chinese Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Zurich has raced toward the top of the rankings for European listing venues this year, overtaking the likes of London and Amsterdam. And it has Chinese share sales to thank.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to Voter

  • Meta slides after EU says the Facebook-parent company could pay $11.8 billion over antitrust complaint

    The European Union is accusing Meta of breaching antitrust policies, citing the tight link between their social media services and online marketplace.

  • A couple survived after their car tumbled 300 feet into a California canyon. They had no cell service but were rescued after their iPhone detected the fall.

    Cloe Fields, who fell off a cliff in a car with her boyfriend, told Insider an iPhone feature she didn't know she had may have saved their lives.