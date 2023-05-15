British pensioner said wife ‘begged’ him to kill her as he describes how he suffocated her

David Hunter, a former miner from Northumberland, freely admits killing his wife at their Paphos home in December 2021 - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A British expat said his wife begged him to end her life as he demonstrated to a courtroom how he suffocated her in what he claims was a mercy killing.

David Hunter, 75, showed the court how he placed his right hand over the mouth of his wife, Janice, 74, and his left hand over her nose until she died.

In emotional testimony, the former miner from Northumberland told the court in Paphos that his wife was in acute pain from blood cancer and that after years of suffering, she had implored him to kill her.

He said that for around three years she had been housebound, had lost weight, and had to undergo the humiliation of wearing adult nappies.

“My wife was crying, sobbing. She had tears in her eyes,” he said of the day that he killed her at the home they shared in a village outside Paphos, a resort town in western Cyprus.

He had gone to make a cup of coffee when his wife started crying. As he turned on the kettle, he gripped the bench for support as his wife sobbed in the room next door.

“Then the next thing you know, I had my hands over her mouth and nose. I don’t know how long I kept my hands there for. She did not attempt to stop me. When it was finished, she was a grey colour. She didn’t look like my wife.”

Mr and Mrs Hunter

Mr Hunter admits killing his wife at their home in December 2021 but under Cypriot law there is no defence of assisted suicide.

He is charged with murder and risks facing the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Under gruelling cross-examination, the lead prosecutor in the trial said the murder was premeditated and planned.

“You planned to kill her. You wanted to do it. You did it. Your motives are irrelevant,” said Andreas Hadjikyrou.

Mr Hunter, holding back tears, vehemently denied the accusation. “I would never in a million years take my wife’s life if she hadn’t asked me. I didn’t plan it, I swear to God. I hoped she would change her mind.

“But she said she no longer wanted to live. I said ‘No’. She begged me. For six weeks she was asking me, 24 hours a day. It was doing my head in. She was asking me more every day.

“In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it.

“I did it because I loved her. We lived through hell together. She was sick of being alive.”

‘My best friend’

The couple had been married for 57 years. “She wasn’t just my wife, she was my best friend. But she was in pain and I wanted to help her.”

Addressing the prosecutor directly across the court room, he said: “You haven’t seen the strain that she went through in the last six years.”

The prosecutor asked him whether he thought he had had “the right” to take his wife’s life.

“No, no, I didn’t,” the ex-miner replied. “No, I didn’t have the right. But after six weeks of her asking me, my mind was not in its proper state.”

After killing his wife, Mr Hunter attempted to take his own life by drinking brandy and swallowing pills.

But his brother in the UK alerted police to what he had done, who in turn contacted the Cypriot police.

They went to the Hunters’ home and took Mr Hunter to hospital where he underwent a stomach pump.

The court heard evidence last week that Mrs Hunter may not have been suffering from terminal leukaemia, as the defence argue, but a blood cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which can lead to leukaemia.

“My wife was sick of life, whether it was leukaemia or MDS. We’re not arguing about what she did or didn’t have,” he told the court on Monday.

“She might have lived for another two years but I didn’t want to see her in so much pain. In her mind, she didn’t want to live.”

Scratches on his hands

The prosecution alleged that Mrs Hunter tried to resist suffocation and that her struggles left Mr Hunter with scratches on his hands.

He denied that was the case. “She never struggled. Her legs were stretched out straight and her arms were folded,” he told the court. “She moved her head only very slightly. She never scratched me and I never scratched her. I just kept my hands there.”

The couple, originally from Ashington in Northumberland, moved to Cyprus two decades ago. It was to be their dream retirement, but Mrs Hunter became increasingly ill.

Outside court, Mr Hunter said: “I finally got to have my say. For six weeks, 24 hours a day, she was asking me to end her life.”

His daughter, Lesley, told the Telegraph that the case had put the family under immense strain.

“In terms of how we are, we’re not great. Dad will be 76 at the end of this month and although he puts on a brave face, this is so hard for him. I'm struggling; it's been a very long 17 months.

“My parents kept much of my mum's illness from me because they didn't want to worry me. However, I’m aware that once the pandemic started they felt quite abandoned by my mum’s doctor. They felt she was often dismissive of my mum’s worsening symptoms and increasing pain levels.”

Michael Polak, a British lawyer who is helping defend Mr Hunter, said: “I was pleased with how he gave evidence. He was very clear on his motivation and the fact that his wife asked him to do it. It must be one of the most difficult decisions that anyone ever has to make.”

The trial was adjourned until May 23, when the defence is expected to call two witnesses, including a neighbour of the Hunters.

A verdict could be delivered within around two months.

