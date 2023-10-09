More than 10 Britons feared dead or missing in Israel and Gaza

More than ten British citizens are feared dead kidnapped in Israel as Hamas claimed several hostages had already been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Among the dead is a British photographer killed while staying in a kibbutz close to the Gaza border, it was revealed on Monday. Danny Darlington had planned to leave Nir Oz – less than two miles away from Israel’s border – the night before Hamas attacked.

His sister Shelley said: “My baby brother, Dan, was murdered by terrorists on Saturday morning on our kibbutz, Nir Oz, alongside his beautiful friend Carolin. Only days before he was riding his bike, laughing, taking photos of sunsets and enjoying life’s simple pleasures in our beautiful kibbutz.”

His sister Shelley Darlington said her brother and his German friend Carolin Bohl had decided to stay at the kibbutz another night. She said the family did not have “concrete details” or any “official information” about what had happened to her brother and Ms Bohl.

Ms Darlington, a fitness trainer, said that her community “had been destroyed” and that her relatives were in contact with the embassy and Israeli officials to try and recover his body and bring it back to the UK.

Danny Darlington's family are in contact with the embassy and Israeli officials to try and recover his body and bring it back to the UK

“I will be flying back to the UK tomorrow night to prepare for what is going to be a harrowing few weeks for us all,” she added.

Corporal Nathanel Young, 20, was also killed on Saturday. The Londoner had been serving in the 13th battalion of the Israeli Defence Forces.

Hamas claimed that Israeli airstrikes had already killed hostages who are being used as human shields in Gaza where they are thought to be spread out in different locations.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the al-Qassam brigades, Hamas’s military wing, said four captured Israeli soldiers and an unspecified number of Hamas members guarding them were killed in the airstrike on Monday morning.

The claim, which could not be immediately verified, highlights how Hamas’s mass hostage taking will complicate Israel’s options for a response to Saturday’s infiltration and massacres in the south of the country.

Hamas terrorists are believed to have taken around 100 hostages during their mass raid into southern Israel on Saturday morning. Many are believed to be Israeli soldiers, but Hamas-linked social media channels have also released footage of civilians, including women and children, being taken.

Those unaccounted for include Jake Marlowe, a British-born security guard who was working at the Nova music festival where at least 200 people were massacred on Saturday.

Jake Marlowe was working security on a rave when it was attacked by gunmen - Sky News

“We have heard nothing,” said an Israeli events organiser who lost touch with several colleagues who were working at the same festival. “Hamas started taking people’s phones and calling the families of people who had been taken hostage. So most probably they have been killed, but we don’t know anything.”

Qatari mediators said that they were in urgent talks with Hamas officials to negotiate the release of Israeli women and children in exchange for Israel freeing 36 Palestinian women and children it holds in its prisons. Hamas denied this.

The talks began on Saturday night in coordination with the United States and were “moving positively,” a source briefed on the negotiations said.

“Nothing is true,” Basem Naim, a Hamas official, said of the report. Asked by The Telegraph whether there are hostage talks with Qatar he said: “no.”

The hostage taking appears to have been a key objective of the operation, probably to use as leverage to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners and to use as human shields against anticipated Israeli retaliation. Airstrikes, Israel’s preferred tactic for fighting Hamas since the last ground war in Gaza in 2014, risk killing hostages if they are held near likely targets.

A ground invasion to rescue them could produce even greater casualties and could take weeks or even months, especially in the absence of hard intelligence on each prisoners’ whereabouts.

The task is further complicated by the fact no one knows exactly how many people have been taken.

An Israel Defense Force spokesman on Monday told reporters the number of hostages is in the “dozens,” but declined to give a more exact figure. Some reports have suggested as many as 160.

Thailand has said 11 of its citizens are known to have been kidnapped. Germany has said it is working on the assumption some of its citizens were taken too.

Noam Sagi, a psychotherapist from London, has not spoken to his mother Ada, 74, since Hamas overran the Kibbutz in southern Israel where she lived on Saturday morning.

“She is not on the dead list, she is not on the rescue list, she is not on the injured list and she is not in the kibbutz itself. She is 74 with a hip replacement, so I think we can assume she’s not hiding under a bush,” he said.

“She was still in touch on the phone saying she could hear people outside she was going into the safe room,” he said. “Then we lost contact.”

Corporal Nathanel Young, 20, from London, was a soldier in the 13th Battalion when he was killed by Hamas - UNPIXS

“Then we began to see footage from the Palestinian side, and when I saw people reporting from her front lawn and people coming from her house, I knew something was happening. When the army got there in the afternoon the house was empty except for a little blood.”

Mr Sagi said his mother is one of about 20 people from the kibbutz Nir Oz, including other elderly people who require regular medication, who are thought to have been abducted.

Frustratingly, there is not yet any list of confirmed hostages, he said.

“Every moment counts. We are now talking about 48 hours for people who need to take their medication or be put on a drip or whatever. I think these guys never thought about what they were getting into. Now they are stuck with old people and babies and kids. I hope they’re looking after them.

“As humanity we have to say sorry, this is breaking all the rules. So my hope is that right now the government will put enough pressure to say you crossed all the lines: they have to be released to Egypt, and there can be no bargaining chip. I hope the Red Cross will be able to verify who is there and give medical assistance.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.