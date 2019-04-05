Britain, EU set out competing Brexit delay dates

The current Brexit deadline is April 12, which has already been pushed back once because of the UK parliament's repeated failure to back premier Theresa May's deal with the EU (AFP Photo/Tolga Akmen)

London (AFP) - Prime Minister Theresa May asked the European Union on Friday to delay Britain's departure until June 30 while Brussels suggested that it might be best to postpone the split for up to a year.

EU leaders also reacted sceptically, saying that there had to be a strong justification for any further delay.

The competing visions of how to unwind Britain's 46-year EU membership will be hashed out again at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

Strong resistance is likely against May's plan, which would involve Britain planning for European elections on May 23 but then not actually holding them.

The current Brexit deadline of April 12 has already been pushed back once from March 29 because of the UK parliament's repeated failure to back the deal May signed with the other 27 EU leaders in December.

May's formal request to EU Council president Donald Tusk said Britain thinks the delay "should end on June 30 2019" -- the same date she asked for and was refused at the last EU summit last month.

"If the parties are able to ratify (the withdrawal agreement by) this date, the government proposes that the period should be terminated earlier," May wrote in a letter released by Downing Street.

A senior EU official said that Tusk's own idea for a "flexible" 12-month extension "will be presented to member states today".

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte -- seen as one of May's closer European allies -- said the letter "doesn't answer" important concerns.

Meanwhile a source in French President Emmanuel Macron's office said it was "premature" to consider the request without "a clear plan" from May about what she intended to do with the extra time.

France's Europe Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said: "Another extension requires that the UK puts forward a plan with a clear and credible political backing.

"In the absence of such a plan we would have to acknowledge that the UK chose to leave the EU in a disorderly manner," she said.

Amid fears of a possible no-deal departure, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to Dublin on Monday for Brexit talks with Irish leaders, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's office said.

- 'Political cover' -

May said Britain would start preparing for European Parliament elections in case it is still a member of the bloc when they begin on May 23.

The idea is deeply unpopular with Britons who voted to quit the EU and chart their own future in a 2016 referendum whose arguments are still being waged to this day.

Political analysts in London said May probably knew that her new deadline will be rejected because EU leaders do not think she can get her deal through parliament any time soon.

May is under intense pressure from the right wing of her Conservative Party to pull Britain out of the bloc as soon as possible -- with or without a deal.

"I think that Theresa May is looking for political cover because she is asking for an extension she knows she can't get," said King's College European politics professor Anand Menon

She wants Brussels to "force her to do something else so that at least she won't get accused of selling out."

The other 27 EU nations must give unanimous backing to any deadline extension.

Some EU leaders fear that Britain's participation in the European Parliament vote will help boost the standing of anti-EU parties due to their popularity among Brexit-backing Britons.

- 'Fight to save Brexit' -

May's team is currently negotiating with leaders from the main opposition Labour Party in a bid to find a compromise that can pass parliament in the coming days.

But the two sides cannot even agree on the state of their talks.

A Downing Street spokesman said Friday the government had made "serious proposals" and was "prepared to pursue changes" to its plan for future relations with the EU.

But Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer contradicted the claim.

"So far the government isn't proposing any changes to the deal," he told ITV News.

"Obviously that's disappointing. Compromise requires change."

May's letter said if the talks failed, it would likely see the two parties jointly produce several options that would be put up for a series of parliamentary votes.

Labour is pushing May to accept a much closer post-Brexit alliance with the bloc that includes its participation in a customs union.

May had previously dismissed the idea because it bars Britain from striking its own trade deals with global giants such as China and the United States.